Read full article on original website
Related
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.
Mets like ex-Yankees reliever but deal is a longshot
SNY’s Andy Martino reports the New York Mets continue to look at options for upgrading their bullpen before spring training begins. Regarding the still-available LH relievers Andrew Chafin and Zack Britton, nothing has changed for the Mets: they like the players but prefer optionable bullpen pieces at this point in offseason. Those 2 seem like longshots.
KC Royals trade Michael A. Taylor to Minnesota Twins: MLB trade news
The Royals have made a trade with an AL Central foe. Here are the details.
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
The Boston Red Sox certainly don't sound like they're done making moves. Boston finally added a new middle infielder Tuesday afternoon as it dealt left-handed reliever, Josh Taylor, to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later. With Taylor on the...
NBC Sports
A's trade Irvin to Orioles, receive prospect Hernaiz
The Athletics have opened up a spot in their 2023 starting rotation. The A's officially traded left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin and right-handed prospect Kyle Virbitsky to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for shortstop prospect Darell Hernaiz on Thursday. Hernaiz is listed as the Orioles' 16th-best prospect via MLB.com. A fifth-round...
Red Sox, Matt Dermody Agree To Minor League Deal
The Red Sox are signing left-hander Matt Dermody to a minor league contract, reports Chris Cotillo of MassLive (Twitter link). He’ll get a crack in big league camp as a non-roster invitee. Dermody, 32, has pitched in parts of four MLB campaigns. He got the briefest of looks last...
FOX Sports
Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Hurler, Ex-Red Sox Exec 'Destroyed The Market' For Relievers
Two old friends of the Boston Red Sox teamed up in National League and reportedly destroyed a key area of the pitching market in the process. Earlier in the offseason, left-handed reliever Matt Strahm agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies -- a team headed by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who held the same title with the Red Sox from 2016 to 2019.
Yardbarker
MLB Network Ranks Mets' Jeff McNeil No. 2 Second Baseman
MLB Network continued their "Top 10 Right Now" series on Wednesday and focused on second basemen. Mets fans will be delighted that a familiar face clocked in at No. 2. Coming in just behind Houston Astros' José Altuve, Jeff McNeil gets the honors for second best second baseman in MLB after a career year that saw him win the batting title.
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
Cubs Sign Luis Torrens To Minor League Deal
The Cubs have signed catcher Luis Torrens to a minor league deal, per Ángel Daniel Conde T of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League’s Navegantes del Magallanes. Torrens will receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Torrens, 27 in May, has seen scattered playing time in the big...
Comments / 0