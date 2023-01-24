ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Additional Virginia gun restrictions make it through committee

By Sabrina Shutters
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some bills that would put more restrictions o n guns made it through a state Senate committee this week.

However, with Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in office, and Republicans in the majority in the House, additional gun restrictions may not be possible.

One proposal that would require adults to store their guns unloaded and in a locked container when a minor is at home passed committee on a nine to six vote.

The same panel moved forward a bill that would put limits on “ghost guns,” — homemade firearms and plastic guns made with 3D printers.

One bill from state Senator Mark Obsenshain (R-Rockingham) where localities wouldn’t be able to ban guns from parks or streets was killed.

Several pro-gun rights groups did say the Democratic bills put unlawful restrictions on guns.

Comments / 72

Greg Hensley
2d ago

No gun law ever passed or to be passed will stop the shootings or killings, I mean murder has been illegal for hundreds of years and it still goes on as I speak! Weak minded and disturbed people are the problem, this administration his people an country turned up side down!!!

Reply
25
Stacy Wacy
2d ago

We are gun owners and agree with a well regulated militia. Mental illness and domestic violence people should not own whatever arsenal they want.

Reply
15
John Hood
2d ago

People with a history of mental illness and people who have a history of violence or criminal behavior should not own a gun. Law abiding citizens can carry firearms and if someone buys a firearm should take a class on safety and how to use it properly. There are free classes for people on how to correctly fire guns whether a long gun or pistol. Like a person learning to drive, a gun owner should take a test to get a license.

Reply
15
