Longmeadow, MA

Westfield Sons of Erin plan 40th colleen contest, ball

The 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Contest and Ball will take place Feb. 3, continuing the tradition for young women in the Westfield area to represent the Sons of Erin and the Westfield community and showcase their pride in their heritage. The event at Tekoa Country Club in Westfield...
WESTFIELD, MA
Sam Breen’s double-double leads UMass women’s basketball past VCU

AMHERST, Mass. – Graduate student Sam Breen recorded a game-high 29 points and 11 rebounds en route to her 12th double-double of the year, and 52nd of her career, to aid the University of Massachusetts women’s basketball team to an 83-57 triumph over Virginia Commonwealth University on Thursday afternoon at the Mullins Center, presented by All States Materials Group.
RICHMOND, VA
Student turned instructor describes opportunities at Westfield flight school

Local departments of public works said Wednesday that their crews are ready to respond to the storm. Town by Town: Mayor Sarno at Merriam-Webster and HCC received funds. Town by Town: Mayor Sarno at Merriam-Webster and HCC received funds. Parents claim players from opposing basketball team made derogatory comments at...
WESTFIELD, MA
Snow Closings and Cancellations List

Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Springfield, MA
