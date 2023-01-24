Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Republican Central Committee working to fill Perry and Guthrie Township Board vacancy appointments
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Republican Central Committee is looking for and evaluating candidates to appoint to vacancies on county township boards. There is a single vacancy on the Perry Township board, and a single vacancy on the Guthrie Township board. Interested candidates can reach out to the Lawrence...
wslmradio.com
First Ever Libertarian Candidate for Salem Mayor Files
For the first time in Salem, a Libertarian candidate has filed to run for Mayor. According to Washington County Clerk Stephanie Rockey, Thomas Brown III, filed on January 20 and. became certified on January 24 to run for Mayor in the fall election. “Friday I went and filed to seek...
wbiw.com
Chief Public Defender Tim Sledd provides annual financial report for 2022
LAWRENCE CO. – Lawrence County Chief Public Defender Tim Sledd provided members of the Lawrence County Council with his department’s annual report on Tuesday, including the impact of cost saving measures taken since he assumed the role in May of last year. According to Sledd, total expenditures for...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee -Team B will meet on Wednesday, February 1
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee -Team B will meet on Wednesday, February 1. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. in the McCloskey Conference Room 135, City Hall, 401 North Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link. The committee will meet electronically...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Circuit Court closed today
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Circuit Court will be closed today. All court cases will be rescheduled. According to Judge Nathan Nikirk, the court proceedings are canceled today due to having no heat in the courtroom since Friday. All other courts are open.
wbiw.com
Schedule for the City of Bedford’s board meetings for February
BEDFORD – Below is the following February board meetings for the City of Bedford:. The Bedford Redevelopment Commission meeting will be held on Monday, February 13th at 4 p.m. at StoneGate Arts & Education Center, Room 200, located at 931 15th Street. Due to the closing of Bedford City...
wbiw.com
Sheriff Day explains challenges facing county dispatchers, potential solutions
LAWRENCE CO. – At Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Lawrence County Council, Sheriff Greg Day addressed the council, updating them on current jail counts, as well as the state of the department’s dispatching unit, which continues to struggle with retaining employees. Day said that currently there are...
wbiw.com
The Board of Trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation Inc. will meet in both regular and executive sessions on Jan. 26
SPRINGVILLE – The Board of Trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation Inc. will meet in both regular and executive sessions on Jan. 26. The executive session will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the regular session at 6:30 p.m. The meetings will be held at the Springville Community Academy (Commons) at 126 Brick Street, in Springville.
wbiw.com
Neal Brewington is District 8 Conservation Officer of the Year
INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Neal Brewington has been selected as the 2022 District 8 Officer of the Year. District 8 includes Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence, Orange, Perry, Scott, and Washington counties. Brewington is assigned to Washington County where he has been a conservation officer since 2003.
bsquarebulletin.com
Monroe County sheriff on racist graffiti in jail cells: “When I see that word…I cannot move slow.”
“It looks like that’s not even the United States of America.”. That was Monroe County’s new jail commander Kyle Gibbons talking about a photograph he had displayed for Monday’s meeting of the community justice response committee (CJRC). It was from a slide deck he’d prepared, in order to show committee members conditions inside the jail when he took over at the start of the year.
wbiw.com
Senator Eric Koch congratulates Lutheran SGO of Indiana award winner Zachary Lister
INDIANA – State Senator Eric Koch (R-Bedford) congratulates Lutheran Scholarship Granting Organization of Indiana overall award winner, Zachary Lister, at the Statehouse Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lister is a sixth grader at Immanuel Lutheran School in Seymour. His teacher is Sandy Franke. Students of various ages from across the state...
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 26, 2023
4:17 p.m. Jared Dixon, 43, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:50 a.m. Lockout reported in the 500 block of Southwood Drive. 8:04 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 300 block of Shawnee Lane. 9:35 a.m. Burglary reported in the 2000 block of I Street.
wbiw.com
Monon South Trail to cross five counties in southern Indiana
INDIANA – Governor Eric Holcomb announced in his 2023 State of the State address that the DNR will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail spanning five counties in southern Indiana. Once complete, the trail will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Lions Clubs reach new recycling milestones for eyeglasses and hearing aids
Across our country eyeglass and hearing aid wearers have millions of old unwanted eyeglasses and hearing aids stashed throughout their homes in drawers. Simply donating these old specs and aids to a local Lions Club can become a very special way of recycling and at the same time greatly change the quality of life for a needy person.
wamwamfm.com
wbiw.com
Indiana University Prison Arts Initiative Student Exhibition opens at City Hall
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington will host the exhibition Free to Wonder: The Indiana University Prison Arts Initiative Student Exhibition in City Hall’s Atrium Gallery from January 26 – February 17, 2023. The exhibition will feature work by ten students from Putnamville Correctional Facility who took...
wbiw.com
A rally will be held tonight in Columbus after the racially motivated attack on Asian American IU student
COLUMBUS — The ripple effects of the attack on an Asian American IU student are still being felt in neighboring communities like Columbus. The Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association in Columbus are wanting to bring awareness to the rise in anti-Asian hate. The organization says it will speak out and condemn the attack against the 18-year-old Asian-American IU student from Carmel.
wbiw.com
Bloomington residents invited to apply for Neighborhood Improvement Grants
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Department of Housing and Neighborhood Development (HAND) invites residents to apply for City funding to improve their neighborhoods. Applications for funding through four kinds of neighborhood grants described below are now available for the 2023 application cycle. Neighborhood Improvement Grant. The Neighborhood Improvement...
Wave 3
Jennings County Sheriff’s Office confirms 3 poeple killed in Indiana house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were killed in a house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in northern Columbia Township. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to respond to a home that was fully engulfed around 5:30 a.m. Investigators with the JCSO called the...
wslmradio.com
