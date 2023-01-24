Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Vitalik Buterin Transfers $11.16 Million Worth of Ethereum (ETH) Between Wallets, What's Happening?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool
Could Ethereum Hit $5,000 in 2023?
Ethereum has experienced a roller-coaster ride of value, going from over $4,890 to $896 and now standing at $1,633. The long-term potential for Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies to disrupt economic systems is high, pointing to long-term price targets far beyond $5,000. However, the short-term future is uncertain and it could...
Motley Fool
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
coinjournal.net
Popular altcoins to know
Cryptpcurrencies, Bitcoin and are altcoins – what’s the difference?. Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT) – the two most popular altcoins. Do you know there are thousands of alternative coins, or altcoins? In the ten years since Bitcoin’s genesis block was created, thousands of alternative cryptocurrencies, or altcoins, have emerged as a result of blockchain innovation.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Forecasts Imminent XRP Surge, Says Bitcoin and One Low-Cap Altcoin Set To Rally
A closely followed crypto strategist believes payments network XRP is likely ready to rally while seeing more upside potential for Bitcoin (BTC) and one under-the-radar altcoin. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 159,200 Twitter followers that it’s “almost time” for XRP to burst to the upside. “XRP...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Says One Ethereum Rival Could Erupt by 100%, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Altcoins
A popular crypto trader says Ethereum (ETH) rival Fantom (FTM) could double in price while updating his outlooks on Bitcoin (BTC) and two altcoins. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,900 Twitter followers that Fantom is finding bullish support at a key price level of around $0.44 and could soon shoot up by 100%.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Gaming Project Explodes 185% in Two Weeks As Layer-2 Ethereum Ecosystem Heats Up
A gaming-focused altcoin built on Ethereum (ETH) is recording big gains, leading most of the crypto markets over the last month. MAGIC is the native token and “natural resource” of Treasure, a project that aims to be a decentralized video game ecosystem. Originally built on top of the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
namecoinnews.com
Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin are raising the crypto stakes: As Big Eyes Coin hits $16.2 million in its presale
Over the years, meme coins have grown in popularity, expanding their community rapidly. However, most meme coins lack some functionality, being unable to drive an ecosystem and missing vital requirements. Three coins that vouch to change this stereotype are Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin. Shiba Inu – What...
coinjournal.net
The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023
After a challenging year, the dust is finally starting to settle in the crypto markets. The seismic events of 2022 have changed market dynamics and investment strategies for the foreseeable future. Instead of seeking a quick return, many investors are now looking to play the long game. So which are the 6 best cryptocurrencies to buy for a solid long-term crypto Investment strategy in 2023?
MySanAntonio
Even 'Sam Coins' have soared in crypto's swift $250 billion jump
The crypto rebound has gained so much speculative vigor that even tokens torpedoed last year by their dependence on discredited mogul Sam Bankman-Fried have rallied, with some more than doubling this month. The likes of FTT, Solana, Serum, Maps and Oxygen have surged despite doubts about their viability following Bankman-Fried's...
coinjournal.net
Ethereum Price Prediction V/S Metacade: Which Is The Better Long Term Crypto Investment?
The Ethereum price prediction 2023 looks like it will start to pick up once again, as investors are expecting some major price action for the ETH token into the long-term. While the Ethereum price prediction for 2023 is bullish, it is arguably not the best crypto to invest in right now.
coinjournal.net
The Best Cryptos to Buy Now based on 2023 Potential
Blockchain technology is revolutionary, seen by many as the vehicle for progress in the 21st century, as it could change the landscape of the global economy for good. This is exactly why there are so many high-potential investment opportunities in Web3, as the blockchain ecosystem is home to world-changing technologies such as virtual reality metaverses, play-to-earn mechanics, and decentralized financial applications.
CNBC
Bitcoin's 2023 rally gathers steam as cryptocurrency briefly tops $23,000
Continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing
Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis wants 'Bitcoin Jesus' to pay $20.9 million over expired options trades
A unit of Genesis Global says a trader known as "Bitcoin Jesus" has yet to settle all his crypto options trades. GGC International's claim was part of a January 23 filing in New York State Supreme Court. Genesis filed for bankruptcy this month after being impacted by the bankruptcies of...
coinjournal.net
Opportunity, or trap? Glassnode on Bitcoin price outlook
Bitcoin’s rally from December lows after the FTX collapse surprised many investors, Glassnode says in its weekly report. Bitcoin could see further upside but a fresh buy signal is likely at prices around $28.3k. Selling pressure above $23.3k is more likely given short-term holders and miner push for exit...
Comments / 0