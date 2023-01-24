ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan License Plates too Naughty for the Road

03BUTT, 0GIVEN, and OHMYGOD are just some of the 20,000-plus words the Michigan Department of State won’t allow. According to MLive.com, these words are just too crude, political, or dirty for Michigan license plates. Some are pretty obvious why they were rejected and I won’t retype them, but you...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Two Men Arrested in Connection to 1997 Michigan Cold Case

More than 25 years after a man's headless body was found in a Michigan field, two Ohio men have been arrested for their possible involvement in the man's murder. A Lenawee County farmer made the discovery in November of 1997. The man's decapitated body was found under a thin layer of snow and reports indicate that the deceased man's hands had been cut off as well.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

NB I-275 at M-14 reopens after crash

Northbound Interstate 275 has reopened at M-14 following a crash early Thursday, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. All northbound lanes were blocked for several hours. The crash was first reported at 6:10 a.m. cramirez@detroitnews.com. Twitter: @CharlesERamirez.
94.9 WMMQ

20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know

Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

See Mid-Michigan school closings for Thursday, Jan. 26

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Several Mid-Michigan schools have announced they are closed tomorrow, some for the second day in a row, after a winter storm left several inches of snow across the region. Lapeer Community Schools, Imlay City Schools, Dryden Schools, all in Lapeer County, have already announced closings for...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
wrif.com

Ten Michigan Towns With Strange Names

As we say Happy Birthday to our great state, I thought we’d look at some of the stranger names of towns and cities in Michigan. Well, did I miss any? I’ve only been to a few of these towns. I need to raod-trip our state much more. -Meltdown-
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Bill aims to shorten number of days Michiganders can shoot fireworks

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan residents may be seeing and hearing fireworks a little less than usual soon. There is an effort underway in Lansing to further restrict the days Michiganders can legally launch them. "Well, I love fireworks. I love selling fireworks because people love buying fireworks," said...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Debating how to fairly charge electric vehicles for use of the roads

Michigan needs more money for road repair than it gets in fuel taxes and registration fees. There’s been little agreement among lawmakers about how to fix that. Both state and federal fuel tax revenue is not what it could be. More efficient vehicles don’t burn as much gas. The COVID pandemic reduced traffic on the roads.
MICHIGAN STATE
