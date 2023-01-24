ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 6.87% to $142.59 going into the close of Monday's session. The stock may be up amid overall market strength, the recent reaction to the company's price cuts and CEO Elon Musk's ongoing trial over his 2018 'funding secured' comments. Tesla To Report...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Benzinga

Stocks Make a Quiet Move Upward Ahead of Thursday's GDP, 'Pause' Talk

(Monday Market Open) This week and next could go a long way toward determining how the current quarter plays out on Wall Street. Between now and February 4, we’ll receive earnings reports from close to half of S&P 500® companies, including 90 this seek. There’s a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting next week and a first look at Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth this Thursday. It’s a lot to digest, but afterward, investors should have a much better idea of the state of the economy and what the Federal Reserve could have in mind for the near future.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Wayfair, Meta, Apple, Spotify, Qualcomm and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the furniture retailer jumped 26.8% on Monday after Wayfair received upgrades from multiple Wall Street firms, include a double upgrade to overweight from underweight at JPMorgan. The company announced on Friday that it would lay off about 10% of its global workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan. JPMorgan cited Wayfair management's "newfound commitment to controlling expenses" in its upgrade note.
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Chevron, Tesla, Seagate Technology, United Rentals and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Seagate Technology — Shares of the data storage company surged 10.9% a day after Seagate posted beats on the top and bottom line for its fiscal second quarter. Seagate reported earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. Analysts called for earnings of 10 cents per share on $1.83 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Could Rebound After a Bad Start in 2023

The negative impact associated with COVID-19 should become less of an issue for J&J this year. Foreign-exchange headwinds seem likely to subside somewhat in 2023, potentially boosting J&J's sales. J&J's upcoming spinoff of its consumer health unit could provide a catalyst. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Benzinga

Sundial Growers (SNDL) Stock Fell To 13 Cents During COVID Pandemic — How Much Is A $1,000 Investment At The Low Worth Now?

Sundial Growers bottomed at 13.8 cents in October 2020. The stock ultimately hit a post-pandemic high of $3.96 In February 2021. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
NBC San Diego

Stripe Tells Employees It Will Decide on an IPO Within the Next Year

Stripe will make a decision on its plans to go public within the next year, CNBC has confirmed. Co-founders and brothers John and Patrick Collison told employees Thursday that they will set a goal of taking the company public or letting them sell shares via a secondary transaction. Stripe is...

