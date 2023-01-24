Read full article on original website
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Hit-and-run crash leaves man dead
LANCASTER — A man was killed in a hit-and-run collision, Tuesday night, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The collision occurred shortly after 9 p.m., near the intersection of 10th Street West and Avenue J-4.
Fundraiser being held for Monterey Park shooting victim
The community in Monterey Park is slowly trying to heal and move forward after a mass shooting happened Saturday night.The shooting happened at Star Dance Studio, where the gunman opened fire killing 11 and injuring 9. One woman who was at Star Dance Studio the night of the shooting lost a longtime dance partner, Yu (Andy) Kao.Yu (Andy) Kao, age 71, was sheltering underneath a table with Shally when he got shot.Now, she is trying to help bury her friend while she mourns the loss of her 15 year friendship.A fundraiser is being held at her donut shop on Thursday, January...
NBC Los Angeles
Monterey Park Gunman Had No Known Connection to Victims, Sheriff Says
The 72-year-old man who opened fire inside a Southern California dance hall during a night of Lunar New Year celebrations had no known connection with any of the victims, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said Wednesday. The revelation was among several new details about the investigation announced by Sheriff Robert...
LAPD: Suspect arrested in hit-and-run deaths of 2 boys in South L.A.
Authorities have arrested a suspected hit-and-run motorist involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two young brothers dead and their mother and sister injured, police said today.
Antelope Valley Press
Man charged with crashing car, truck into estranged wife’s home
LOS ANGELES — A man who allegedly crashed a car and a dump truck into the garage of his estranged wife’s home in South Los Angeles was charged, Wednesday, with criminal threats and five counts of vandalism. Ronald Lee Dunn, 60, surrendered to authorities, Monday, and was being...
foxla.com
Suspect in South LA hit-and-run crash that killed 2 brothers arrested
LOS ANGELES - An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles earlier this month that claimed the lives of two brothers and injured their mother and sister, according to police. The suspect, 31-year-old Taylor Lee Harris, was arrested Jan. 20 in Desert...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles County deputies search for robbery, assault suspect following chase
Two suspects were in custody and another was on the run in connection with a series of robberies and a police chase in Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The chase began around 2 p.m. in the Paramount area after a robbery at an undisclosed location. Officials initially described...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Double arrest following downtown shooting yesterday
Two men have been arrested, each for attempted murder, after a violent altercation near Downtown Santa Monica. The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) said officers were flagged down by several people, who heard gunshots near 6th and Broadway at about 3:42 p.m. on Jan. 24. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles, an SUV and a van, that had been involved in a collision. The driver of the SUV, Emilio Reyes, appeared to have a gunshot wound to his upper arm.
Police arrest suspect connected to fatal shooting in Pasadena in May 2022
Police on Tuesday announced that they had arrested a person wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Pasadena back in May of 2022. The initial incident took place on May 2, when a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue, according to Pasadena Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have identified the victim as Pasadena-resident Eric Lynn Thomas, 28. During the course of their investigation, detectives were able to trace their evidence to "a suspect connected to a local criminal street gang."On Jan. 19, officers with the United States Marshals Service arrested 34-year-old Covina resident Avery Lavon Bennett outside of his home. "At the time of his arrest, Bennett was found to be in possession of two loaded firearms," Pasadena Police Department said in a statement. Benett is being held on $3,050,00 bail on one felony count of homicide. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (626) 744-4241.
Covina man arrested in connection with Pasadena fatal shooting
A 34-year-old Covina man was arrested in connection with a fatal, allegedly gang-related 2022 shooting in Pasadena, police announced Tuesday. Avery Lavon Bennett was arrested Thursday outside his residence by Pasadena police and the U.S. Marshal’s Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, police said. Bennett was in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest, according to police.
Antelope Valley Press
Avalos murder trial gets underway
LOS ANGELES — A prosecutor told a judge, Wednesday, that a Lancaster woman and her boyfriend tortured and abused her 10-year-old son, for two weeks before his death, while an attorney for the male defendant countered that his client should be acquitted of murder. Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta...
Man found fatally wounded outside Lancaster medical building
A man was found mortally wounded this morning in front of a medical office building in Lancaster. The shooting was reported about 2:15 a.m. at 17th Street West and Avenue J, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Fleeing Domestic Violence Suspect Plows Camaro into Innocent Motorist
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A man is in custody after allegedly beating up his girlfriend on the side of a freeway, then crashing his vehicle into… Read more "Fleeing Domestic Violence Suspect Plows Camaro into Innocent Motorist"
sgvcitywatch.com
Deputies Kill Man Who Reportedly Stabbed Woman in Altadena Jan. 22
ALTADENA - A man who stabbed a woman after attempting to harm others was shot and killed by deputies January 22, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect chased people around and attempted to stab them with a sharp metal object at a gas station near Fairoaks Avenue and Woodbury Road around 5:14 p.m. Deputies found the man and followed him to the 2100 block of El Serena Avenue where he stabbed a woman, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 "It is with […]
Women arrested for allegedly torturing boy in Rialto for years
Two women were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly torturing a young boy in Rialto for years from the time he was six months old. The suspects were identified as Juanita Shorty, 69, and Lenora Harrell, 51, by Rialto police. The victim is a 12-year-old boy who allegedly endured physical and emotional abuse from the women […]
pasadenanow.com
L.A. County Pays $20,00 Reward to Informant Who Helped Solve Altadena Crest Homicide
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a $20,000 reward for an individual whose information and assistance led to the successful apprehension and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Marcus Nieto. Nieto was last seen alive on February 15, 2013. Two horseback riders on...
sgvcitywatch.com
Man Awaiting Sentencing for 2019 Temple City Murder Kills Himself in Jail
LOS ANGELES - A man convicted of murdering his neighbor during a dispute in 2019 reportedly killed himself in jail while awaiting his sentence. Massimo Barbagallo, 49, died from multiple blunt force injuries January 10. His death was ruled suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
KTLA.com
Suspect in custody after standoff on Catalina Island
After an hours-long barricade situation Tuesday, an armed suspect on Catalina Island was taken into custody by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. The incident, located in the 300 block of Wrigley Terrace Road in Avalon, was reported at around 12:30 p.m., according to an...
2urbangirls.com
Mother wins $12 million judgment against Long Beach Police Department over son’s death
LOS ANGELES – A jury has awarded more than $12 million to a woman who sued the city of Long Beach and one of its police officers for negligence and wrongful death in the 2017 death of her 23-year-old son, who was pinned between a Metro train and a train platform during a confrontation with the officer.
