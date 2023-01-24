Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Related
Girls Basketball Snapshot: Springfield Central looks to defend state championship & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive released its girls’ basketball league snapshots on Jan. 26. Get to know more about the Western Mass. girls’ basketball outlook by checking out the rankings and Super 7 at the bottom of the article.
Girls Basketball Snapshot: Frontier, Palmer battling for top spot in Franklin North
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls Basketball Snapshot: Lauren Morse leading Easthampton, Pope Francis starts strong in Franklin West
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Western Mass. Girls Basketball Top 20: Springfield Central, Springfield International Charter on top in first rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central (9-3) Springfield International Charter (9-2) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Westfield Technical Academy boys basketball rallies past St. Mary’s to win classic OT thriller, 75-72
WESTFIELD – It wasn’t an ESPN Classic but it was darn near close. Westfield basketball was on full display Tuesday night when the St. Mary’s Saints traveled across the Whip City to take on the Westfield Technical Tigers in what ended up being one of the best high school boys basketball games between the two teams in nearly a decade.
Springfield native Aaron Williams scores 1,000th career point at Wheaton College
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Wheaton College forward and Springfield native Aaron Williams scored 20 points and became the 16th player in the school’s history to reach the 1,000-point career mark in a 84-39 victory over Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Wednesday.
Frank Martin earns 300th career win in UMass men’s basketball comeback win
AMHERST — After trailing for most of the night, the UMass men’s basketball team used the steady shooting of RJ Luis to earn a hard-fought victory Wednesday over Richmond, 85-76, at the Mullins Center. When the final buzzer sounded, UMass had gone on a 12-0 run to end the game and snap its losing streak.
Frank Martin shares story of battling cancer as UMass plays in Coaches vs. Cancer game
AMHERST — On Wednesday night, the UMass men’s basketball team took the court for a Coaches vs. Cancer game against Richmond. The meaning behind the game, though, held an even more special place for Minutemen coach Frank Martin. Prior to the contest, Martin posted the video of his...
Westfield Sons of Erin plan 40th colleen contest, ball
The 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Contest and Ball will take place Feb. 3, continuing the tradition for young women in the Westfield area to represent the Sons of Erin and the Westfield community and showcase their pride in their heritage. The event at Tekoa Country Club in Westfield...
Haverhill Restaurant Family Hits the Bullseye at Par 28 Complex with Golf Simulators and Axe Throwing
A family, well-known in Haverhill and Merrimack Valley dining circles, is tying together food, drinks, golf simulators and axe throwing in an expansive entertainment complex in nearby Salem, N.H. Jim Tomacchio and his sons, who own and operate STACKS in downtown Haverhill, developed PAR 28 two months ago at the...
Red Sox in talks to add former Gold Glove-winning catcher in free agency
After adding Jorge Alfaro last week, the Red Sox are trying to add another veteran catcher before spring training opens next month. Boston is in talks with former Guardians and Pirates backstop Roberto Pérez, multiple sources said Thursday. It’s unclear if the sides are close to a deal. Pérez, who was limited to just 21 games for Pittsburgh last year, is a candidate to get a minor league contract at this late stage of the offseason but is believed to have other suitors as well. MassLive first reported Boston’s interest in Pérez during the Winter Meetings in December.
Single family residence sells for $533,900 in South Hadley
Michael Stephens and Dorick Digenti bought the property at 8 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from N Duquette Son Const J on Nov. 15, 2022, for $533,900 which works out to $269 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses...
whdh.com
MassDOT: Several lanes closed on Route 93 after multi-vehicle crash, tractor-trailer rollover
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three lanes on Route 93 southbound in Dorchester are closed due to what officials are calling a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer rollover. The MassDOT said two right lanes were closed in addition to one lane on the left, after the crash happened near the Savin...
How much snow did western Massachusetts get Wednesday?
Another snowstorm hit western Massachusetts Wednesday. Greenfield reached the most with 6 inches.
I-93 south tractor-trailer rollover near Dorchester disrupts Red Line, traffic
Red Line train commuters are having to switch to shuttle buses as a tractor-trailer rolled over and crashed on the Southeast Expressway Thursday, the MBTA said. The crash took place near the Savin Hill exit on I-93 in South Dorchester, according to WCVB. Shuttle buses are replacing service between JFK/UMass...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Predictions for Wednesday's Winter Storm
It’s shaping up to be another nasty evening drive (!) as a strong, compact, water-laden storm charges across New England Wednesday afternoon and night. Cold will be marginal at the onset of the storm, but with such tremendous lift in the atmosphere, we’re seeing a window of 3-4 hours of intense snow squarely landing in mid/late afternoon.
Some Franklin County residents still without power after Monday’s storm
While we continue to grapple with the effects of Wednesday night's storm in the valley, residents in parts of eastern Franklin County are still without power as a result of Monday's storm.
Celtics vs. Lakers: Where to buy tickets to LeBron James vs. Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, Jan. 28 at TD Garden in Boston, MA. The game will be at 8:30 p.m. EST and fans looking to see LeBron James and Jayson Tatum as well as the rest of the Celtics team in person can still snag some great seats online using VividSeats, StubHub and SeatGeek.
westernmassnews.com
Police looking for suspects in vandalism at Montague school field
MONTAGUE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in one Franklin County town are looking for your help with a recent vandalism case. Montague Police said they are looking for a woman, who was walking a small white dog, as well as the person who was driving a red Jeep in connection with “extensive damage” to Nancy Gifford softball field at Franklin County Technical School on Saturday.
Springfield Schools issues early dismissal for Wednesday
Springfield Public Schools will have an early dismissal on Wednesday, January 25, due to a pending snow storm.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0