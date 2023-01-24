With the NBA trade deadline coming into sight, it’s time to look at what the Knicks need as they head into the back half of the season. Heading into the second half of the season with the hardest remaining schedule in the league, the Knicks will have their work cut out for them if they want to stay in the playoff picture. While the current framework of the team has done well so far given the circumstances, it’s likely time that they look into some much-needed roster moves. Some teams around the league will be looking to buy or sell, but the Knicks will look to do a bit of both.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO