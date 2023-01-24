ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man in critical condition after being attacked with hammer by nephew, trapped in house fire in Houston’s Sunnyside: HPD

By Erica Ponder
Click2Houston.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Woman shot in South Park, HPD searching for boyfriend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was shot by her boyfriend in the South Park area of Houston. It happened around 10 p.m. at the 8100 block of Jutland Road near Bellfort Avenue. Police say when crews arrived, found a 22-year-old woman with gunshot...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Woman dead in Porter-area car crash

A woman died early Wednesday when the car she riding in collided with another car in the Porter area. The woman was a passenger in a car southbound on FM 1314 near Rolling Hills that collided with a northbound car that crossed the center lane around 7 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.
PORTER, TX
KHOU

More than 30 vehicles broken into at two Midtown apartment complexes

HOUSTON — More than 30 vehicles were broken into at apartment parking garages in Midtown over the weekend -- leaving residents worried about their property and their safety. Two apartment complexes were targeted and while it's unknown if the crimes are related, they were just about a mile apart on West Gray Street and Austin Street.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Longest 90 seconds of my life’: Deer Park man captures video of tornado that tore through community, damaging several homes

DEER PARK, Texas – Many who call Deer Park home are cleaning up this morning after a tornado tore through the community. “It lasted about 90 seconds and that was the longest 90 seconds of my life,” resident Judith Davis said. “You are fearing for your life and your kids, your animals and it sounds like your whole world is falling apart and all I could do is scream for her.”
DEER PARK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy