Additional Virginia gun restrictions make it through committee

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some bills that would put more restrictions o n guns made it through a state Senate committee this week.

However, with Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in office, and Republicans in the majority in the House, additional gun restrictions may not be possible.

One proposal that would require adults to store their guns unloaded and in a locked container when a minor is at home passed committee on a nine to six vote.

The same panel moved forward a bill that would put limits on “ghost guns,” — homemade firearms and plastic guns made with 3D printers.

One bill from state Senator Mark Obsenshain (R-Rockingham) where localities wouldn’t be able to ban guns from parks or streets was killed.

Several pro-gun rights groups did say the Democratic bills put unlawful restrictions on guns.

