State Representative Nicholas J. Muscarello, Jr. has announced he will run for re-election for his state representative seat for District 86 in the upcoming October election. Elected in 2018, Rep. Muscarello currently serves on the Administration of Criminal Justice, Civil Law and Procedure, and the Judiciary Committees, and he is an active member of the Louisiana Republican Legislative Delegation and the Northshore Delegation. While Rep. Muscarello did consider running for the newly created Tangipahoa-based Senatorial District 37 seat, he ultimately expressed his true desire of bringing about continued progress in the House. “As a state representative, I feel I am most valuable to my district and Tangipahoa Parish in a leadership role in the Louisiana House of Representatives at this time,” said Rep. Muscarello.

