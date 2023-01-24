Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And BrandonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Grammy Nominee Sean Ardoin: "Pick Positive People"Yitzi Weiner @ Authority MagazineLake Charles, LA
7 Best Historic Sites In New OrleansMadocNew Orleans, LA
Are The Real Housewives of New Orleans Coming To Bravo?Florence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
Where to Eat in New Orleans2foodtrippersNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
New owners of The Esplanade in Kenner plan hundreds of new apartment units
While specific plans for redeveloping The Esplanade in Kenner remain in flux, the new owners of the vacant shopping mall said they want the overhaul to include hundreds of new apartments units. Eddie Ni, chairman of the Illinois-based real estate investment group which finalized its purchase of the 700,000 property...
NOLA.com
Qualifying for Covington primary races begin Wednesday, Mayor up for reelection
Covington Mayor Mark Johnson signed up Wednesday morning for a second term in office as qualifying opened for the city's mayor and City Council elections. Qualifying closes Friday. The elections are March 25. Several incumbent City Council members, including at large members, Larry Rolling and Rick Smith, also qualfied Wednesday...
NOLA.com
It took decades to locate and a year to renovate, but a couple finally gets a Bayou St. John dream home
When a specific location ranks at the top of the priority list, a home buyer must get creative. No real estate agents, no brokers, just pure out-of-the box thinking. That's the strategy that Donna Barry and Craig Johnson adopted. Their two-decade search for a home located in a certain section of the Bayou St. John area finally ended happily after a chance encounter with a nun from the Sisters of St. Joseph.
Public input requested for St. Tammany Parish drainage plan
NEW ORLEANS — When it rains, it floods. That's the case for most neighborhoods in the greater New Orleans area. Over on the Northshore, officials are kicking off the second series of public meetings to address this ongoing problem. Right now, St. Tammany Parish is looking for community input...
NOLA.com
RTA board approves route for rapid bus line. Now comes the hard part of $250 million plan.
New Orleans took a significant step toward rapid transit Tuesday when the RTA board approved a route for a speedy bus system that could one day link New Orleans East, the Central Business District and Algiers. As envisioned by the agency, the system would make use of dedicated lanes, traffic...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell heads to White House to pitch for more federal help on crime
Mayor LaToya Cantrell met with an aide to President Joe Biden on Thursday to press for help with the city's crime problem, according to a spokesperson. Cantrell asked for the U.S. Marshals to deploy personnel to execute arrest warrants and the ATF to aid in the fight against gun violence, according to City Hall Communications Director Gregory Joseph.
NOLA.com
West Jefferson property transfers for Jan. 5-11, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in West Jefferson Parish from Jan. 5-11, 2023. Data is compiled from public records. Pat Drive 377: Gunderson Homes Inc. to RCPH LLC, $85,000. BARATARIA. Privateer Blvd. 2798: Succession of Betty Ann P. Perrin to Junius J. Bourg III, $160,000. BRIDGE CITY. Industry...
NOLA.com
The Esplanade in Kenner has a new owner. Here's what's next for the vacant shopping center.
An Illinois-based real estate investment group has formally closed on its purchase of The Esplanade in Kenner, though its plan for repurposing the vacant shopping mall into a mixed-used development is still in the works. “Everything is up in the air,” said Marshall Nguyen, a partner at Pacifica Square USA,...
No, you can’t see them: Port refuses to open papers on Shipyard purchase
Port of South Louisiana officials say they will not turn over document related to the public appraisal of the Avondale Shipyard.
NOLA.com
Here's how much buyers paid to purchase the Esplanade in Kenner
The Esplanade in Kenner sold on Friday for $10 million, according to records filed with the Jefferson Parish Clerk of Court's Office. Pacifica Kenner LLC -- owned by Illinois-based real estate developer Eddie Ni -- purchased the 700,000-square-foot property with the help of a $5.2 million loan from the sellers, Esplanade Mall Realty Holding, LLC.
Cantrell recall petition due 4 weeks from today
The petition drive to put a recall of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on the ballot is in its final weeks. Political analyst Clancy DuBos has seen plenty of recall attempts but this may be the best-organized
NOLA.com
DA Jason Williams asks residents to join fight against crime with cameras
District Attorney Jason Williams made a pitch Tuesday for more home and business surveillance cameras in New Orleans, saying a recent arrest shows how video recordings help law enforcers catch suspected criminals and strengthen prosecutions. “This technology is a game changer,” Williams said. “Please invest in security cameras. They have...
NOLA.com
New Orleans tech promoters hope to redevelop Eiffel on St. Charles Avenue into an NFT hub
In its nearly 40-year history, the glass and steel structure on St. Charles Avenue built from pieces of the Eiffel Tower in Paris has been home to an upscale restaurant, trendy nightclubs and an event space. Now, the founder and former CEO of the Idea Village has plans to redevelop...
NOLA.com
$2.95 million French Quarter home blends modern opulence with elegant past
The French Quarter is filled with interesting properties, but 1021 Chartres St. stands out in the crowd. The $2.95 million home is sizable, with more than 5,000 square feet of living space, a quintet of bedrooms and full baths, plus two additional half-baths. Outside, there's a lacy ironwork balcony on the front and brick courtyards in the back.
WWL-TV
DA Williams responds to mayor's comments on crime: "a missed opportunity"
NEW ORLEANS — District Attorney Jason Williams responded to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's comments about New Orleans crime on national television, calling them, "a missed opportunity." When Cantrell was asked on CBS Face The Nation mayoral panel about the city's homicide record, the mayor laid blame, in part, on the...
an17.com
Muscarello announces intent to run for re-election to State House
State Representative Nicholas J. Muscarello, Jr. has announced he will run for re-election for his state representative seat for District 86 in the upcoming October election. Elected in 2018, Rep. Muscarello currently serves on the Administration of Criminal Justice, Civil Law and Procedure, and the Judiciary Committees, and he is an active member of the Louisiana Republican Legislative Delegation and the Northshore Delegation. While Rep. Muscarello did consider running for the newly created Tangipahoa-based Senatorial District 37 seat, he ultimately expressed his true desire of bringing about continued progress in the House. “As a state representative, I feel I am most valuable to my district and Tangipahoa Parish in a leadership role in the Louisiana House of Representatives at this time,” said Rep. Muscarello.
NOLA.com
Couple bringing New Orleans empanada restaurant to two locations in Biloxi
Take an empanada, a South American stuffed dough, and give it a New Orleans twist and it becomes Empanola. Bring a franchise to South Mississippi and it will be Empanola Biloxi — opening in just a few weeks next to Smoothie King at 310 Popp’s Ferry Road near the corner of Pass Road in Biloxi.
NOLA.com
Former NOPD superintendent: Guest column: NOPD needs to bring back proactive policing
According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, 2022 ended with more murders than any year since 1996, with more than 700 incidents (which does not count actual victims) of shootings and a 39% increase in reported armed robberies. Put another way, 2022, compared to 2019, shows gains of 131% in homicide, 88% in shootings, 156% in carjacking and 20% in armed robbery calls to the New Orleans Police Department.
Here’s why NOLA City Council members haven’t signed the Cantrell recall petition
Members of the New Orleans City Council haven’t signed a petition calling to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell. JP Morrell, New Orleans City Council President, explained why to WWL’s Newell Normand.
theadvocate.com
A front stoop? Parade platform? Nope, the mysterious New Orleans structure is a portal to icky history
For 300 years, mysteries of all sorts have abounded in the marshy patch of land between the Mississippi River and the shores of Lake Pontchartrain. The strange green monolith crowding the sidewalk at the corner of Cohn and Lowerline streets in the East Carrollton neighborhood is one of the current ones.
Comments / 0