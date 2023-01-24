ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool

Could Ethereum Hit $5,000 in 2023?

Ethereum has experienced a roller-coaster ride of value, going from over $4,890 to $896 and now standing at $1,633. The long-term potential for Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies to disrupt economic systems is high, pointing to long-term price targets far beyond $5,000. However, the short-term future is uncertain and it could...
Motley Fool

Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape

Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
coinjournal.net

Popular altcoins to know

Cryptpcurrencies, Bitcoin and are altcoins – what’s the difference?. Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT) – the two most popular altcoins. Do you know there are thousands of alternative coins, or altcoins? In the ten years since Bitcoin’s genesis block was created, thousands of alternative cryptocurrencies, or altcoins, have emerged as a result of blockchain innovation.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
coinjournal.net

The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023

After a challenging year, the dust is finally starting to settle in the crypto markets. The seismic events of 2022 have changed market dynamics and investment strategies for the foreseeable future. Instead of seeking a quick return, many investors are now looking to play the long game. So which are the 6 best cryptocurrencies to buy for a solid long-term crypto Investment strategy in 2023?
MySanAntonio

Even 'Sam Coins' have soared in crypto's swift $250 billion jump

The crypto rebound has gained so much speculative vigor that even tokens torpedoed last year by their dependence on discredited mogul Sam Bankman-Fried have rallied, with some more than doubling this month. The likes of FTT, Solana, Serum, Maps and Oxygen have surged despite doubts about their viability following Bankman-Fried's...
coinjournal.net

The Best Cryptos to Buy Now based on 2023 Potential

Blockchain technology is revolutionary, seen by many as the vehicle for progress in the 21st century, as it could change the landscape of the global economy for good. This is exactly why there are so many high-potential investment opportunities in Web3, as the blockchain ecosystem is home to world-changing technologies such as virtual reality metaverses, play-to-earn mechanics, and decentralized financial applications.
CNBC

Bitcoin's 2023 rally gathers steam as cryptocurrency briefly tops $23,000

Continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
Benzinga

Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing

Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
coinjournal.net

Opportunity, or trap? Glassnode on Bitcoin price outlook

Bitcoin’s rally from December lows after the FTX collapse surprised many investors, Glassnode says in its weekly report. Bitcoin could see further upside but a fresh buy signal is likely at prices around $28.3k. Selling pressure above $23.3k is more likely given short-term holders and miner push for exit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy