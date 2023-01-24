Guerrilla RF Releases New Low Noise Gain Blocks Targeting Automotive Sirius XM™ Satellite Radio Applications

Read full article on original website
Global Power Technologies Launches Sentinel Thermoelectric Generator, an Ultra-Reliable Power Source for Low Power Applications
CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- Global Power Technologies (GPT), Inc., a leader in off-grid power solutions announced today the launch of their new natural gas-powered Sentinel Thermoelectric Generator. The Sentinel is a very low-maintenance, trouble-free power source for critical devices with up to 8W DC of continuous power, that is certified for HAZLOC applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005054/en/ A typical installation site of GPT’s Sentinel Thermoelectric Generator (Photo: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
StratEdge Improves Performance of Leaded Power Amplifier Packages, Now Supporting DC to 28GHz Devices
For test and measurement, VSAT, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint applications. StratEdge Corporation, leader in the design, production, and assembly of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages for RF, microwave, and millimeter wave devices, today announced that it has extended the performance range for the leaded power amplifier (LPA) family of packages. The breakthrough in the operating range has been extended from DC to 23 Gigahertz (GHz) to 28GHz. The LPA packages are used for test and measurement, VSAT, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint applications.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Watch From the Satellite and Communication Industry
Global macroeconomic weakness, inflation and supply chain issues could affect growth prospects of the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry in the near term. Nonetheless, the companies within this industry are well-poised to benefit from a vast proliferation and cheaper access to space technology in the long run. This trend is leading to a diversification in end-market users. Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Big Data have given rise to multiple use cases across industries like oil and gas, agriculture, transportation and non-governmental organizations. Geopolitical competition in space as a contested domain is leading to further investments by global militaries. Iridium IRDM, Maxar MAXR and EchoStar SATS have significant growth potential on global security threats, surging defense budgets and demand for high-quality imagery and value-added services.
FCC seeks $62 million from wireless provider Q Link over allegations of excessive reimbursements
The FCC proposed a $62 million penalty for Florida-based wireless device provider Q Link Wireless for violating the terms of a federal program meant to make internet access more accessible for consumers.
SolarEdge Begins Shipment of New Battery Cell Line for Stationary Energy Storage Applications
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today that its Energy Storage division has begun shipping new battery cells designed for stationary Energy Storage applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005567/en/ Sella 2, SolarEdge’s new battery cell manufacturing facility in South Korea
Woonsocket Call
A Beginner’s Guide to Quantum Computing: 5 Stocks to Watch in the Emerging Industry
Quantum computing is a rapidly developing field that has the potential to revolutionize the way we process and analyze data. Unlike classical computers, which use binary digits (bits) to represent information, quantum computers use quantum bits, or qubits. This allows them to perform certain types of computations much faster and more efficiently than classical computers.
TechCrunch
Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets
Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
Woonsocket Call
Cascade Asset Management Releases its 9th Annual IT Asset Disposition Benchmarking Report
The annual publication highlights the latest trends in customer service, managing assets for a remote workforce, and equipment resale prices. MADISON, Wis. & ORLANDO, Fla. - Jan. 26, 2023 - PRLog -- Cascade Asset Management (Cascade), a national leader in information technology (IT) retirement solutions, has published its ninth annual benchmarking report. New observations in this year's report include the rising importance of customer service when choosing an IT asset disposition (ITAD) partner, followed closely by managing environmental risks. Those companies surveyed for the report stated the remote workforce trend continues to affect their IT management programs, especially in terms of returning used assets. The publication also addresses how economic changes are lowering the resale prices for used IT equipment and mobile devices to pre-pandemic levels.
Woonsocket Call
Leading IT Security Company Inspectiv Joins Forces with Syn Cubes to Elevate Penetration Testing Services for Businesses of All Sizes
Syn Cubes, Inc., the company dedicated to eliminating underperformance from the current pentesting service market by combining top global offensive security talent with an automated smart SaaS platform, today announced it has closed a partnership with Inspectiv, Inc., one of the most visionary IT security companies, in a mission to create a platform that provides world-class vulnerability management intelligence designed specifically for agile security teams.
REE Automotive Names Microvast as Battery Pack Supplier for Its Commercial EV Platforms
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, and REE Automotive, Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE), an automotive technology company and provider of electric vehicle platforms and EVs, announced today the signing of a supply and purchase agreement. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005374/en/ Microvast’s MV-C Gen 4 battery pack (Photo: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
Optimal Dynamics Announces Gillan Hawkes, Former VP of Product at 6 River Systems, a Shopify Company, as Chief Product Officer
NEW YORK, January 26, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Optimal Dynamics, the leading innovator in automated decision intelligence for freight management, has hired product growth expert Gillan Hawkes as Chief Product Officer. Hawkes brings 20+ years of experience building and leading product teams at high-growth supply chain startups and large, global shippers.
Woonsocket Call
Freedom Holdings Signs Definitive Agreement with MEDcann Industries, Inc.
MCapMediaWire -- Freedom Holdings, Inc. (OTC: FHLD) (“FHLD” or the "Company”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Definitive Agreement that will change the control and operations of the Company to MEDcann Industries, Inc. MEDcann is going to modify the forward direction of Freedom to include topical and organic natural Marijuana plant-based products (OTC) “over the counter” entering the Cannabis health care products market in which the Company management believes will boost shareholder value.
Carscoops
Honda To Accelerate Electrification Push By Creating A New Dedicated Division
Honda announced today that it will “further accelerate” its electrification push by creating a new division in April. It also announced organizational changes to how it runs its business on a global scale. The Japanese automaker announced today that it will create a new Electrification Business Development Operations...
Woonsocket Call
Sensata Technologies Board Approves Q1 Dividend of $0.11 Per Share
Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions and insights for customers, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.11 per share. The Company will pay this first quarter 2023 dividend on February 22, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023.
thefastmode.com
Data Center-as-a-Service Startup ECL Emerges from Stealth with $7M in Funding
Data Center-as-a-Service pioneer ECL announced the world’s first modular, sustainable, off-grid data center that uses green hydrogen as its primary power source. ECL will deliver data centers in 1MW blocks with 99.9999 percent uptime. The company also announced $7M in seed financing co-led by Molex Ventures and Hyperwise Ventures....
notebookcheck.net
3D-printed solid-state EV battery maker Sakuu signs up Porsche to build its Gigafactories
One of the more innovative companies in the 3D-printing space - Sakuu (former KeraCel) - has managed to sign up a Porsche subsidiary to design its future Gigafactories for lithium-metal and solid-state electric vehicle batteries. Porsche Consulting has experience in formulating the designs of automotive production facilities and recently turned its focus to battery Gigafactories that can churn out cells in the GWh capacity range. The effort "focuses on modern battery technologies, efficient production processes, and the right sites and scaling for sustainable production," tips Porsche.
conceptcarz.com
Ford Announces Nationwide Expansion Of Complimentary Pickup & Delivery, Mobile Service For All Ford Customers
•Ford is expanding and enhancing its remote experiences offerings to make complimentary Pickup & Delivery and Mobile Service appointments available to all Ford Service customers. •The nationwide acceleration is part of Ford's commitment to improve the ownership experience by providing convenient, seamless options for vehicle service, from simple oil changes...
TurnOnGreen’s Subsidiary Digital Power Corporation Completes Development of Product to Power the Future Platform of Broadband and Cable Technology
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), at times referred to as TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“ TurnOnGreen ” or the “ Company ”), announced that its subsidiary, Digital Power Corporation (“ DPC ”), has completed the development phase of its generic access platform (“ GAP ”) power supply unit for powering broadband network access nodes. DPC’s GAP power supply unit enables broadband and multi-system operators to add new functions and services to access nodes. This novel GAP power supply unit design allows multi-system operators (“MSOs”) to accelerate technology updates, deliver multiple services utilizing a single node platform, facilitate the migration to an edge-computing model, increase service velocity and reduce inventory costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005296/en/ Gap Node by Digital Power Corporation, a TurnOnGreen Company (Photo: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) Announces $500K PO from U.S. Health Provider HealthFleet
Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle and weight reduction programs, has received a purchase order from HealthFleet Inc., a leading telehealth provider; the initial order is for 5,000 proBEAT(TM) subscriptions. According to the announcement, the full purchase order, valued at $500,000, is for 75,000 proBEAT glucose sensors delivered over a five-month period and includes an option for HealthFleet to increase volumes based on customer response. The proBEAT glucose sensors will be integrated with HealthFleet’s RestoreHealth wellness program, which is a corporate, comprehensive, end-to-end wellness solution made available to subscriber employees. The program offers high engagement, including extensive coaching, targeted content and curriculum, and detailed reporting across multiple chronic conditions. HealthFleet customers include a number of Fortune 500 companies, insurers, and provider groups. “The HealthFleet purchase order is our first collaboration in the United States and provides an important opportunity to potentially improve outcomes for people with type 2 diabetes by integrating our proBEAT platform into HealthFleet’s RestoreHealth program,” said Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury in the press release. “We are confident that our proprietary sensor technology can improve patient engagement and potential outcomes in the RestoreHealth program and believe that the potential improved outcomes in this pilot can help to position this as the program of choice across the U.S. health economy.”
Woonsocket Call
Tech Investment Show 2023: Asia Pacific’s Premier Tech Investment Platform for Leading Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 Opportunities
Bangkok, Thailand, 26th January 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, Staying on top of the Tech industry and emerging ideas worldwide has never been more important for the best investors. With strong economic growth and maturing tech ecosystems, Southeast Asia’s long-term prospects give investors the confidence to invest heavily in the most creative, passionate technologists and builders. Capturing these opportunities from the most recent technological advancements like Generative AI, Web 3.0, and Deep Tech is crucial to maximizing the returns.
