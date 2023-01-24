Read full article on original website
Could this Utah abortion-related bill limit child protections?
A resolution aimed at making it easier to overturn the hold on Utah’s trigger abortion ban could have broad consequences, and legal experts say it would rob attorneys of a key tool used to protect children in domestic relations cases.
Columbia Missourian
Senator suggests bill that would trim unemployment benefits
A bill that would modify the duration of unemployment benefits in the state got a hearing Wednesday with the Senate General Laws Committee. Currently, the maximum duration a Missouri resident can receive unemployment benefits is 20 weeks, regardless of other factors. Sponsored by Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, R-Jefferson City, SB 21 would tie the maximum duration to the state’s unemployment rate.
Columbia Missourian
House bill would limit government authority over religious events
A House committee Wednesday discussed a bill growing out of the COVID-19 pandemic that seeks to expand existing law to further prevent government officials from interfering with religious gatherings. House Bill 293, also called the Religious Freedom Protection Act, was written in response to COVID-19 safety procedures.
Iowa Senate Bill Requiring Newborns To Be Tested For Drugs Fails
(Des Moines) An Iowa Senate Judiciary subcommittee stopped a bill requiring hospitals to test all newborn babies for illegal drugs. The measure would test blood from the umbilical cord. If the sample tests positive, the mother could be charged with child endangerment. The subcommittee decided to postpone the bill indefinitely.
Bills to protect abortion rights heard at public hearings Tuesday
Five pieces of legislation to protect abortion rights were heard by Senators.
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
kmvt
Lawmaker’s attempt to remove rape and incest exceptions from criminal abortion statutes fails in committee
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature has been in for about a week now, and lawmakers are already introducing legislation to strengthen Idaho’s abortion laws. Last week, legislation passed through the House State Affairs Committee to withhold state tax revenues from local governments that do not enforce Idaho’s criminal abortions statutes. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Wave 3
3 members of the Kentucky Supreme Court, including Chief Justice, set to be sworn in this week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a big week in Frankfort as 3 members of the states highest court will formally be sworn into office. On Monday, former Chief Justice John Minton, who is now retired, will swear in the newest Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court Laurance B. VanMeter. Gov. Andy Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers and Speaking of the House David Osborne will be at that ceremony in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the State Capitol.
South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional
On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
Texas’ birth control ban for minors divides lawmakers
Reproductive rights and abortion access are front and center for many state governments as they begin their 2023 legislative sessions this week. In Texas, lawmakers are working to counter attempts at restricting access to birth control pills for minors, among other anti-reproductive health policies. Ana-Maria Ramos, a Dallas Democrat, introduced...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota House passes historic abortion bill
The Minnesota House passed a bill that would significantly broaden abortion and reproductive rights in Minnesota state law. DFL leaders in the House say it’s why voters gave them power in the Minnesota House and Senate for the first time in 10 years. After close to four hours of...
Kansas Senate unanimously confirms first Hispanic judge to the state Court of Appeals
Members of the state Senate complained Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly had failed to share information during the confirmation process.
George Santos ‘saddened’ after Republican senator calls him ‘nutty fruitcake bunny boiler’
Embattled New York Republican George Santos is “saddened” that his fellow party member John Kennedy called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler” – a reference to Glenn Close’s unhinged, psychotic character in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction.Mr Santos responded to the Louisiana Republican’s comments on Tuesday. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me,” he said.“Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” he added.“He’s nutty as a fruitcake. That’s why I called him a bunny boiler. I don’t...
KFYR-TV
ND lawmakers considering bill to make Indian Child Welfare Act state law
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill that proponents say would preserve cultural connections for Native American children in the foster care system. House Bill 1536 would cement into law the Indian Child Welfare Act, which is a federal law that could soon be overturned by...
House passes first GOP abortion bill days into new session
The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would require that all infants born after attempted abortions get medical care, the first abortion-related legislation from the House GOP majority after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade over the summer. The measure, titled the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, passed in a mainly 220-210-1…
Opponent: Bill would revive law established when women were ‘husband’s property’
If your spouse cheats on you and you get a divorce, your pocketbook will suffer. With House Bill 204, Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, wants you to be able to recover financially. “This bill does one thing,” Phalen said. “It gives adulterated victims of divorce a means of recouping losses caused by the adultery.” Phalen, who […] The post Opponent: Bill would revive law established when women were ‘husband’s property’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
South Dakota lawmaker introduces bill to ban drag shows using state money, resources
Months after a student organization hosted a drag show event on the South Dakota State University campus, a lawmaker is moving to prevent it from happening again.
Senators Take Bipartisan Action To Legalize Medical Marijuana In North Carolina
A new bill to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina was filed on Wednesday as the first piece of legislation in the state Senate to kick off the bill-filing process in 2023. S.B. 3, from GOP Sen. Bill Rabon and his colleagues from the chamber, Sens. Michael Lee, R-New Hanover...
Arkansas Senate bill would broaden obscenity code to include libraries
A bill submitted in the Arkansas Senate Thursday would expand the definition of obscene materials and make libraries in the state criminally liable if they violate it.
