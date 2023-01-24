ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wslmradio.com

First Ever Libertarian Candidate for Salem Mayor Files

For the first time in Salem, a Libertarian candidate has filed to run for Mayor. According to Washington County Clerk Stephanie Rockey, Thomas Brown III, filed on January 20 and. became certified on January 24 to run for Mayor in the fall election. “Friday I went and filed to seek...
SALEM, IN
wbiw.com

Chief Public Defender Tim Sledd provides annual financial report for 2022

LAWRENCE CO. – Lawrence County Chief Public Defender Tim Sledd provided members of the Lawrence County Council with his department’s annual report on Tuesday, including the impact of cost saving measures taken since he assumed the role in May of last year. According to Sledd, total expenditures for...
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Circuit Court closed today

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Circuit Court will be closed today. All court cases will be rescheduled. According to Judge Nathan Nikirk, the court proceedings are canceled today due to having no heat in the courtroom since Friday. All other courts are open.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Schedule for the City of Bedford’s board meetings for February

BEDFORD – Below is the following February board meetings for the City of Bedford:. The Bedford Redevelopment Commission meeting will be held on Monday, February 13th at 4 p.m. at StoneGate Arts & Education Center, Room 200, located at 931 15th Street. Due to the closing of Bedford City...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

The Board of Trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation Inc. will meet in both regular and executive sessions on Jan. 26

SPRINGVILLE – The Board of Trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation Inc. will meet in both regular and executive sessions on Jan. 26. The executive session will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the regular session at 6:30 p.m. The meetings will be held at the Springville Community Academy (Commons) at 126 Brick Street, in Springville.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Neal Brewington is District 8 Conservation Officer of the Year

INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Neal Brewington has been selected as the 2022 District 8 Officer of the Year. District 8 includes Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence, Orange, Perry, Scott, and Washington counties. Brewington is assigned to Washington County where he has been a conservation officer since 2003.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
bsquarebulletin.com

Monroe County sheriff on racist graffiti in jail cells: “When I see that word…I cannot move slow.”

“It looks like that’s not even the United States of America.”. That was Monroe County’s new jail commander Kyle Gibbons talking about a photograph he had displayed for Monday’s meeting of the community justice response committee (CJRC). It was from a slide deck he’d prepared, in order to show committee members conditions inside the jail when he took over at the start of the year.
wbiw.com

Police Log: January 26, 2023

4:17 p.m. Jared Dixon, 43, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:50 a.m. Lockout reported in the 500 block of Southwood Drive. 8:04 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 300 block of Shawnee Lane. 9:35 a.m. Burglary reported in the 2000 block of I Street.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Monon South Trail to cross five counties in southern Indiana

INDIANA – Governor Eric Holcomb announced in his 2023 State of the State address that the DNR will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail spanning five counties in southern Indiana. Once complete, the trail will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

A rally will be held tonight in Columbus after the racially motivated attack on Asian American IU student

COLUMBUS — The ripple effects of the attack on an Asian American IU student are still being felt in neighboring communities like Columbus. The Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association in Columbus are wanting to bring awareness to the rise in anti-Asian hate. The organization says it will speak out and condemn the attack against the 18-year-old Asian-American IU student from Carmel.
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington residents invited to apply for Neighborhood Improvement Grants

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Department of Housing and Neighborhood Development (HAND) invites residents to apply for City funding to improve their neighborhoods. Applications for funding through four kinds of neighborhood grants described below are now available for the 2023 application cycle. Neighborhood Improvement Grant. The Neighborhood Improvement...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy