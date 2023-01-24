ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Office of Mr. Moto is NYC’s Most Secretive Meal

Just when you thought you had your fill of speakeasies and hidden restaurants – enter The Office of Mr. Moto, which might just be the most secretive ever. The experience is centered around the fictional master of ceremonies, Mr. Moto – a gourmand and art connoisseur, who traveled aboard the USS Susquehanna alongside Commodore Perry.
Mostrador NYC Opens for Dinner and Brunch

Mostrador NYC (28 Cortlandt Alley) is kicking off dinner and brunch service at the Walker Tribeca Hotel. The restaurant aims to transport diners to the wine bars of Buenos Aires, offering small plates inspired by simple, quality whole food ingredients, while Chef Fernando Trocca’s brunch gives an Argentinian twist to classic American offerings.
Learn the art of Ayurvedic Cooking from Divya Alter

Divya Alter, educator, chef, and founder of Divya’s Kitchen, the popular ayurvedic restaurant in the East Village, is now offering classes centered on Ayurvedic Cooking which is guided by Ayurvedic principles (an ancient system of healing that shows how to sustain health and correct imbalances). Classes include:. Getting Started...
Lin & Daughters Offers Dumplings and a Lot More

At Lin and Daughters, Becky Lin says dumplings are more than just comfort food. She says while working as a child in her family restaurant, Lin’s Kitchen, dumplings became a sign of “love and unity” as the family created memories through the act of dumpling making. The restaurant is dedicated to Lin's father, a former chef, and her two daughters.
