Glazed strawberry bread: Decadent dessertsTina HowellPonchatoula, LA
Popular discount grocery chain opens another new store in LouisianaKristen WaltersCovington, LA
Leading discount supermarket chain opens new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersMetairie, LA
Trendy discount grocery store chain opening another location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLouisiana State
Stunning Vintage Photos from Louisiana Mardi Gras Early 1900s
France may have originated the idea of Mardi Gras in 1294, but New Orleans perfected it.
lafourchegazette.com
Krewe of Cleophas and Cleothilde announce 2023 royalty
The Krewe of Cleophas will parade on Sunday, February 19, 2023 in the City of Thibodaux route. The parade will begin on Ashton and Audubon at 12:30 p.m. This year’s parade theme submitted by Jane Rodrigue, krewe member, will be “A TASTE OF LOUISIANA”. Floats will depict festivals, culture and events that are throughout the state. The krewe is co-ed krewe since 1970, but prior to that it was an all-male krewe that had begun parading in the 1950’s and was known as “The Poor Man’s Parade” which is still referred to today by the older generation along the bayou.
NOLA.com
It took decades to locate and a year to renovate, but a couple finally gets a Bayou St. John dream home
When a specific location ranks at the top of the priority list, a home buyer must get creative. No real estate agents, no brokers, just pure out-of-the box thinking. That's the strategy that Donna Barry and Craig Johnson adopted. Their two-decade search for a home located in a certain section of the Bayou St. John area finally ended happily after a chance encounter with a nun from the Sisters of St. Joseph.
NOLA.com
A song about the west bank? Watch the 1980s commercial and 'discover the magic'
A 1980s promotional song for the west bank resurfaced this week thanks to a curious New Orleans photographer who stumbled on an old YouTube video. The song invites listeners to "discover the magic of the west bank," and was part of a promotional campaign to recruit new businesses and residents to the communities across the Mississippi River from downtown New Orleans, according to the Jefferson Historical Society of Louisiana.
LSU Reveille
LSU alumna and Louisiana native cast for the newest season of “Swamp People”
Many Louisianians are familiar with the History Channel show “Swamp People.” The reality series is set in Louisiana on the Atchafalaya River and follows alligator hunters around during their hunting season. Many may not know that bow-wielding LSU alumna and Louisiana-native, Anna Ribbeck, is one of the newest...
NOLA.com
Couple bringing New Orleans empanada restaurant to two locations in Biloxi
Take an empanada, a South American stuffed dough, and give it a New Orleans twist and it becomes Empanola. Bring a franchise to South Mississippi and it will be Empanola Biloxi — opening in just a few weeks next to Smoothie King at 310 Popp’s Ferry Road near the corner of Pass Road in Biloxi.
New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests
Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
This Is Louisiana's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
whereyat.com
Best Uptown New Orleans' Bars | Most Popular NOLA Uptown Bars
Whenever someone says that they want to visit New Orleans, they usually say that they're going to just visit The French Quarter. But any local will tell you that the Uptown neighborhood of New Orleans is really one of the best places to spend a day or two in. From excellent St. Charles Avenue restaurants to unique Magazine Street boutiques, Uptown New Orleans has it all. The bars are especially fun to visit.
NOLA.com
$2.95 million French Quarter home blends modern opulence with elegant past
The French Quarter is filled with interesting properties, but 1021 Chartres St. stands out in the crowd. The $2.95 million home is sizable, with more than 5,000 square feet of living space, a quintet of bedrooms and full baths, plus two additional half-baths. Outside, there's a lacy ironwork balcony on the front and brick courtyards in the back.
houmatimes.com
Tara Morvant graduates from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy
The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) celebrated the graduation of Tara Morvant, Communications and Public Relations Manager of Explore Houma from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy (LTLA) at the association’s 2023 Annual Meeting in New Orleans. The 22 members of the LTLA class spent all of 2022 developing their leadership...
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
Broadway in New Orleans announces “Wicked,” “Annie” and more for '23-'24 season
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023-2024 schedule of Broadway plays at The Saenger Theatre is filled with blockbuster performances. The upcoming season, which will kick off with the pre-Broadway list, includes such hit shows as A WONDERFUL WORLD in October, and the much-anticipated return of LES MISÉRABLES. It also...
Video: Fire engulfs Ground Pat’i restaurant in Metairie
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Third district firefighters are battling a 2-alarm blaze at the Ground Pat’i in Metairie. The restaurant is located at the corner of Veterans Blvd and David Drive. Jefferson Parish Fire Department say the cause of the fire remains under investgation. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal are assisting […]
WDSU
LDWF: 2 men cited for littering in Orleans Parish
NEW ORLEANS — Two Slidell men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on separate occasions for allegedly littering in Orleans Parish. Officials said Patrick M. Pfalzgraf, 30, was cited on Jan 13, and Romg R. Stewart, 26, was cited on Jan. 15. Both men were accused of gross littering.
NOLA.com
'The Bachelor': Louisiana's Vanessa Dinh, minus 1 rose, exits ABC dating reality series
After a jazzy, high-heel dancing, bead-throwing entrance at "The Bachelor" mansion on Monday night, Louisiana contestant Vanessa Dinh's stay, along with that of nine other contestants, proved a brief one. Dinh, 23, of Baton Rouge, is a 2021 graduate of LSU and a social media marketing specialist for GO Eat...
WDSU
Train stopped in Metairie after driver tries to beat the train
METAIRIE, La. — An accident involving a train and car caused a train crossing to close during peak commute hours in Metairie Thursday morning. According to Jefferson Parish Councilman-At-Large Scott Walker, A Norfolk Southern train stopped in Metairie because a driver attempted to beat the train at the Atherton crossing.
theadvocate.com
Jersey Mike’s open in Denham Springs
Jersey Mike’s Subs is open in Denham Springs and celebrated with several activities, including a ribbon-cutting on Dec. 14 with staff, guests and Livingston Parish Chamber members and officials present. Franchise owner Pete Amadeo was on hand to cut the ribbon with his team, who were ready to serve...
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for Jan. 5-11, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from West Jefferson property transfers for Jan. 5-11, 2023. Data is compiled from public records. Oak Ave. 406: Donna D. Sens, Lionel J. Dutreix III and Julie A. Dutreix to David L. Berke, $347,000. West Ave. 349: Rod's Real...
