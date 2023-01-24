Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills School District police supervisor Keith Lazaron resigns
Penn Hills School Board accepted the resignation of school police supervisor Keith Lazaron at the Jan. 26 school board meeting. Lazaron was hired in October of 2022 on a five-year contract to run the safety programs at all of the districts schools. The district utilized a $323,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency in order to spearhead the hire.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Jan. 26, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Food drive planned Saturday in Lower Burrell. The annual Fallen...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Coaches Association Swimming & Diving Championships preview
Westmoreland County Coaches Association Swimming & Diving Championships. Teams: Belle Vernon, Burrell, Derry, Franklin Regional, Greater Latrobe, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Kiski Area, Kiski School, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland. Scouting report: Buy a ticket and settle in to watch Lily King. The Mt. Pleasant sophomore set four two...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills officials welcome 10 new police officers, all full-time
Penn Hills officials welcomed new police officers to the municipality when Mayor Pauline Calabrese swore in 10 full-time patrolmen and women at the Jan. 23 council meeting. “This is such a tremendous evening,” Calabrese said. “I’m so proud of seeing you all stand here, and we are so grateful and honored by your service and the service of your fellow officers. … We absolutely appreciate the risks that you take, and we thank you so much for your service.”
cranberryeagle.com
School districts opt for safety, close schools
All school districts in Butler County have closed, with the exception of Allegheny/Clarion Valley, which remained on a two-hour delay as of 8 a.m. Slippery Rock University also held to a two-hour delay on Wednesday, Jan. 25, morning. Butler Area and Butler Area Vocational-Technical, Mars Area, Seneca Valley, Knoch, Karns...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 25, 2023: No. 1 Waynesburg clinches section title
Mac Church (145) won by fall to give the Raiders the lead for good as No. 1 Waynesburg clinched the Section 5-3A wrestling title with a 39-27 victory over No. 7 Trinity on Wednesday night. Rocco Welsh (172) and Brody Evans (189) won major decisions and Eli Makel (215) picked...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park happenings, week of Jan. 23, 2023
Bethel Art Guild will meet on Feb. 2 at the Bethel Park Community Center, 5151 Park Ave. Art marketing consultant Becky Sciullo will discuss how to begin sharing paintings with others. She supports artists with web-based programs and consultations, and started her marketing business in 2007 when she helped her father turn his part-time art pursuit into a successful business. From that grew her business, Artisan Advantage.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Vandergrift residents organizing inaugural Pride event
A new, inclusive event is coming to Vandergrift. Pride Picnic at the Park is tentatively scheduled for June 24 at Kennedy Park. Pride — an acronym for professionalism, respect, integrity, diversity and excellence — was adopted 16 years ago by the University of California San Francisco Medical Center.
duqsm.com
Duquesne caught a bug: Duquesne restoring trust with students after pests are found in Union kitchen
Following a week-long closure, Incline dining services are up-and-running again. A message from the FoodU app notified students immediately on Tuesday that their campus dining options would change that same day. “The Incline will be closed today at 2 pm until further notice. Please visit the Cinco location from 5...
wtae.com
'Project Lifesaver' offered for free to residents in Allegheny County
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When someone goes missing, every second matters. Local law enforcement say that's especially true when those that go missing have some sort of disability. Right now, in Allegheny County, there is a free program designed to help those with the propensity to wander to stay....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 23, 2023: Upper St. Clair knocks off Norwin in clash of 6A contenders
Kate Robbins and Rylee Kalocay scored 14 points apiece to lead No. 2 Upper St. Clair to a 56-45 victory over No. 1 Norwin in a nonsection clash of section leaders and WPIAL title contenders in Class 6A girls basketball Monday night. Mia Brown added 12 and Olivia Terlecki had...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe, Southmoreland, Belle Vernon girls take different paths with star players out
When Latrobe found out standout center Emma Blair was done for the season with a knee injury just three games into the 2022-23 schedule, the first reaction was panic. Cold sweats and worry. Oh no, the sky is falling. But after some time passed, and reflection and practice reps with...
wtae.com
Two Pittsburgh-area school districts under audit for tax increases
Twelve school districts across Pennsylvania are being audited for allegedly mishandling funds at the expense of taxpayers. Two of those districts are in the Pittsburgh area: the North Allegheny School District and the Canon-McMillan School District. Both districts are being accused of raising property taxes despite having millions of dollars...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Apollo-Ridge girls look forward to rematch with Shady Side Academy
Sydney McCray feels that the Apollo-Ridge girls basketball team didn’t show its best in the first meeting with highly ranked Shady Side Academy on Jan. 2. The Bulldogs won 66-34 in the matchup of the top two teams in the Section 3-3A standings. McCray, a senior guard, said the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell wrestlers handle Greensburg Salem to win 20th straight section title
It was a mere formality Wednesday night for No. 2 Burrell to secure its 20th consecutive WPIAL section wrestling title. On their home mat, the Bucs took advantage of five Greensburg Salem forfeits and claimed all but two matches in a 57-6 rout of the outmanned Golden Lions to win the Section 6-2A championship and head to the Class 2A team finals with some momentum.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe couple to serve probation for helping juvenile group home runaway
A Latrobe couple has been ordered to serve probation for assisting a 17-year-old runaway from a juvenile group home in 2021. Eric L. Mallin, 52, and his wife, Michele, were charged with corruption of a minor based on accusations they gave the teen a place to stay before they drove her to a bus station to flee the area. She ultimately changed her mind and returned the next day to Adelphoi Village in Derry.
wtae.com
High winds hit Fayette County; 2 trees fall outside elementary school
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two large trees fell outside an elementary school as strong winds moved through parts of Fayette County on Wednesday morning. Crews on the scene at Marshall Elementary School said power was knocked out, and children were evacuated to the high school for pickup. "It...
Business owner demands action from Pittsburgh Public Schools over student behavior at bus stop
PITTSBURGH — A local business owner is demanding action from Pittsburgh Public Schools, claiming student’s behavior at a bus stop near his business is causing problems. During a Pittsburgh Public Schools hearing Monday night, George Mowod pleaded with the board to move a bus stop outside of his Murray Avenue karate studio.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back wildlife livestreams
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller Are Made for Each Other
Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller met in the summer of 2010 at a mutual friend’s bonfire — a meeting that Michelle called love at first sight. “I remember it very vividly, and I swear time stopped,” Michelle says. After the bonfire, they started spending time together. A few years later, Michelle was accepted to Duquesne University’s pharmacy program, and a year after that, Ashley was accepted to Duquesne’s occupational therapy program, and their relationship grew as they attended the same school. The timing of their programs lined up so they graduated together in 2018.
