ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athletics Nation

Elephant Rumblings: Moreno not selling Angels

Has decided NOT to sell the team, taking the club off the market and instead shutting down the “exploratory process” on the whole thing. “During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience,” owner Arte Moreno said in a statement. “This offseason, we committed to a franchise-record player payroll and still want to accomplish our goal of bringing a World Series championship back to our fans. We are excited about this next chapter of Angels baseball.”
Yardbarker

Angels Sale Could Have Surpassed Record $2.4B

The recently shuttered sale of the Los Angeles Angels could have set a new record for an MLB franchise, according to Forbes. On Monday, team owner Arte Moreno decided to keep ownership of the Angels after announcing he was exploring a sale five months prior. At least three potential buyers were willing to pay more than the $2.4 billion Steven Cohen paid to buy the New York Mets in 2020.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy