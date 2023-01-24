VACAVILLE - An evacuation warning has been issued for residents living along two roads in Vacaville due to damage caused to them by recent storms. On Thursday, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said the specific roads are Gates Canyon Road above the 2.5-mile marker and Mix Canyon Road above the 1.2-mile marker. Solano County Resource Management engineers say both roads have experienced land slippage, which has diminished the ability of the roads to support vehicles. Road work is scheduled to begin on the roads this Saturday and will be closed to all traffic during this time. Work on Mix...

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO