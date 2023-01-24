ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USMNT vs. Serbia Breakdown

It’s certainly been a chaotic January for the United States Men’s National Team off of the soccer pitch. First and foremost, we need to address the elephant in the room. Gregg Berhalter‘s contract as the USMNT’s manager expired at the stroke of 12 midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Will Alejandro Zendejas be USMNT's next Mexican-American star?

Back in 2015, future World Cup standouts Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic headlined the United States' under-17 national team. But for then U-17 coach Richie Williams, Alejandro Zendejas' contribution that U.S. squad — one that included two other members of the U.S. roster at last year's World Cup in Qatar — was every bit as important.
US Soccer is rebooting the USMNT…again

There’s burning the ships, and then there’s this. After a mostly feel-good tournament at the World Cup — not great, but not disappointing either — U.S. Soccer certainly has found a way to make everyone completely forget what happened in Qatar. Some of that isn’t their fault. The Berhalter-Reyna modern-day Shakespearean family feud — they used texts instead of sabers — kind of happened to U.S. Soccer. The dragging their feet on either re-hiring Berhalter or moving on is at their feet. Then there was the “Hey look over there!” ploy of leaking that they had at least tried to send an envoy to Zinedine Zidane. And now having to replace the entire hierarchy on the men’s side is yet another opportunity for them to reshape how the USMNT works. Or to completely bork it, as has generally been their M.O.
U.S. Soccer reveals USMNT, USSF plans as Earnie Stewart moves to PSV

U.S. Soccer announced Thursday that sporting director Earnie Stewart will be leaving the federation in mid-February to assume the same role at PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands. Stewart joins former U.S. Soccer men’s general manager Brian McBride as big names to leave their roles at the federation following the World...
Juan Román Riquelme Reveals Emotions After Seeing Messi Lift 2022 World Cup

It’s been over a month since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As a result, those who didn’t partake in the victory are beginning to share stories about how seeing Lionel Messi win the trophy made the country feel. Juan Román Riquelme shared his joy at the...
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Preview: Club Brugge vs Benfica

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League took a hiatus in early November, shortly before the start of the World Cup and there has been a lull for more than two months now. The Champions League, inarguably Europe’s greatest competition returns to almost half a billion viewers and millions of screens in less than a month from now.

