Northern Michigan nurse allegedly falsified patient records to conceal missing medication doses
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has accused a Gaylord-based nurse of intentionally altering medication administration records in order to hide that certain doses of medication were not accounted for, according to a press release from Nessel’s office. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned Wednesday in 87th District...
fox2detroit.com
Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
These 10 Rejected Michigan License Plates Are Hilarious
When I was growing up in Howell I couldn't wait to turn 16 and drive my Ford Mustang convertible to school instead of taking the bus. At the time I was really big into DJ-ing with my turntables and I was really interested in getting into radio. I wanted to...
Detroit News
NB I-275 at M-14 reopens after crash
Northbound Interstate 275 has reopened at M-14 following a crash early Thursday, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. All northbound lanes were blocked for several hours. The crash was first reported at 6:10 a.m. cramirez@detroitnews.com. Twitter: @CharlesERamirez.
Michigan Woman Arrested For OWI After Trying To Pick Up Friend For OWI
File this story under the category of you can't make this stuff up!. Two Michigan women found themselves in handcuffs and behind bars charged with OWI after having a few too many drinks. Michigan State Police from the Gaylord post pulled over a woman on Thursday night on suspicion of...
fox2detroit.com
Former Michigan public safety director charged with assault after hitting teen with flashlight, AG says
BAY CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The former director of public safety in Bay City is accused of assaulting a teen after he used his badge to confront three teenagers last year, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Nessel said 56-year-old Michael Cecchini, who was still the director at the time,...
Snow accumulation, power outages throughout southeast Michigan: What we know
The majority of southeast Michigan is covered in snow but the storm should be winding down over the next couple of hours, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of metro Detroit are still under a winter storm warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday — with the potential for snow to continue to accumulate...
Driver killed in Northern Michigan after losing control while passing another car, slamming into trees
A 26-year-old woman is dead after her SUV slammed into multiple trees in Northern Michigan as she tried to pass another car on Saturday in Iosco County.
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
Michigan winter storm: Live weather radar, traffic updates
Did you awake Wednesday to the sound of snow blowers and shovels scraping snow off the concrete? Or were you the early risers doing the waking to get a jump start on what weather forecasters have predicted is sure to be a long, challenging day for snow plows? With 6-8 inches of snow forecast, here's news from the rest of the day: ...
Remembering the monster Blizzard of 1978: Winter sure packed a wallop 45 years ago
It has been 45 years since the Great Blizzard of 1978, and that storm is still a vivid memory for many Michiganders. Over the course of three days - Jan. 25-27 - the Great Lakes state was in the grip of a powerful snow-maker. MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa has described...
Tv20detroit.com
Will tolls solve our Michigan road problems? Here's how much they would cost drivers
(WXYZ) — Lawmakers in Lansing are looking over a new report that suggests converting Michigan highways to toll roads could be the answer to our road problems. The research study was put together by the Michigan Department of Transportation, HNTB, a Missouri-based engineering firm, and CDM Smith, a Boston-based engineering firm.
20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know
Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
WOOD
Bipartisan bill could ease speed limit concerns in Michigan
Speed limit signs on Phoenix Street between Broadway Street and Blue Star Highway in South Haven could’ve seen different numbers. Instead, the city council decided to give the possibility a back seat by denying a resolution that would pursue a speed study. (Jan. 23, 2023) Bipartisan bill could ease...
See Mid-Michigan school closings for Thursday, Jan. 26
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Several Mid-Michigan schools have announced they are closed tomorrow, some for the second day in a row, after a winter storm left several inches of snow across the region. Lapeer Community Schools, Imlay City Schools, Dryden Schools, all in Lapeer County, have already announced closings for...
Urban archery deer season for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties extended through Jan. 31
The archery deer season has been extended until January 31, 2023, for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties to “manage ongoing human-deer conflicts,” according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
A master list of vanity license plates too crude for Michigan roads
Nice try, but whoever requested ‘BEERME,’ ‘L0LBUTT’ or even ‘EF0HI0′ as their custom license plate won’t get to show them off in Michigan. The rejected words are among more than 21,000 personalized plates banned by the Michigan Department of State for being dirty, graphic or hateful.
Happy 186th Birthday, Michigan: 6 fun facts about the state
Known as the Mitten State, the Wolverine State or even the Great Lakes State — our beloved Michigan turns 186 today! Michigan joined the Union and became the 26th U.S. state on Jan. 26, 1837. Here are some fun facts Michiganders can use to brag about their state. ...
Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023
Several Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds will be closed for portions of the 2023 camping season. Some popular Michigan locations are on the list this year. Here's a rundown of planned closures, so you're not surprised when trying to book. Aloha State Park Due to ongoing issues with groundwater, sites 15, 18,...
