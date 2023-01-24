Read full article on original website
gardnernews.com
Blazer bowling teams are on fire
What a week the Blazer Bowling program had to start off the season. We headed to Royal Crest in Lawrence on Wednesday and came out on fire. The Varsity boys finished with an incredible series score of 2620, 259 pins above second place. A team effort like that at regionals would more than likely get us to State as a team. Ryan Rogers had the 3rd highest series score ever in school history with a 728, with Cole Darby and Evan Slife finishing in the top 5 individually with a 652 and 611. JV boys had a lot of players competing in their first meet and finished 2nd as a team. Gaven Bright took home first place as an individual with a 518. On the girls side, Myranda Rogers had the 2nd highest series in school history(she already owns the highest) with a 677 and had 2 games that are 2 of the top 5 scores in program history. Isabella Rankin had a fantastic day as well taking 4th individually with a series score of 488. The girls team took 2nd by just 3 pins to start the season.
gardnernews.com
Lady Blazer girls basketball recap
GEHS vs. SM South This past Jan. 10 the Lady Blazers put their 4-2 record on the line against the second ranked team in the state and undefeated Shawnee Mission South. It was the first home game for the Lady Blazers in almost a month as they tipped off in front of an eager crowd. The Lady Blazers jumped out to a 12-2 in Q1 after a Landri Schaffer 3 pointer. Unfortunately, it was followed by a 18-6 run by South to take a 2018 lead into half. The lead never got bigger than 6 though as the Lady Blazers scratched and clawed to stay in it. The Lady Blazers were sparked by 9 points and 2/3 shooting from deep by junior forward Payton Hofer which was a team high. The Lady Blazers took the lead twice in the Q4 but just couldn’t hang on as South won a nail biter, 38-35, dropping the Lady Blazers overall record to 4-3.
gardnernews.com
GEHS Blazers football, other activities recognized by USD 231
Various sports and activities were recognized for their accomplishments at the January school board meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. Scott Peavey, athletic director, said he wanted to thank the board for the opportunity to celebrate the kids. “Students and athletes worked very hard,” he said. Peavey said he...
gardnernews.com
Johnson County 4-H shooting sports recieves grant
The Johnson County 4-H Shooting Sports pistol program was awarded a grant from the Justin Corbet Memorial Foundation Memorial Shooting Sports Foundation. The Johnson County 4-H Shooting Sports program teaches youth ages 9 to 18 about gun safety and shooting technique in a safe and fun environment. All instructors are 4-H certified. The grant from the Justin Corbet Foundation will allow the program to provide equipment for participants that may not have their own. The Justin Corbet Memorial Foundation is dedicated to the memory of Justin Corbet and his love for helping others enjoy shooting sports and the great outdoors. The foundation is committed to the financial support of programs that will recruit, educate and train youth, women, persons with disabilities and newcomers to shooting sports.
gardnernews.com
Edgerton recaps their parks and rec department successes
Brittany Maddox celebrated her first year as the City of Edgerton’s parks and rec director. “We have seen attendance numbers grow coming out of the pandemic,” she said. Maddox said the number of attendees between adults and kids was about even with a total of 6,575 people participating in activities.
gardnernews.com
USD 231 shares panorama survey, map testing results
The 2022 Panorama survey results came in for the Gardner Edgerton school district. “I am happy to bring good news,” Melissa McIntire, director of student support services, said. The survey gathers feedback from students about their classroom experience. McIntire said they surveyed grades third through 12th. They received 728...
gardnernews.com
Joy Ann Lefmann Scheunemann
Joy Ann Lefmann Scheunemann, age 90, of Olathe, Kansas, formerly of Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away on January 8, 2023, in Olathe, Kansas. Joy was born in Lawrence, Kansas to Phillip and Mabel Lefmann on October 30, 1932. She was raised on a farm that was homesteaded by her grandparents, in a close-knit German community known as Captain’s Creek, southeast of Eudora. She attended the country schools of Pleasant Valley and Hopewell, one-room schoolhouses with wood burning stoves. As a girl, Joy helped her mom prepare large meals for threshing crews who assisted her dad in harvesting wheat and oats during the summer months. Joy grew up surrounded by a large extended family of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins which contributed to her life-long love of hosting family dinners. Joy knew from an early age that she wanted to become a nurse. She worked at the old Gardner Hospital as a nurse’s aide in high school. She graduated from Baldwin High School in 1950 and entered Saint Luke’s School of Nursing later that year. In 1953, Joy graduated from nursing school and started her career as a Registered Nurse at Saint Luke’s Hospital. That same year, she married the love of her life, Ulrich Scheunemann, a handsome and recent immigrant from Germany. Over the next seven years, they welcomed three daughters to their family. In 1960, Joy and Ulrich bought a farm near Spring Hill, Kansas which they lovingly owned for 55 years. They were married for 65 years and were so blessed to have traveled their life journeys together for such a long time. Joy and Ulrich enjoyed making many trips to Germany to visit relatives. Joy worked as a school nurse for Spring Hill schools for many years and worked in doctors’ offices until her retirement. Joy lived a busy life, raising beef cattle with Ulrich, gardening, canning, baking, quilting, and volunteering. She was the family genealogist and researched and wrote books on The Captain’s Creek Community, the Lefmann family, Scheurer family and Scheunemann family history. She also wrote Ulrich’s moving story of his life in Germany and his experiences in World War II. Joy did not know a stranger. She loved to call her family and friends and many will miss her regular phone calls, checking in on them. One of Joy’s nephews, Juergen Scheunemann, described her as “truly living up to the promise of her very name.” She always had a positive attitude and saw the bright side of any situation. A devout Christian, Joy was a member of the Spring Hill United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Morning Grange for many years. In December 2015, Ulrich and Joy moved to Cedar Lake Village in Olathe, Kansas where she embraced a new chapter in her life, filled with many activities with old and new friends. Joy leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Brenda Brewer (David), Karen Cottengim, Lisa Irish (Ken), a grandson, Ryan Brewer, honorary daughter, Tina Brewer, three step-grandchildren, seven step-great-grandchildren, two stepgreat, great-grandsons, her sister, Jean Withrow (Ken), brother, JP Lefmann (Gloria), brother, Gerald Lefmann (Diana), and sisters-in-law, Erika Scheunemann and Heide Scheunemann, of Germany, and Lesley Scheunemann, of Seattle, WA, along with many cousins, nephews and nieces throughout the United States and Germany, special friends, Julie and Jeff Kearns, and her many friends at Cedar Lake Village. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ulrich, two infant children, Bruce and Martha, her parents, Phillip and Mabel Lefmann, and son-inlaw, Mike Cottengim. Joy’s family wishes to thank Dr. James Sebghati and his staff, Dr. David Lee and his staff, and the Olathe Hospice nurses for the kind, attentive care they provided Joy. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a future date in the spring. Donations can be made to Olathe Hospice or the charity of your choice.
gardnernews.com
Project Grad raises money through corn hole tourney
About 50 teams of parents, local citizens, graduates and current Gardner Edgerton High School students gathered at Legacy Elite on New Century Parkway to battle each other in a fun, but competitive game of corn hole to raise money for the Gardner Edgerton High School Project Grad. Trisha Williams, par-ent...
gardnernews.com
USD 231 terminates contract with Advanced Technical Center teacher
After two special meetings held Tuesday, Jan.17 and Thursday, Jan. 19 the Gardner Edgerton school board unanimously voted to fire Nick Prutsman for breach of contract. Prutsman was a lead automotive technology instructor at the advanced technical center. School Board members unanimously voted at the Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting to...
gardnernews.com
Gardner lowers electric utility, raiseswastewater
Residents will see a decrease on their 2023 utility bills. City council approved the changes at the Tuesday, Jan. 17 city council meeting. The rate changes effect wastewater and electric utility billing amounts beginning March 1. Amy Nasta, deputy city administrator, said it is an interplay between both utility rates.
