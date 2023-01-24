ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

NOLA.com

New owners of The Esplanade in Kenner plan hundreds of new apartment units

While specific plans for redeveloping The Esplanade in Kenner remain in flux, the new owners of the vacant shopping mall said they want the overhaul to include hundreds of new apartments units. Eddie Ni, chairman of the Illinois-based real estate investment group which finalized its purchase of the 700,000 property...
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Qualifying for Covington primary races begin Wednesday, Mayor up for reelection

Covington Mayor Mark Johnson signed up Wednesday morning for a second term in office as qualifying opened for the city's mayor and City Council elections. Qualifying closes Friday. The elections are March 25. Several incumbent City Council members, including at large members, Larry Rolling and Rick Smith, also qualfied Wednesday...
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

It took decades to locate and a year to renovate, but a couple finally gets a Bayou St. John dream home

When a specific location ranks at the top of the priority list, a home buyer must get creative. No real estate agents, no brokers, just pure out-of-the box thinking. That's the strategy that Donna Barry and Craig Johnson adopted. Their two-decade search for a home located in a certain section of the Bayou St. John area finally ended happily after a chance encounter with a nun from the Sisters of St. Joseph.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Public input requested for St. Tammany Parish drainage plan

NEW ORLEANS — When it rains, it floods. That's the case for most neighborhoods in the greater New Orleans area. Over on the Northshore, officials are kicking off the second series of public meetings to address this ongoing problem. Right now, St. Tammany Parish is looking for community input...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Here's how much buyers paid to purchase the Esplanade in Kenner

The Esplanade in Kenner sold on Friday for $10 million, according to records filed with the Jefferson Parish Clerk of Court's Office. Pacifica Kenner LLC -- owned by Illinois-based real estate developer Eddie Ni -- purchased the 700,000-square-foot property with the help of a $5.2 million loan from the sellers, Esplanade Mall Realty Holding, LLC.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

DA Jason Williams asks residents to join fight against crime with cameras

District Attorney Jason Williams made a pitch Tuesday for more home and business surveillance cameras in New Orleans, saying a recent arrest shows how video recordings help law enforcers catch suspected criminals and strengthen prosecutions. “This technology is a game changer,” Williams said. “Please invest in security cameras. They have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

$2.95 million French Quarter home blends modern opulence with elegant past

The French Quarter is filled with interesting properties, but 1021 Chartres St. stands out in the crowd. The $2.95 million home is sizable, with more than 5,000 square feet of living space, a quintet of bedrooms and full baths, plus two additional half-baths. Outside, there's a lacy ironwork balcony on the front and brick courtyards in the back.
an17.com

Muscarello announces intent to run for re-election to State House

State Representative Nicholas J. Muscarello, Jr. has announced he will run for re-election for his state representative seat for District 86 in the upcoming October election. Elected in 2018, Rep. Muscarello currently serves on the Administration of Criminal Justice, Civil Law and Procedure, and the Judiciary Committees, and he is an active member of the Louisiana Republican Legislative Delegation and the Northshore Delegation. While Rep. Muscarello did consider running for the newly created Tangipahoa-based Senatorial District 37 seat, he ultimately expressed his true desire of bringing about continued progress in the House. “As a state representative, I feel I am most valuable to my district and Tangipahoa Parish in a leadership role in the Louisiana House of Representatives at this time,” said Rep. Muscarello.
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Former NOPD superintendent: Guest column: NOPD needs to bring back proactive policing

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, 2022 ended with more murders than any year since 1996, with more than 700 incidents (which does not count actual victims) of shootings and a 39% increase in reported armed robberies. Put another way, 2022, compared to 2019, shows gains of 131% in homicide, 88% in shootings, 156% in carjacking and 20% in armed robbery calls to the New Orleans Police Department.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

