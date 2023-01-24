ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York

The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
Brooklyn boasted $9B in investment sales last year

Brooklyn had a banner year for investment sales in 2022, but the other shoe may be dropping in 2023. Investment sales in the borough surged past $9 billion last year, according to TerraCRG data reported by the Commercial Observer. The report noted last year’s deals neared the 2015 peak in the market.
Bizarre bankruptcy stops Brooklyn condo project foreclosure

It’s one of the more bizarre real estate bankruptcies in recent memory. The drama at a South Williamsburg condo project first came to light in 2021 when its lender, DW Partners, initiated a foreclosure, alleging that developer Ezra Unger defaulted on a $31 million loan. Proceedings on the 25-unit...
The number of New York weed dispensaries is growing: There’s now 66 licensed retailers

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New York’s Cannabis Control Board approved an additional 30 retail dispensary licenses, bringing the total number of licensed retailers across the state to 66. The Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses dictate that dispensaries must be owned by equity-entrepreneurs with a prior cannabis-related criminal...
After multimillion-dollar renovation, N.J. go-kart ‘mega track’ reopens: Here’s a look inside

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After launching a successful go-kart business in 2011 and hosting more than 2 million races since, RPM Raceway, located at 99 Caven Point Rd. in Jersey City, has expanded its New Jersey facility. Unveiling the new track this week, owners of the all-electric indoor entertainment venue say the upgraded multi-level karting track is now the state’s longest.
What to know about buying in Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn, a waterfront enclave with multi-million-dollar homes

The southern Brooklyn waterfront community of Manhattan Beach, where superstar sportscaster Marv Albert practiced his play-by-play and Captain America and Black Panther co-creator Jack Kirby once rented an apartment, is a luxury neighborhood that’s below the radar for many outsiders. The tiny, peninsular enclave is remote and exclusive, and...
Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West Side

Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th Street and Freedom Place South in the heart of a neighborhood filled with recently constructed luxury high-rise developments. Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West …. Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th...
Westfield Pool Complex | Public swimming pool in New Jersey

The Westfield Pool Complex has many services to offer customers, such as food, you can find very good food and a most exquisite flavor. Likewise, there are other elements that will make your experience better, such as slides, trampolines, training pools and a children's play area, although you can have a picnic if you wish.
