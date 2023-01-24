ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills School District police supervisor Keith Lazaron resigns

Penn Hills School Board accepted the resignation of school police supervisor Keith Lazaron at the Jan. 26 school board meeting. Lazaron was hired in October of 2022 on a five-year contract to run the safety programs at all of the districts schools. The district utilized a $323,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency in order to spearhead the hire.
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Jan. 26, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Food drive planned Saturday in Lower Burrell. The annual Fallen...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County Coaches Association Swimming & Diving Championships preview

Westmoreland County Coaches Association Swimming & Diving Championships. Teams: Belle Vernon, Burrell, Derry, Franklin Regional, Greater Latrobe, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Kiski Area, Kiski School, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland. Scouting report: Buy a ticket and settle in to watch Lily King. The Mt. Pleasant sophomore set four two...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills officials welcome 10 new police officers, all full-time

Penn Hills officials welcomed new police officers to the municipality when Mayor Pauline Calabrese swore in 10 full-time patrolmen and women at the Jan. 23 council meeting. “This is such a tremendous evening,” Calabrese said. “I’m so proud of seeing you all stand here, and we are so grateful and honored by your service and the service of your fellow officers. … We absolutely appreciate the risks that you take, and we thank you so much for your service.”
PENN HILLS, PA
cranberryeagle.com

School districts opt for safety, close schools

All school districts in Butler County have closed, with the exception of Allegheny/Clarion Valley, which remained on a two-hour delay as of 8 a.m. Slippery Rock University also held to a two-hour delay on Wednesday, Jan. 25, morning. Butler Area and Butler Area Vocational-Technical, Mars Area, Seneca Valley, Knoch, Karns...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park happenings, week of Jan. 23, 2023

Bethel Art Guild will meet on Feb. 2 at the Bethel Park Community Center, 5151 Park Ave. Art marketing consultant Becky Sciullo will discuss how to begin sharing paintings with others. She supports artists with web-based programs and consultations, and started her marketing business in 2007 when she helped her father turn his part-time art pursuit into a successful business. From that grew her business, Artisan Advantage.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Vandergrift residents organizing inaugural Pride event

A new, inclusive event is coming to Vandergrift. Pride Picnic at the Park is tentatively scheduled for June 24 at Kennedy Park. Pride — an acronym for professionalism, respect, integrity, diversity and excellence — was adopted 16 years ago by the University of California San Francisco Medical Center.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
wtae.com

Two Pittsburgh-area school districts under audit for tax increases

Twelve school districts across Pennsylvania are being audited for allegedly mishandling funds at the expense of taxpayers. Two of those districts are in the Pittsburgh area: the North Allegheny School District and the Canon-McMillan School District. Both districts are being accused of raising property taxes despite having millions of dollars...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Apollo-Ridge girls look forward to rematch with Shady Side Academy

Sydney McCray feels that the Apollo-Ridge girls basketball team didn’t show its best in the first meeting with highly ranked Shady Side Academy on Jan. 2. The Bulldogs won 66-34 in the matchup of the top two teams in the Section 3-3A standings. McCray, a senior guard, said the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Burrell wrestlers handle Greensburg Salem to win 20th straight section title

It was a mere formality Wednesday night for No. 2 Burrell to secure its 20th consecutive WPIAL section wrestling title. On their home mat, the Bucs took advantage of five Greensburg Salem forfeits and claimed all but two matches in a 57-6 rout of the outmanned Golden Lions to win the Section 6-2A championship and head to the Class 2A team finals with some momentum.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe couple to serve probation for helping juvenile group home runaway

A Latrobe couple has been ordered to serve probation for assisting a 17-year-old runaway from a juvenile group home in 2021. Eric L. Mallin, 52, and his wife, Michele, were charged with corruption of a minor based on accusations they gave the teen a place to stay before they drove her to a bus station to flee the area. She ultimately changed her mind and returned the next day to Adelphoi Village in Derry.
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back wildlife livestreams

Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pittsburghmagazine.com

Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller Are Made for Each Other

Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller met in the summer of 2010 at a mutual friend’s bonfire — a meeting that Michelle called love at first sight. “I remember it very vividly, and I swear time stopped,” Michelle says. After the bonfire, they started spending time together. A few years later, Michelle was accepted to Duquesne University’s pharmacy program, and a year after that, Ashley was accepted to Duquesne’s occupational therapy program, and their relationship grew as they attended the same school. The timing of their programs lined up so they graduated together in 2018.
PITTSBURGH, PA

