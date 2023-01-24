Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
United States team not in 'nice situation' ahead of friendlies: Anthony Hudson
Interim United States men's national team coach Anthony Hudson said there is a sense of sadness hanging over the team ahead of a pair of friendlies.
overtimeheroics.net
USMNT vs. Serbia Breakdown
It’s certainly been a chaotic January for the United States Men’s National Team off of the soccer pitch. First and foremost, we need to address the elephant in the room. Gregg Berhalter‘s contract as the USMNT’s manager expired at the stroke of 12 midnight on New Year’s Eve.
US Soccer announce Earnie Stewart exit as Sporting Director to join Dutch team PSV Eindhoven
As well as Stewart, Brian McBride has also quit as General Manager after serving in the role for the past three years, having made his decision known prior to the Qatar World Cup.
Ronaldo, Messi and the 2030 World Cup? A week of watching Saudi Arabia's major soccer ambitions
The Middle East isn't shy when it comes to bold statements of intent, but its big week of elite soccer hints at a seismic future for the region.
Claudio Reyna out as Austin FC sporting director amid USMNT scandal
Claudio Reyna, the former U.S. men's national team captain who is at the center a scandal involving his wife, his son Gio and USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, is out as sporting director of Austin FC. The MLS club announced Thursday that Reyna was "stepping down" and "transitioning" into a technical...
FOX Sports
Will Alejandro Zendejas be USMNT's next Mexican-American star?
Back in 2015, future World Cup standouts Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic headlined the United States' under-17 national team. But for then U-17 coach Richie Williams, Alejandro Zendejas' contribution that U.S. squad — one that included two other members of the U.S. roster at last year's World Cup in Qatar — was every bit as important.
U.S. Soccer shake-up makes Gregg Berhalter a long shot to continue as USMNT coach
Officially, Gregg Berhalter remains a candidate to continue as U.S. men's national team head coach. Earnie Stewart said so earlier this month. After Stewart decided to leave hispost as U.S. Soccer sporting director, still, "nothing has changed on that front," U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said Thursday. But dominoes...
Leeds hires Marsch compatriot Armas as assistant coach
Leeds has added another American to its coaching staff by hiring former United States midfielder Chris Armas to be an assistant to compatriot Jesse Marsch
Late Grant Wahl to get US Soccer’s Colin Jose Media Award
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The late Grant Wahl will be honored with this year’s Colin Jose Media Award, given to journalists who made long-term contributions to soccer in the United States. Wahl died at age 49 on Dec. 10 after collapsing while covering the World Cup quarterfinal between...
Deadspin
US Soccer is rebooting the USMNT…again
There’s burning the ships, and then there’s this. After a mostly feel-good tournament at the World Cup — not great, but not disappointing either — U.S. Soccer certainly has found a way to make everyone completely forget what happened in Qatar. Some of that isn’t their fault. The Berhalter-Reyna modern-day Shakespearean family feud — they used texts instead of sabers — kind of happened to U.S. Soccer. The dragging their feet on either re-hiring Berhalter or moving on is at their feet. Then there was the “Hey look over there!” ploy of leaking that they had at least tried to send an envoy to Zinedine Zidane. And now having to replace the entire hierarchy on the men’s side is yet another opportunity for them to reshape how the USMNT works. Or to completely bork it, as has generally been their M.O.
Liga MX transfer practices limit player growth - Martino
Former Mexico coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino says Liga MX clubs' transfer policy impedes players from going to Europe and limits growth.
What's behind sudden departures at U.S. Soccer, and how will they impact USMNT in 2026?
U.S. men are now without the three highest-profile leaders, with sporting director, GM leaving. And the USMNT is still without a permanent head coach.
Sporting director Earnie Stewart leaves USMNT
Earnie Stewart has opted to leave his post as sporting director for the U.S. men’s national soccer team amid top-down
NBC Sports
U.S. Soccer reveals USMNT, USSF plans as Earnie Stewart moves to PSV
U.S. Soccer announced Thursday that sporting director Earnie Stewart will be leaving the federation in mid-February to assume the same role at PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands. Stewart joins former U.S. Soccer men’s general manager Brian McBride as big names to leave their roles at the federation following the World...
Yardbarker
Juan Román Riquelme Reveals Emotions After Seeing Messi Lift 2022 World Cup
It’s been over a month since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As a result, those who didn’t partake in the victory are beginning to share stories about how seeing Lionel Messi win the trophy made the country feel. Juan Román Riquelme shared his joy at the...
DeAndre Yedlin on his 'leadership role' within the USMNT
DeAndre Yedlin has become an integral part of the US men’s national team, both on and off the field.
US Soccer loses sporting director Earnie Stewart as coaching search continues
US Soccer Federation sporting director Earnie Stewart is leaving to join PSV Eindhoven following the departure of American general manager Brian McBride, a management shakeup that leaves men’s coach Gregg Berhalter in uncertainty. Berhalter and McBride were hired by Stewart, and the coach’s contract expired on 31 December. Three...
Citrus County Chronicle
Stewart, McBride exit US Soccer, leaving Berhalter in limbo
NEW YORK (AP) — The American men's national team shakeup that began after a public spat erupted between two well-known soccer families accelerated Thursday when sporting director Earnie Stewart announced he is quitting the U.S. Soccer Federation to join PSV Eindhoven. Men's general manager Brian McBride also is resigning,...
overtimeheroics.net
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Preview: Club Brugge vs Benfica
The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League took a hiatus in early November, shortly before the start of the World Cup and there has been a lull for more than two months now. The Champions League, inarguably Europe’s greatest competition returns to almost half a billion viewers and millions of screens in less than a month from now.
