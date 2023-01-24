Man in critical condition after being attacked with hammer by nephew, trapped in house fire in Houston’s Sunnyside: HPD

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston, Texas Nabs the Honors for "Dirtiest City in America" for 2023Anthony JamesHouston, TX
Related
cw39.com
Motel 6 employee is in critical condition after being shot in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Motel 6 employee is in critical condition after he was shot at in north Houston. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the hotel located near the frontage road of the Sam Houston Parkway near I-45. Police say the man, who lives in the...
Man and woman who split last year found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Montrose, HPD says
The woman's coworkers grew concerned because she was supposed to come back to work but never did. Investigators said the man had a gun near his body and a gun holster in his waistband.
HPD searching for hit-and-run driver after e-bike rider found dead on Shepherd Drive in River Oaks
Police said the man was riding an electric bike on Shepherd when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver took off after the deadly crash.
Click2Houston.com
Man sentenced to 20 years after shooting into Conroe apartment unit where a mother, 4 children were sleeping inside, DA says
CONROE, Texas – A man who planned and carried out a shooting at a Conroe apartment complex was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday, according to the Conroe District’s Attorney’s Office. Gregory Lamar Henderson, 32, was found guilty for his role in a drive-by shooting at...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shoots ex-girlfriend in the head, turns gun on himself in murder-suicide, police say
HOUSTON - A woman and man were found dead in a West Side apartment in what police believe was a murder-suicide. Houston Police arrived at the home just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to do a welfare check after co-workers were concerned when she left work and didn't return. When police...
Hundreds of residents lose their home after tornado destroys SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — The Beamer Place Apartments is just one of several buildings that were destroyed in an EF3 tornado that touched down in southeast Houston Tuesday. Houston city officials went to survey the area Wednesday where now hundreds of families are left without a home because they were told it was not safe for them.
cw39.com
Woman shot in South Park, HPD searching for boyfriend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was shot by her boyfriend in the South Park area of Houston. It happened around 10 p.m. at the 8100 block of Jutland Road near Bellfort Avenue. Police say when crews arrived, found a 22-year-old woman with gunshot...
Click2Houston.com
Uncle sentenced after 9-year-old allegedly used his gun to shoot his 4-year-old nephew inside Katy area home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The uncle of a 4-year-old boy who was accidentally shot will serve 96 more days behind bars after a 9-year-old found his gun inside a home near Katy. The uncle of a 4-year-old child who was accidentally shot by his gun has been sentenced after entering a guilty plea, according to court documents.
HPD investigating after security guard killed by school bus backing up outside Istanbul Event Center
Authorities said the bus had just dropped off some kids at the center and was backing up when it hit a security guard, killing him.
Woman's body found in wooded area in Sunnyside identified as missing mom, Leslie Obi, medical examiner says
HOUSTON — The woman's body found a week ago in a wooded area in Sunnyside has been identified as Leslie Obi, according to a medical examiner. Obi, 43, had been missing since Jan. 11. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has ruled her cause of death a homicide because of sharp force neck trauma.
Family finds damaged car of Houston mechanic who's been missing for two weeks
HOUSTON — The family of a Houston mechanic who's been missing for nearly two weeks is pleading for the community's help. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, hasn't been seen since Jan. 14. Houston police said a missing person's report was filed on Leviege's behalf. "It’s just not normal for him...
Click2Houston.com
69-year-old Baytown woman hunkered under mattress before tornado destroyed her home
Weaver Street in Baytown has devastation in nearly every direction and power remained out Wednesday night after Tuesday’s powerful tornado tore apart homes and structures. A pile of rubble is all that’s left of Donna Swope’s home. Her roof is gone, the windows are shattered, and the bedroom is blown to pieces.
Wild road rage incident caught on dashcam in Willowbrook area
Video shows the suspect exiting a Honda Accord with Mississippi license plates before he appears to slap the driver parked behind him.
cw39.com
Man shot after altercation with woman in South Acres, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt in a shooting in Houston’s South Acres on Monday night. It happened at a house on the 11700 block of Murr Way near Tavenor Lane around 9:10 p.m. Police say the man and a woman got into some kind of fight....
Click2Houston.com
15-year-old La Marque HS student arrested, charged after making campus bomb threat, district says
LA MARQUE, Texas – A 15-year-old La Marque high school student has been arrested and charged after reportedly texting in a bomb threat on Thursday. According to police, a student alerted staff members about receiving a bomb threat from an anonymous source targeting La Marque High School. Officials from...
Charges against Galveston teen, accused in shooting death of 25-year-old man, dismissed
The 17-year-old was arrested on Monday after being accused of shooting a 25-year-old man to death. On Wednesday, the district attorney's office say there is more to investigate.
mocomotive.com
Woman dead in Porter-area car crash
A woman died early Wednesday when the car she riding in collided with another car in the Porter area. The woman was a passenger in a car southbound on FM 1314 near Rolling Hills that collided with a northbound car that crossed the center lane around 7 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.
Nephew accused of hitting uncle in head with hammer before setting fire at Sunnyside home
The uncle is in critical condition. Relatives have called this a family tragedy, saying the nephew is mentally ill.
More than 30 vehicles broken into at two Midtown apartment complexes
HOUSTON — More than 30 vehicles were broken into at apartment parking garages in Midtown over the weekend -- leaving residents worried about their property and their safety. Two apartment complexes were targeted and while it's unknown if the crimes are related, they were just about a mile apart on West Gray Street and Austin Street.
Click2Houston.com
‘Longest 90 seconds of my life’: Deer Park man captures video of tornado that tore through community, damaging several homes
DEER PARK, Texas – Many who call Deer Park home are cleaning up this morning after a tornado tore through the community. “It lasted about 90 seconds and that was the longest 90 seconds of my life,” resident Judith Davis said. “You are fearing for your life and your kids, your animals and it sounds like your whole world is falling apart and all I could do is scream for her.”
Comments / 0