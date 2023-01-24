Read full article on original website
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 6.87% to $142.59 going into the close of Monday's session. The stock may be up amid overall market strength, the recent reaction to the company's price cuts and CEO Elon Musk's ongoing trial over his 2018 'funding secured' comments. Tesla To Report...
NYSE Technical Glitch Leads To Stock Halts In Uber, AT&T, Others: What We Know So Far
A technical issue caused the New York Stock Exchange to halt trading in a swath of stocks on Tuesday morning. As a result, many stocks saw their prices decline sharply before trading was halted. Stocks affected included Uber Technologies Inc UBER, AT&T Inc. T, Morgan Stanley MS, and 81 other...
If You Bought Microsoft Stock Ahead Of The Conference Call, Jim Cramer Says You Are One Of The 'Dumbest People' He's 'Ever Seen'
Jim Cramer has long said to wait to hear from management on conference calls before buying names where guidance is held back. That advice could have saved Microsoft Corp MSFT investors a good chunk of change following Tuesday's quarterly results. What Happened: Microsoft reported fiscal second-quarter earnings after the close...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Elon Musk's Warning Ahead Of Fed's Feb. 1 Decision: 'Higher The Rates, Harder They Fall'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to recall the Federal Reserve's lowering interest rates in the aftermath of the 2007-09 Great Recession. The billionaire also recounted how his flagship electric vehicle venture received timely help back then. What Happened: Sharing a chart of the Fed funds rate, Musk reflected...
Wall Street is still obsessed with Tesla. Here's what experts are saying as the EV-maker's key earnings report looms.
Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down the latest on Tesla ahead of the company's pivotal earnings report.
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Stocks Make a Quiet Move Upward Ahead of Thursday's GDP, 'Pause' Talk
(Monday Market Open) This week and next could go a long way toward determining how the current quarter plays out on Wall Street. Between now and February 4, we’ll receive earnings reports from close to half of S&P 500® companies, including 90 this seek. There’s a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting next week and a first look at Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth this Thursday. It’s a lot to digest, but afterward, investors should have a much better idea of the state of the economy and what the Federal Reserve could have in mind for the near future.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Wayfair, Meta, Apple, Spotify, Qualcomm and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the furniture retailer jumped 26.8% on Monday after Wayfair received upgrades from multiple Wall Street firms, include a double upgrade to overweight from underweight at JPMorgan. The company announced on Friday that it would lay off about 10% of its global workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan. JPMorgan cited Wayfair management's "newfound commitment to controlling expenses" in its upgrade note.
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees to Buy Hand Over Fist During the Nasdaq Bear Market
These highly profitable, industry-leading companies are ideal for retired investors.
The stock sector that was 2022's biggest loser is the top gainer in 2023 as market leadership gets shaken up
The S&P 500 communications services sector has started 2023 as the top-performing group on the broad index. The sector that's home to Meta, Netflix and Match has picked up 12% after sliding 40% last year. The rotation in market leadership has extended to other hard-hit groups including consumer discretionary. The...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Chevron, Tesla, Seagate Technology, United Rentals and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Seagate Technology — Shares of the data storage company surged 10.9% a day after Seagate posted beats on the top and bottom line for its fiscal second quarter. Seagate reported earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. Analysts called for earnings of 10 cents per share on $1.83 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.
Exclusive: Goldman Sachs says even a near-default on US debt could spark a recession and market mayhem
A full-blown debt ceiling crisis has the potential to stop the US economy in its tracks, according to the top economist at Goldman Sachs.
3 Reasons Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Could Rebound After a Bad Start in 2023
The negative impact associated with COVID-19 should become less of an issue for J&J this year. Foreign-exchange headwinds seem likely to subside somewhat in 2023, potentially boosting J&J's sales. J&J's upcoming spinoff of its consumer health unit could provide a catalyst. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Sundial Growers (SNDL) Stock Fell To 13 Cents During COVID Pandemic — How Much Is A $1,000 Investment At The Low Worth Now?
Sundial Growers bottomed at 13.8 cents in October 2020. The stock ultimately hit a post-pandemic high of $3.96 In February 2021. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
Stripe Tells Employees It Will Decide on an IPO Within the Next Year
Stripe will make a decision on its plans to go public within the next year, CNBC has confirmed. Co-founders and brothers John and Patrick Collison told employees Thursday that they will set a goal of taking the company public or letting them sell shares via a secondary transaction. Stripe is...
