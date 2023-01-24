ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccurtain County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

Pickton Man Arrested On Highway 19

January 24, 2023 – Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies noticed a vehicle, without a proper licence plate, traveling South on Highway 19. The driver of that white car was unable to maintain a single lane. A traffic stop was initiated near the city limits. During the traffic stop the driver...
PICKTON, TX
KXII.com

Man injured after striking tree in McCurtain County

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a Valliant man is in the hospital after he drove into a tree in McCurtain county. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:51 a.m. Sunday morning near Garvin. Troopers said a 2007 Chrysler was driving south on Barn Swallow Road but kept...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Woman Seriously Injured In Hopkins County Crash

Hopkins County Deputies, firefighters, and EMS responded to a significant one-vehicle crash Saturday at CR1174 and FM 2297. Deputies reported that a woman had hit a tree and had severe injuries. They summoned a helicopter, but the weather prevented flight. They notified the Emergency Room for a Level 1 Trauma Activation. The DPS is investigating.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sheriff Looking For Wagon

Titus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your assistance in a recent theft of a decorative ornamental wooden wagon in the 600-block of CR 3375 in the Argo Community. Someone took the wagon between Jan 19 and 20. It was made from reclaimed barn wood and didn’t roll or turn. The wagon is a little over four feet long, two feet wide, and heavy enough, so it would have taken two people to lift it. The Sheriff’s Office asks for any information to call (903) 572-6641 and ask to speak to an investigator or deputy.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Choctaw County Man Guilty Of Murder

Choctaw County has found a man charged with a 2019 killing in Hugo guilty of murder. Authorities arrested Gregory Gamblin after Jeremy Barnett was found with a cut to his neck in a car off Highway 271. The jury that convicted him recommended life without parole, but the court has not sentenced Gamblin.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County arrested Christopher Lee Skeen, Jr. of Tira, on multiple charges. He’s charged with Engaging in Organized Crime and several traffic-related offenses. His bond is $75,000. Deputies arrested Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs for possessing a firearm by a felon, two counts of gun theft, and driving...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 25)

Storm Spotter Training Program Scheduled for Monday, Jan 30. The 2023 spring severe weather season is pretty close, and the National Weather Service (NWS)and local public safety officials want you to be ready. Therefore, the National Weather Service Office (NWS) out of Fort Worth will conduct a free severe weather training class for Lamar County on Monday, Jan 30, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Paris Police Department. Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the City of Paris partners with the National Weather Service for the program.
PARIS, TX
ketr.org

Paris police place officer on leave pending review of video

The City of Paris has placed a police officer on administrative leave while the police department reviews a video of an encounter between the officer and a Lamar County resident. The incident occurred on Jan. 2. The officer’s name has not been released and the identity of the Lamar County resident has also not been released. The Paris News reports the resident’s son was paralyzed after being shot by police in 2021. Bodycam footage of the January 2023 conversation between the officer and the resident is being reviewed by Paris police. The Paris News reports the video ends with the officer saying “Tell your son we said ‘hi.’”
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus Hosts SKYWARN

Several area residents and the DeKalb Police Department were present Monday night at Mt Pleasant Civic Center to better understand thunderstorms and tornados. Senior Forecaster Chris Nuttall from the National Weather Service in Shreveport taught the class. The next SKYWARN school will be Monday, Jan 30, at Paris Police Department, presented by Fort Worth National Weather Service, which starts at 6:00 pm and lasts about two hours.
PARIS, TX
ktalnews.com

TxDOT prepares for possible snow or sleet

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Transportation is keeping a close eye on the roads as heavy weather moves through the area. TxDOT urges drivers to stay off the roads if possible and if you must get to out slow down and buckle up. The department has...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Rain wraps up tonight with a little snow north of I-30

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Today’s rainy weather will wrap up later this evening with some snow expected to fall mainly near and north of I-30 as the precipitation ends overnight. The rest of the week looks dry, but more rain is back for the weekend and into next week.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Texas man arrested for returning stolen items, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Bogata man was arrested for theft after he stole items from the shelf of a store and returned them to the store, as if he had purchased them. According to a press release, 42-year-old Shane Cooper was arrested on Tuesday night in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. for theft.
PARIS, TX
KSLA

Sevier County Medical Center now open for business

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - After unveiling the emergency room sign, Sevier County Medical Center is now officially open!. When the former DeQueen Hospital closed its doors, Sevier County residents voted in 2019 to build a medical facility. Nearly four years later, the area now has a facility with 15 patient beds and 10 emergency room beds.
SEVIER COUNTY, AR
easttexasradio.com

Paris-Lamar County Health District COVID Update

The Paris-Lamar County Health District’s latest COVID report shows one fatality and 100 active cases of the virus. There were 19 positive PCR tests and 15 positive Antigen tests. Actual numbers may be higher because many people are self-testing and not reporting their results.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Local Bounti Has Groundbreaking In Mt Pleasant

Local Bounti had groundbreaking ceremonies in Mount Pleasant for a new agri-tech facility that will grow jobs across Titus County. In addition, local Bounti strives to deliver your neighborhood’s freshest, locally-grown produce. They sustainably grow fresh greens and herbs 365 days a year in their greenhouses. HAMILTON, Montana, January...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana

Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
ARKANSAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Paris Is Getting Another Eiffel Tower

Councilman Clayton Pilgrim told the City Council Monday that there were plans for a replica of Paris’ Eiffel Tower with a red cowboy hat at Cox Field. In addition, private individuals would fund a mini Eiffel Tower at the airport terminal for around $14,000.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

MPISD – News

The Mount Pleasant High School UIL Academic team continued its season on Friday and Saturday, January 20-21, at the annual Winter Tiger Invitational held on the Mount Pleasant High School campus. Overall, Mount Pleasant High School took second place as a team out of eleven schools at the meet. In addition, four, including Current Events, Mathematics, Social Studies, and Calculator Applications, took 1st place team honors in their respective events.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy