ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Radio 710 KEEL

Multiple Fatal Wrecks in Shreveport Bossier

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Benton Road, (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road just before 7PM Wednesday night causing one fatality. Bossier City Police say the 86 year old injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where they later passed away. Police say the driver attempted to make a left turn in front of a northbound vehicle at the intersection, causing the accident. The other driver was not hurt.
SHREVEPORT, LA
gotodestinations.com

Egg-cellent: Best Breakfast in Shreveport – 2023

If you’re looking for the best breakfast in Shreveport, you’re in luck! From cozy diners to classic southern cafes, Shreveport has it all. Whether you’re looking for a hearty southern breakfast to start your day, a light and fresh meal, or something a little more creative, you’ll find it in Shreveport’s bustling breakfast scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Update on the Bossier Parish Sawmill in Plain Dealing

PLAIN DEALING, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in July the start of construction on a $110 million lumber production facility that will support the creation of nearly 500 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana. The sawmill will be 235 acres in Plain Dealing, and right now 241 acres have...
PLAIN DEALING, LA
KTBS

Residential fire in Shreveport extinguished in 15 minutes

SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire occurred in a single-story home early Tuesday evening in the 400 block of East Wichita Street in Shreveport. The Shreveport Fire Department told KTBS they saw smoke when they arrived on scene. Firefighters were quickly able to locate the fire after going in through the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

I-49 inner city connector in Shreveport gets new proposed route

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – For over a decade, the I-49 connector has stirred controversy in the City of Shreveport. But during the most recent North Louisiana Council of Government meeting, a new route was proposed. According to John Perkins, a Board Advisor with Allendale Strong, a spokesperson with Providence...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bullets fly along busy Bossier City street

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire erupted on one of Bossier City’s busiest streets at one of the busiest times of day. It happened Tuesday, Jan. 24 about 4:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Airline Drive. Authorities said two people got into an altercation in Wingstop. One...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

New school for children with dyslexia coming to Shreveport in the fall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new school for children with dyslexia is coming to the Broadmoor area, the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association announced Wednesday, Jan. 25. The nonprofit group, Louisiana Key Academy (LKA) Caddo, is planning to reopen Arthur Circle Elementary School in the Broadmoor neighborhood as a school for kids with dyslexia. The school is set to open in the fall of 2023.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Driver dies after crash at Benton at Brownlee

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A major crash in north Bossier City turned deadly. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, two vehicles collided in the intersection of Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road. One person was rushed to the hospital. That person, the 86-year-old injured driver, passed away...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier City Police Searching for Backpack Thief

On 1-18-23 at 1842hrs, this unknown black male walked into 2nd & Charles, walked the store looking for employees. Then circled back and stole 4 back packs for little children totaling $319.80 and just walked out without paying. BCPD needs the publics assistance in identifying this person. Anyone with information...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

First Cup with First News: First Baptist Church, Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - First Baptist Church, Shreveport, has been a part of the community since 1845. The church is committed to worshipping Jesus and showing his love both in our city and around the world. Ice Up South Highlands is happening January 29th for lots of free family fun. We'll...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Family Turns Tragedy into Amazing Gift

It is not often that I get emotional about a post on social media, but this post stopped me in my tracks. I spotted a photo of a smiling baby in LSU gear next to a flower bed. What is this all about? This is a Shreveport family who lost that baby and they are now reaching out to give a little love to other families facing the same tragedy.
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

2 LaDOTD workers injured, 1 killed in De Soto Parish crash

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A multi-vehicle accident on U.S.171 claimed the life of a LaDOTD worker and injured two others. Around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, the workers involved were filling potholes on U.S. 171 just south of W.P.A. Rd. in Benson. One employee, Chris Gray, was tragically killed. Jalen Singleton sustained serious injuries, and Mario Ross received moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital.
DE SOTO PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy