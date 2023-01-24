ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

fox2detroit.com

Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

NB I-275 at M-14 reopens after crash

Northbound Interstate 275 has reopened at M-14 following a crash early Thursday, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. All northbound lanes were blocked for several hours. The crash was first reported at 6:10 a.m. cramirez@detroitnews.com. Twitter: @CharlesERamirez.
94.9 WMMQ

20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know

Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Bipartisan bill could ease speed limit concerns in Michigan

Speed limit signs on Phoenix Street between Broadway Street and Blue Star Highway in South Haven could’ve seen different numbers. Instead, the city council decided to give the possibility a back seat by denying a resolution that would pursue a speed study. (Jan. 23, 2023) Bipartisan bill could ease...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

See Mid-Michigan school closings for Thursday, Jan. 26

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Several Mid-Michigan schools have announced they are closed tomorrow, some for the second day in a row, after a winter storm left several inches of snow across the region. Lapeer Community Schools, Imlay City Schools, Dryden Schools, all in Lapeer County, have already announced closings for...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
