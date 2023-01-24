Read full article on original website
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York
The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn boasted $9B in investment sales last year
Brooklyn had a banner year for investment sales in 2022, but the other shoe may be dropping in 2023. Investment sales in the borough surged past $9 billion last year, according to TerraCRG data reported by the Commercial Observer. The report noted last year’s deals neared the 2015 peak in the market.
therealdeal.com
Bizarre bankruptcy stops Brooklyn condo project foreclosure
It’s one of the more bizarre real estate bankruptcies in recent memory. The drama at a South Williamsburg condo project first came to light in 2021 when its lender, DW Partners, initiated a foreclosure, alleging that developer Ezra Unger defaulted on a $31 million loan. Proceedings on the 25-unit...
Staten Island accounted for 25% of all NYC child traffic deaths in 2022, data analysis shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More children were killed on New York City streets in 2022 than in any other year since officials implemented the Vision Zero initiative, with Staten Island playing a significant role in the somber statistic, data shows. On Monday, Transportation Alternatives, one of the city’s leading safe...
The number of New York weed dispensaries is growing: There’s now 66 licensed retailers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New York’s Cannabis Control Board approved an additional 30 retail dispensary licenses, bringing the total number of licensed retailers across the state to 66. The Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses dictate that dispensaries must be owned by equity-entrepreneurs with a prior cannabis-related criminal...
D.A., NYPD to unveil new task force to combat Staten Island car thefts Friday: Here’s what we know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon, NYPD brass and local elected officials will announce the creation of an inter-agency task force to combat car thefts and other residential crime on Staten Island. The announcement will take place on Friday afternoon at McMahon’s office in St. George....
AccuWeather long-term forecast details what NY should expect in February, March
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A snowless winter may enter a period of jostling warmer and colder conditions in the coming weeks. AccuWeather long-term forecasters are tracking potential disturbances in the polar vortex, a massive area of cold air swirling around the North Pole, that could send frigid temperatures shooting southward into the United States.
After multimillion-dollar renovation, N.J. go-kart ‘mega track’ reopens: Here’s a look inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After launching a successful go-kart business in 2011 and hosting more than 2 million races since, RPM Raceway, located at 99 Caven Point Rd. in Jersey City, has expanded its New Jersey facility. Unveiling the new track this week, owners of the all-electric indoor entertainment venue say the upgraded multi-level karting track is now the state’s longest.
New York YIMBY
Renderings Reveal 37-Unit Rental Property for 154 Lenox Road in Flatbush, Brooklyn
New renderings from BDF Design have revealed a 37-unit rental property at 154 Lenox Road in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The developer responsible for the new building is Promont NYC, which expects to complete construction by spring 2026. The building will top out at eight stories tall. Compared to previous renderings of...
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn, a waterfront enclave with multi-million-dollar homes
The southern Brooklyn waterfront community of Manhattan Beach, where superstar sportscaster Marv Albert practiced his play-by-play and Captain America and Black Panther co-creator Jack Kirby once rented an apartment, is a luxury neighborhood that’s below the radar for many outsiders. The tiny, peninsular enclave is remote and exclusive, and...
Duo charged with $18K jewelry theft in ‘follow-out’ flat-tire scheme at N.J. store
Two New York men have been charged with stealing $18,000 worth of jewelry from a person in Middlesex County after deflating a tire on the victim’s car and pretending to be good Samirtans helping to help fix the flat, authorities said. The robbery occurred Aug. 19, 2022, after the...
NYC Chase ATMs will close early due to ‘rising crime,’ company says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking for some last-minute cash to grab a midnight slice won’t have access to some Chase ATMs in New York City. The bank announced this week that “several” around-the-clock ATMs will close at the same time as the branches, which is around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., due to […]
NYPD, D.A., BP announce ‘Neighbors by Ring’ app to report crime on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD, District Attorney Michael E. McMahon and Borough President Vito Fossella announced a partnership with the Ring app that would allow residents to upload video, photos, crime tips and information anonymously directly to police. “Neighbors by Ring” is free to download and is accessible...
Exploring the Best Neighborhoods to Invest in Real Estate in New York City
The real estate market in New York City is constantly fluctuating, making it difficult to determine the best neighborhoods to invest in. However, certain areas have consistently shown strong potential for growth and return on investment.
Delays reported on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and Gowanus Expressway for Thursday rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Traffic is backing up onto the Staten Island Expressway due to wet roadways on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and a crash on the Gowanus Expressway early in the Thursday morning rush hour. A crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the Gowanus near the 3rd...
Bank To Close ATMs in NYC At Night, Blames Rising Crime
Chase Bank has announced that it will close down some of its ATMs in New York City at night because of “rising crime and vagrancy.”
Upcoming South Bronx housing lottery claims $3,400 a month for a 2 bedroom apartment is affordable
As another phase of construction is nearing completion at a controversial and gentrifying development along the Harlem River Waterfront in the Port Morris neighborhood of the South Bronx is nearing completion, a wave of online ads have been released touting the number of units that have been set aside as "rent-stabilized."
Staten Island hairdresser launches ‘one-of-a-kind’ permanent jewelry business, with pieces welded to to your neck, wrist or finger
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Do you own one piece of jewelry that you simply never remove? A chain, bracelet, ring or other meaningful golden trinket that never leaves your skin and has basically become an extended part of your body? If so, Courtney Coco says you’re a trendsetter. “Permanent...
pix11.com
Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West Side
Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th Street and Freedom Place South in the heart of a neighborhood filled with recently constructed luxury high-rise developments. Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West …. Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th...
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Pool Complex | Public swimming pool in New Jersey
The Westfield Pool Complex has many services to offer customers, such as food, you can find very good food and a most exquisite flavor. Likewise, there are other elements that will make your experience better, such as slides, trampolines, training pools and a children's play area, although you can have a picnic if you wish.
