Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KSLA
Barksdale couple gifted Main Squeeze location in Bossier after turning store around
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Being healthy, losing weight, and making better choices are goals that sound familiar to most. But for one couple, those goals ended up being life-changing. Taylor Shellhaas convinced her husband, Jon, to stop for smoothies at a Bossier City juice bar, Main Squeeze, on their...
Multiple Fatal Wrecks in Shreveport Bossier
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Benton Road, (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road just before 7PM Wednesday night causing one fatality. Bossier City Police say the 86 year old injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where they later passed away. Police say the driver attempted to make a left turn in front of a northbound vehicle at the intersection, causing the accident. The other driver was not hurt.
Here Is What Will Take Over the Old Five Guys Bossier Location
September Was a Sad Month For Burger Lovers in Bossier. Five Guys Burger closed down unexpectedly and we all were super bummed. Since then the building has sat empty. The good news is that in March there will be new life in the building. Port City has had a few...
gotodestinations.com
Egg-cellent: Best Breakfast in Shreveport – 2023
If you’re looking for the best breakfast in Shreveport, you’re in luck! From cozy diners to classic southern cafes, Shreveport has it all. Whether you’re looking for a hearty southern breakfast to start your day, a light and fresh meal, or something a little more creative, you’ll find it in Shreveport’s bustling breakfast scene.
Shreveport Considered One Of The Dirtiest Cities In America
I honestly hate it when North Louisiana is portrayed negatively to the entire world, but once again we've found ourselves near the top of one of those negative lists. The saddest part of this one is that being listed is totally avoidable if it weren't for the self-inflicted wounds. If...
KTBS
Update on the Bossier Parish Sawmill in Plain Dealing
PLAIN DEALING, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in July the start of construction on a $110 million lumber production facility that will support the creation of nearly 500 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana. The sawmill will be 235 acres in Plain Dealing, and right now 241 acres have...
KSLA
New I-49 inner-city connector study corridor would avoid historic Allendale neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new Interstate 49 inner-city connector is something that’s been talked about for more than a decade. And Allendale Strong has been vocal about its opposition to the highway coming through Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood. “Allendale is a historic neighborhood. An inner-city neighborhood and...
KSLA
3 file as candidates for Shreveport city marshal; 1 seeks DeSoto coroner post
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Three men have qualified as candidates for Shreveport city marshal in the election to be held March 25. The Shreveport residents include two Democrats and an Independent, all of whom previously announced their plans to seek the position. Chief Deputy James Jefferson, of the 700...
KTBS
Residential fire in Shreveport extinguished in 15 minutes
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire occurred in a single-story home early Tuesday evening in the 400 block of East Wichita Street in Shreveport. The Shreveport Fire Department told KTBS they saw smoke when they arrived on scene. Firefighters were quickly able to locate the fire after going in through the...
cenlanow.com
I-49 inner city connector in Shreveport gets new proposed route
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – For over a decade, the I-49 connector has stirred controversy in the City of Shreveport. But during the most recent North Louisiana Council of Government meeting, a new route was proposed. According to John Perkins, a Board Advisor with Allendale Strong, a spokesperson with Providence...
KSLA
Bullets fly along busy Bossier City street
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire erupted on one of Bossier City’s busiest streets at one of the busiest times of day. It happened Tuesday, Jan. 24 about 4:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Airline Drive. Authorities said two people got into an altercation in Wingstop. One...
KSLA
New school for children with dyslexia coming to Shreveport in the fall
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new school for children with dyslexia is coming to the Broadmoor area, the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association announced Wednesday, Jan. 25. The nonprofit group, Louisiana Key Academy (LKA) Caddo, is planning to reopen Arthur Circle Elementary School in the Broadmoor neighborhood as a school for kids with dyslexia. The school is set to open in the fall of 2023.
Did Anyone Notice Anything Unusual in the Sky in Bossier City?
One local Reddit user wants to know if anyone else saw an unidentified flying object over Bossier City late last week. The question was posted to the Bossier City Reddit page Friday, January 20, 2023, by DeejayPleazure, asking 'Did anyone see the UFO last night?'. According to the National UFO...
KSLA
Driver dies after crash at Benton at Brownlee
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A major crash in north Bossier City turned deadly. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, two vehicles collided in the intersection of Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road. One person was rushed to the hospital. That person, the 86-year-old injured driver, passed away...
Bossier City Police Searching for Backpack Thief
On 1-18-23 at 1842hrs, this unknown black male walked into 2nd & Charles, walked the store looking for employees. Then circled back and stole 4 back packs for little children totaling $319.80 and just walked out without paying. BCPD needs the publics assistance in identifying this person. Anyone with information...
What Shreveport Area Casino Brings in Most Money?
All of the casinos in Shreveport and Bossier City made more money in December of 2022 when compared to the numbers from November. But if you look at the revenues from December of 2021, the numbers are down considerably. How Much Money Did the Casinos Bring in During December of...
KTBS
First Cup with First News: First Baptist Church, Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - First Baptist Church, Shreveport, has been a part of the community since 1845. The church is committed to worshipping Jesus and showing his love both in our city and around the world. Ice Up South Highlands is happening January 29th for lots of free family fun. We'll...
Shreveport Family Turns Tragedy into Amazing Gift
It is not often that I get emotional about a post on social media, but this post stopped me in my tracks. I spotted a photo of a smiling baby in LSU gear next to a flower bed. What is this all about? This is a Shreveport family who lost that baby and they are now reaching out to give a little love to other families facing the same tragedy.
Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: five finalists selected
The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25.
cenlanow.com
2 LaDOTD workers injured, 1 killed in De Soto Parish crash
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A multi-vehicle accident on U.S.171 claimed the life of a LaDOTD worker and injured two others. Around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, the workers involved were filling potholes on U.S. 171 just south of W.P.A. Rd. in Benson. One employee, Chris Gray, was tragically killed. Jalen Singleton sustained serious injuries, and Mario Ross received moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital.
Comments / 0