ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gothamist

JFK airport had 2 separate plane scares in the span of a week. What happened?

By Sean Carlson, Kerry Shaw
Gothamist
Gothamist
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLqT9_0kPH8s6Q00
There were two separate plane scares at JFK Airport.

On Friday, Jan. 13, an American Airlines plane came within a thousand feet of striking a Delta flight headed for the Dominican Republic on the runway. Five days later, a JetBlue plane struck the tail of another parked plane as it was pushing back from the gate. No passengers in either incident were injured.

To better understand what happened, we reached out to Jeff Guzzetti, who spent 35 years in aviation safety. He was a National Transportation Safety Board air safety investigator for 18 years, and a Federal Aviation Administration safety manager. He joined WNYC's Sean Carlson on “All Things Considered” to explain the incidents and shed light on what happens next. Below is a lightly edited transcript of the conversation.

Sean: Hey, Jeff, welcome to “All Things Considered.”

Jeff: Good afternoon, Sean.

A preliminary review has suggested that the first incident was because a pilot misunderstood directions from air traffic controllers. How often does that kind of thing happen?

It doesn't happen very often. So what happened was: a Delta 737 was taking off and had to reject its takeoff at about 104 knots, traveling down the runway, because an American Airlines Boeing 777 crossed the runway in front of them. Fortunately, the controller spotted the conflict and told the Delta 737 to stop, which he did, but there was only about a thousand feet apart when they stopped.

And the NTSB has just initiated an investigation. But when you listen to the air traffic control transcripts and look at where they were in respect to each other, it appears the American 777 crew took a wrong turn when maneuvering with a bunch of multiple intersections where active runways cross each other. So they were given proper taxi instructions – but they were supposed to take off behind the Delta 737 – but instead they cut across the active runway after takeoff clearance was given by air traffic. Fortunately, the controller and the crew recognized it and stopped.

What's the difference between the two collisions, safety-wise?

The next event that happened a few days later was really not even close to the seriousness of the Delta-American event. This is just a JetBlue airplane that's on the ramp. It's not even on the taxiway, it's not on the active runway. During pushback, it struck a parked aircraft. That happens much more frequently. So it certainly causes damage for the airlines, but the NTSB doesn't investigate those. However, the FAA will look at the airline and see if there isn't a trend with those types of events, which could foresee a bigger safety problem. But in and of itself it's very minor.

What kind of safety checks do airlines put in place to avoid this kind of thing? Do they generally have to do with human error?

No, I wouldn't say that. When it comes down to the most serious categories of runway incursions, it's usually about 33%, the culpability is mostly on the crew, and 66% is on the culpability of the air traffic controller providing an incorrect marker.

But again, these are very, very few events that have occurred over the past few years. There's a lot of safety checks. In fact, the FAA should be lauded for bringing down the number of incursions over the past few years. A lot of technology is being used, pilots are supposed to receive training to be able to fully understand runway signage and lights that tell them to stop before a runway.

There's a lot of redundancy in the system. You’ve got two pilots aboard each airplane. You've got a controller in the tower with a supervisor overlooking his or her shoulder. You've got technology to be the first line of mitigation in case the pilots don't see or don't follow an order, or are given an incorrect order. Even in this case, I would call the Delta 737 near collision a success because it stopped 1,000 feet apart.

What is the term “runway incursion?” What exactly are we referring to?

Basically, it's an occurrence at an airport involving the incorrect presence of an aircraft, a vehicle, or a person on the protected area of any surface designated for the landing and taking off of an aircraft. It’s further defined – to collect data – on whether it was a category A, B, C or D. A category A is a serious incident in which a collision was narrowly avoided, and that's what happened at JFK in the first event. Those types of events occur with general aviation, small airplanes, as well as airliners, but very rarely with airliners. One or two a year maybe.

And then there's a category B. It’s defined as a significant potential for collision, not narrowly avoided, but significant potential. And there's, again, a handful of those also.

The FAA and the airlines take all this data and determine if there's any trends at certain airports or with certain airlines at certain times of the day or night and certain weather.

How much of either incident – if any at all – has to do with the airline work shortages of both pilots and air traffic controllers?

Boy, that's a tough question to ask. I don't think you can make a correlation between runway incursions and the pilots being overworked in history. There might have been some runway incursions in which the crew could have been fatigued, but I couldn't even speculate on what effect that would have. I don't think, frankly, it would be significant.

The Federal Aviation Administration says that it's investigating the first incident. Do you remember a time that something like this happened at JFK or maybe at another airport?

Oh, yes. When I was with the NTSB, the Air Traffic Control Investigation Division wrote several in-depth reports. The last fatal accident involving a collision was way back in 1994, I think. So it's been a while, but when they happen this close, the NTSB takes over the investigation. The FAA is still always a party to the investigation and they will deep dive and interview the controllers, interview the flight crew, look at the flight data recorder, and try to suck out the lessons learned and perhaps even make recommendations to the FAA to further improve runway incursion mitigations.

The FAA also participates and they have a separate investigation where they look into the quality of the airline pilot training and whether or not the flight crew followed the proper procedures. And if not, why not? And they could take regulatory action. But that's totally separate from the safety investigation.

Can you give us kind of a sense of how long these investigations tend to last?

No, typically it's about a year to a year-and-a-half for an investigation like this to run its course and to make sure you've chased down every level of potential aspects. So it's about a year and a half before and any time during that time, the NTSB could issue a safety recommendation and they can issue it from Day One of the incident or Day 365.

Jeff Guzzetti has spent 35 years in aviation safety and was a former National Transportation Safety Board air safety investigator. Jeff, thank you so much for joining us.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Alabama mom-of-3 ‘violently’ sucked into plane engine was warned to stay back: NTSB

An Alabama airport worker who was sucked into a plane engine was pulled in so violently that it shook the entire aircraft, killing her after she had been repeatedly warned to keep her distance, federal investigators found. Mom-of-three Courtney Edwards, 34, has been identified as the ground handling agent who was killed in the accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. She had been working as a ground handling agent for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released on Monday. The report revealed that prior to her death, a...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
The Independent

Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss

A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport

News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA). The affected system is designed to alert pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Panicked audio captures moment two planes almost collide at JFK Airport, prompting FAA probe

Tense audio captured air traffic controllers’ panic as two commercial planes nearly collided at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport on Friday night.The close call, which saw a London-bound American Airlines jet taxi across in front a Delta aicrfat that as taking off, is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Delta Boeing 737 came to a stop within 1,000 feet (305 metres) of the taxiing American Airlines Boeing 777 at around 8.45pm, the agency said. Air traffic control audio was shared on Twitter by flight watcher @xJonNYC. “S**t! Delta 1943 cancel takeoff plans! Delta...
Simplemost

Watch the world’s biggest plane, the Stratolaunch Roc, land after a test flight

You know the Airbus A380 — maybe even the Antonov AN-225 (RIP). Now it’s time to say hello to the newest, biggest bird in the skies: the Stratolaunch Roc. The Roc made headlines with its longest test flight to date on Jan. 13. The plane, with its two fuselages and 385-foot wingspan, soared for six hours straight, reaching an altitude of 22,500 feet.
InsideHook

The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight

As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
The Hill

These US airports had the most guns confiscated from passengers

Last year broke another record for the most firearms confiscated by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), with 6,542 guns found in carry-on bags at airports throughout the country.  The TSA said in a release on Tuesday that it found the record number of guns at 262 different airports, continuing a trend of each year surpassing…
GEORGIA STATE
Thrillist

JetBlue Will Pay for Your Uber Ride to or from the Airport Now

JetBlue Vacations has already nixed a lot of travel headaches. The Insider Experience alone gets you early boarding, no change fees, and complimentary in-flight alcoholic beverages. Now, the company is taking it one step further and offering free Uber rides to or from the airport. From now through January 31,...
The Independent

Two planes almost crashing at JFK airport sparks FAA investigation

The US Federal Aviation Administration is launching an investigation into a near-miss between two planes at in New York. A Delta aircraft was getting ready to take off from JFK Airport when an air traffic controller noticed an American Airlines plane crossing its path. While the plane preparing for departure came to a halt, avoiding a crash, the FAA will carry out a probe into what happened on Friday, 13 January. In a statement, Delta Airlines apologised to their customers and said they would work with the investigators. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment passengers forced to walk back to gate after boarding due to FAA outageUS FAA lifts grounding order on flights after computer outageWatch: All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
NEW YORK STATE
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy