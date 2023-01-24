Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Breaking: Packers Make Big Decision On Aaron Rodgers
This offseason, there is reportedly a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers. If they do deal the four-time MVP, apparently they want to get him out of the conference. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, via NFL Twitter aggregator Dov Kleiman, Green Bay will not trade ...
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
NFL World Reacts To The Kellen Moore Announcement
Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a major opportunity in front of him this Tuesday. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Panthers will interview Moore for their head coaching job today. Moore, 34, has been the Cowboys' offensive coordinator since 2019. He started ...
Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job?
There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on their head coach as early... The post Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
Look: Packers' Asking Price For Aaron Rodgers Has Been Revealed
The talk around the league today is about Aaron Rodgers and his seemingly likely departure from the Green Bay Packers. We learned this morning via Adam Schefter that the Packers would be willing to deal Rodgers, but not within their own conference. The latest development has come from Peter ...
Aaron Rodgers just made it tougher for the Packers to trade him
Aaron Rodgers turned the Packers narrative on its head, and suddenly they’ll look bad for dealing the franchise QB. In the weeks following the Packers season-ending defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, it’s become increasingly likely that their long-term marriage with Aaron Rodgers comes to an end.
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
Cowboys Assistant Head Coach Among 5 Fired from Mike McCarthy Staff
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
NFL World Reacts To Surprise Sean Payton Announcement
For the past few weeks, Sean Payton has been heavily linked to the Broncos and Panthers. And yet, a deal has not yet materialized. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reported on Tuesday that Payton will meet with the Cardinals later this week. His second meeting with the Broncos, meanwhile, has been ...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
Frank Reich predicted to become Arizona Cardinals' next head coach
The Arizona Cardinals' coaching search continues and one site has offered up an interesting prediction for who could end up being the team's replacement for Kliff Kingsbury. Not Brian Flores. Not Sean Payton. Not Dan Quinn. Not Vance Joseph. ...
Kurt Coleman tells Panthers to 'stop playing around' and hire Steve Wilks
Kurt Coleman has seen enough. On Monday night, the former Carolina Panthers safety implored his former employer to, well, employ Steve Wilks as their next full-time head coach. And he’s making no bones about it . . . Each of Coleman’s three seasons in Carolina came under Wilks’ guidance—who...
Steve Wilks, Frank Reich move on to second interviews with Panthers
A couple of candidates with head coaching experience have landed second interviews with the Panthers, including their interim head coach from the 2022 season. NFL Media reports that Steve Wilks has had a second official interview with the team about remaining on hand as the permanent replacement for Matt Rhule. Wilks went 6-6 after Rhule was fired and the Panthers remained alive in the race for the NFC South title until Week 17.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams
Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason. The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders ...
Jets requested permission to interview Bills coach Joe Brady
Where there was smoke there evidently was fire relating to Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. According to a report on Jan. 14, there was reportedly a level of interest in Brady from the New York Jets. At that time, an update stated that the Jets were “doing their homework” on Brady regarding their vacant offensive coordinator position.
Ex-Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Hired as Jets OC
Hackett replaces Mike LaFleur in New York.
