Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Girls Basketball Snapshot: Lauren Morse leading Easthampton, Pope Francis starts strong in Franklin West
Girls Basketball Snapshot: Springfield Central looks to defend state championship & more
Girls Basketball Snapshot: Frontier, Palmer battling for top spot in Franklin North
Western Mass. Girls Basketball Top 20: Springfield Central, Springfield International Charter on top in first rankings
Springfield native Aaron Williams scores 1,000th career point at Wheaton College
Frank Martin earns 300th career win in UMass men’s basketball comeback win
AMHERST — After trailing for most of the night, the UMass men’s basketball team used the steady shooting of RJ Luis to earn a hard-fought victory Wednesday over Richmond, 85-76, at the Mullins Center. When the final buzzer sounded, UMass had gone on a 12-0 run to end the game and snap its losing streak.
Springfield Central football set to play New York powerhouse Iona Prep in 2023
Frank Martin shares story of battling cancer as UMass plays in Coaches vs. Cancer game
AMHERST — On Wednesday night, the UMass men’s basketball team took the court for a Coaches vs. Cancer game against Richmond. The meaning behind the game, though, held an even more special place for Minutemen coach Frank Martin. Prior to the contest, Martin posted the video of his...
Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame ready to welcome Class of 2023, name Garry Brown Memorial Award winner
The Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame will induct five new members at this March’s yearly banquet. Nick Gorneault, Don LaValley, Chris Corkum, Doug Clark, Steve Athas and the 1978 Holyoke High School baseball team will be honored at the event, along with Ryan Doyle Courage award-winner Donna McLean.
Westfield Sons of Erin plan 40th colleen contest, ball
The 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Contest and Ball will take place Feb. 3, continuing the tradition for young women in the Westfield area to represent the Sons of Erin and the Westfield community and showcase their pride in their heritage. The event at Tekoa Country Club in Westfield...
Sam Breen’s double-double leads UMass women’s basketball past VCU
AMHERST, Mass. – Graduate student Sam Breen recorded a game-high 29 points and 11 rebounds en route to her 12th double-double of the year, and 52nd of her career, to aid the University of Massachusetts women’s basketball team to an 83-57 triumph over Virginia Commonwealth University on Thursday afternoon at the Mullins Center, presented by All States Materials Group.
Student turned instructor describes opportunities at Westfield flight school
Local departments of public works said Wednesday that their crews are ready to respond to the storm. Town by Town: Mayor Sarno at Merriam-Webster and HCC received funds. Town by Town: Mayor Sarno at Merriam-Webster and HCC received funds. Parents claim players from opposing basketball team made derogatory comments at...
'Our community here has been shaken': Brookfield gathers in support of Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD — Candles circled the Brookfield Common on a dark and chilly Tuesday night as friends, family and neighbors held a gathering to continue to raise awareness of missing Brookfield resident Brittany Tee. The disappearance of Tee, 35, last seen Jan. 10, remains a mystery. Two weeks after she went missing, friends...
Springfield native receives 2nd Oscars nomination for Black Panther costume design
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield native Ruth Carter has once again been nominated for her costume design in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She first won back in 2019 for her work on “Black Panther.”. Mayor Domenic Sarno expressed his excitement for her 2nd nomination, saying:. “My and our Springfield...
Snow Closings and Cancellations List
Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
Springfield Schools issues early dismissal for Wednesday
Springfield Public Schools will have an early dismissal on Wednesday, January 25, due to a pending snow storm.
Springfield bank accepting applications for college scholarships
Freedom Credit Union is now accepting applications for their 2023 College Scholarship Program.
Single family residence in Easthampton sells for $531,000
Pamela Kennedy and Kevin Bruyneel acquired the property at 35 Clapp Street, Easthampton, from Richard P Bangham and Deborah K Bangham on Jan. 3, 2023, for $531,000 which works out to $275 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Holyoke 7th grader, who collapsed two weeks ago, surprises friends at school
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Nevaeh Vieira, the seventh grader who collapsed more than two weeks ago, surprised her friends at school on Tuesday. Vieira suffered a severe asthma attack a few weekends back that led to cardiac arrest and a stroke. She spent days in the hospital, and when she...
FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Predictions for Wednesday's Winter Storm
It’s shaping up to be another nasty evening drive (!) as a strong, compact, water-laden storm charges across New England Wednesday afternoon and night. Cold will be marginal at the onset of the storm, but with such tremendous lift in the atmosphere, we’re seeing a window of 3-4 hours of intense snow squarely landing in mid/late afternoon.
