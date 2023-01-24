Guerrilla RF Releases New Low Noise Gain Blocks Targeting Automotive Sirius XM™ Satellite Radio Applications

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle and weight reduction programs, has received a purchase order from HealthFleet Inc., a leading telehealth provider; the initial order is for 5,000 proBEAT(TM) subscriptions. According to the announcement, the full purchase order, valued at $500,000, is for 75,000 proBEAT glucose sensors delivered over a five-month period and includes an option for HealthFleet to increase volumes based on customer response. The proBEAT glucose sensors will be integrated with HealthFleet’s RestoreHealth wellness program, which is a corporate, comprehensive, end-to-end wellness solution made available to subscriber employees. The program offers high engagement, including extensive coaching, targeted content and curriculum, and detailed reporting across multiple chronic conditions. HealthFleet customers include a number of Fortune 500 companies, insurers, and provider groups. “The HealthFleet purchase order is our first collaboration in the United States and provides an important opportunity to potentially improve outcomes for people with type 2 diabetes by integrating our proBEAT platform into HealthFleet’s RestoreHealth program,” said Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury in the press release. “We are confident that our proprietary sensor technology can improve patient engagement and potential outcomes in the RestoreHealth program and believe that the potential improved outcomes in this pilot can help to position this as the program of choice across the U.S. health economy.”

