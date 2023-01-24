Read full article on original website
PHOTO GALLERY: Newport Grammar wins OT battle to claim Area 3-A girls' crown
The championship game of the girls’ TMSAA Area 3-A Tournament came down to a battle of Lady Warriors Wednesday night at Cherokee High School. When the dust had settled, top-seeded Newport Grammar School took home the title with a 44-41 overtime win over Rogersville City School. The RCS Lady Warriors worked the ball inside to Chloe Pearson early in the game. She put in five points, and RCS led 11-7 at the end of the quarter. In the second quarter, Kenady Deal scored all five...
Boys Basketball Snapshot: Springfield Central tops Valley League, Northampton, Putnam in hot pursuit
Western Mass. Boys Basketball Top 20: Springfield Central earns top spot in first rankings
Girls Basketball Snapshot: Lauren Morse leading Easthampton, Pope Francis starts strong in Franklin West
Sports briefs: Portsmouth Middle School seeks spring coaches; Post 7 tryout Saturday
PORTSMOUTH - Portsmouth Middle School is looking for a boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse and junior varsity softball coach for the upcoming spring season. Those interested should contact Matt Mitchell at mmitchell@su52.org or call 603-436-5781 ext. 4110. Rochester Post 7 legion baseball preliminary tryout/winter workout Saturday. ROCHESTER - A preliminary tryout/winter...
Springfield Central football set to play New York powerhouse Iona Prep in 2023
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Four boys hockey players score in Canalmen win
Junior Ty Kelley had a hand in all the good things that happened offensively for Bourne (7-6) in its 4-1 win over Greater New Bedford. The junior paced the Canalmen with four points, all coming on assists. Finishing the assists were a quartet of Canalmen. Freshman James Crowell, junior Domenic...
Girls Basketball Snapshot: Frontier, Palmer battling for top spot in Franklin North
From assistant to head coach: Harrigan looks to lead Nauset boys basketball to success
NORTH EASTHAM — After five years as an assistant coach at Nauset Regional High School, Kevin Harrigan took over the helm as the boys basketball team's head coach this season. After a 65-62 loss to Old Rochester in the final minutes on Monday, the Warriors are now 5-7 on the season. “I love...
