BBC
Jenners fire: Critically ill firefighter is named
A firefighter who is critically ill in hospital following a fire at the former Jenner's department store has been named as Barry Martin. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the 38-year-old from Fife was still in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. Four other firefighters were treated in hospital...
Jalopnik
Firefighters Chased Down a Burning ‘Ghost Train’ in Germany
A runaway train led firefighters in southern Germany on a dramatic chase after the train’s engine went up in flames. Emergency officials near the village of Strass had been called to stop a train fire when the burning train started rolling downhill, picking up speed as it traveled toward the border of Austria. The diesel engine was driverless at the time, according to the Associated Press.
BBC
Radford: Crews remain after fire broke out above shop
Firefighters remain at the scene of a fire that broke out above some shops. West Midlands Fire Service were called to a flat in the Jubilee Crescent area of Radford, Coventry, at about 21:30 GMT on Tuesday. At its height, about 50 firefighters were tackling the blaze, with one crew...
BBC
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
BBC
This is the family that bought a $1.5m fire-damaged Tennessee mansion
A mansion in Tennessee that was badly charred in a fire has found a buyer after just four days on the market. Entrepreneur Mike Thakur said he has purchased the five-acre property, which has attracted more than 340,000 views on Zillow and was listed for $1.49m (£1.21m), according to the real estate site.
BBC
Paramedics say people are getting ill because their homes are so cold
Ambulance crews say they are treating a growing number of patients who are falling ill because they are unable to afford to heat their homes. The soaring cost of gas and electricity has forced many people to switch off their heating in the winter months. Scottish Ambulance Service crews say...
Look: Seal pup rescued from British farm field 18 miles from shore
Animal rescuers in Britain said a seal pup made its way through waterways and at least three fields before it was found on a farmer's field about 18 miles from the coast.
BBC
Anglesey farmer Macauley Owen killed by trailer gate
A farmer was killed when he was hit on the head by the rear gate of a trailer, an inquest has heard. Macauley Owen was using a tractor and tipper on a farm at Carreglefn, near Amlwch on Anglesey, when he was hurt. The 26-year-old died three days later at...
BBC
Eight cars torched in 45-minute crime spree in Glasgow
Police are appealing for information after eight cars were torched in two areas of Glasgow in about 45 minutes. The vehicles were burnt out in neighbouring Penilee and Hillington between 04:22 and 05:05 on Thursday. Nicola Elliott, 37, told the BBC her own car and one she had recently sold...
BBC
Walker and trainee guide dog rescued icy river in Sowerby Bridge
A volunteer and her trainee guide dog had to be rescued by passers-by after falling into a freezing river. The woman, 66, fell into the River Calder, near Sowerby Bridge, at about 10:00 GMT on Saturday when the dog she was training slipped into the water. Former lifeguard Luke Hartshorn...
BBC
St Austell fire: Resident rescued from burning flat
Firefighters have rescued a resident from a burning flat in Cornwall. Crews were called to the flats on Clifden Road in St Austell at about 18:15 GMT on Monday after a fire alarm sounded, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said. The flat filled with smoke after a blaze broke out...
BBC
New home for cat that lost leg in Aberdeen flats plunge
A cat that had to have a leg amputated after falling from a block of flats in Aberdeen has been found a new home. The Scottish SPCA told in November how several cats had been killed or injured in the same manner at Regent Court. One two-year-old cat was found...
Construction on storm-damaged Vacaville prompts evacuation warning
VACAVILLE - An evacuation warning has been issued for residents living along two roads in Vacaville due to damage caused to them by recent storms. On Thursday, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said the specific roads are Gates Canyon Road above the 2.5-mile marker and Mix Canyon Road above the 1.2-mile marker. Solano County Resource Management engineers say both roads have experienced land slippage, which has diminished the ability of the roads to support vehicles. Road work is scheduled to begin on the roads this Saturday and will be closed to all traffic during this time. Work on Mix...
BBC
True identity of rotting ship hulk in Plymouth discovered
A team of maritime archaeologists has discovered the true identity of a large wooden ship hulk buried in Hooe Lake, on the outskirts of Plymouth. The remains of the vessel lie buried alongside a stone jetty on the north side of the lake. The hulk has now been identified by...
BBC
Business owner left 'numb' by fire on estate in Devon
The owner of an industrial estate in Devon says he has been left "numb" by a blaze which tore through his property. Firefighters faced "loud bangs and explosions" as they tackled the blaze, at Broadhempston, near Totnes, at about 18:30 GMT on Monday. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service...
BBC
Frinton firefighters rescue budgie behind kitchen cupboard
Fire crews were called out to rescue a "lifeline" budgie after it got stuck behind a kitchen cupboard. Rainbow's owner called Essex Fire and Rescue Service after their pet became trapped at about 19:20 GMT on Sunday. A crew from Frinton went to the house in Kirby Cross and removed...
BBC
Plans for Bristol homes on caravan park pose flood risk
Flooding fears could scupper plans to build 166 apartments on the site of a caravan park. A developer is planning to build the flats on the site of the Baltic Wharf Caravan and Motorhome Club, next to the Cottage Inn pub in Bristol. However, the Environment Agency has warned the...
BBC
Bristol council to install sprinklers in all tower blocks
A council is investing £97m to make its tower blocks more fire resistant. Sprinklers will be installed and dangerous cladding removed in all 62 high rises owned by Bristol City Council. A total of £32.7m will be spent installing sprinklers, plus £23.7m to cover the ongoing costs of maintaining...
BBC
Residents fight to save Glasgow high-rise flats
A group of flat residents are fighting to save four high-rise tower blocks in north-west Glasgow. Wheatley Homes owns the 600 properties and says the majority of tenants support knocking them down - but some residents claim otherwise. The Wyndford Residents Union wants the housing association to modernise the flats...
BBC
Staffordshire firms fined over wood 'posing serious fire risk'
A director and three recycling companies have been fined over £28,000, after sites stored excessive wood that "posed serious fire and health risks", the Environment Agency said. At one site, stockpiles were "so large that there was no space to quarantine waste in the event of a fire". Robert...
