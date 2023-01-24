Read full article on original website
Pickton Man Arrested On Highway 19
January 24, 2023 – Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies noticed a vehicle, without a proper licence plate, traveling South on Highway 19. The driver of that white car was unable to maintain a single lane. A traffic stop was initiated near the city limits. During the traffic stop the driver...
KXII.com
Man injured after striking tree in McCurtain County
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a Valliant man is in the hospital after he drove into a tree in McCurtain county. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:51 a.m. Sunday morning near Garvin. Troopers said a 2007 Chrysler was driving south on Barn Swallow Road but kept...
easttexasradio.com
Woman Seriously Injured In Hopkins County Crash
Hopkins County Deputies, firefighters, and EMS responded to a significant one-vehicle crash Saturday at CR1174 and FM 2297. Deputies reported that a woman had hit a tree and had severe injuries. They summoned a helicopter, but the weather prevented flight. They notified the Emergency Room for a Level 1 Trauma Activation. The DPS is investigating.
easttexasradio.com
Sheriff Looking For Wagon
Titus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your assistance in a recent theft of a decorative ornamental wooden wagon in the 600-block of CR 3375 in the Argo Community. Someone took the wagon between Jan 19 and 20. It was made from reclaimed barn wood and didn’t roll or turn. The wagon is a little over four feet long, two feet wide, and heavy enough, so it would have taken two people to lift it. The Sheriff’s Office asks for any information to call (903) 572-6641 and ask to speak to an investigator or deputy.
Man convicted in 2019 Hugo murder
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a Choctaw County jury recently found a suspect guilty of First Degree Murder in the 2019 death of a Hugo man.
easttexasradio.com
Choctaw County Man Guilty Of Murder
Choctaw County has found a man charged with a 2019 killing in Hugo guilty of murder. Authorities arrested Gregory Gamblin after Jeremy Barnett was found with a cut to his neck in a car off Highway 271. The jury that convicted him recommended life without parole, but the court has not sentenced Gamblin.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County arrested Christopher Lee Skeen, Jr. of Tira, on multiple charges. He’s charged with Engaging in Organized Crime and several traffic-related offenses. His bond is $75,000. Deputies arrested Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs for possessing a firearm by a felon, two counts of gun theft, and driving...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 25)
Storm Spotter Training Program Scheduled for Monday, Jan 30. The 2023 spring severe weather season is pretty close, and the National Weather Service (NWS)and local public safety officials want you to be ready. Therefore, the National Weather Service Office (NWS) out of Fort Worth will conduct a free severe weather training class for Lamar County on Monday, Jan 30, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Paris Police Department. Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the City of Paris partners with the National Weather Service for the program.
ketr.org
Paris police place officer on leave pending review of video
The City of Paris has placed a police officer on administrative leave while the police department reviews a video of an encounter between the officer and a Lamar County resident. The incident occurred on Jan. 2. The officer’s name has not been released and the identity of the Lamar County resident has also not been released. The Paris News reports the resident’s son was paralyzed after being shot by police in 2021. Bodycam footage of the January 2023 conversation between the officer and the resident is being reviewed by Paris police. The Paris News reports the video ends with the officer saying “Tell your son we said ‘hi.’”
easttexasradio.com
Titus Hosts SKYWARN
Several area residents and the DeKalb Police Department were present Monday night at Mt Pleasant Civic Center to better understand thunderstorms and tornados. Senior Forecaster Chris Nuttall from the National Weather Service in Shreveport taught the class. The next SKYWARN school will be Monday, Jan 30, at Paris Police Department, presented by Fort Worth National Weather Service, which starts at 6:00 pm and lasts about two hours.
ktalnews.com
TxDOT prepares for possible snow or sleet
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Transportation is keeping a close eye on the roads as heavy weather moves through the area. TxDOT urges drivers to stay off the roads if possible and if you must get to out slow down and buckle up. The department has...
KSLA
Rain wraps up tonight with a little snow north of I-30
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Today’s rainy weather will wrap up later this evening with some snow expected to fall mainly near and north of I-30 as the precipitation ends overnight. The rest of the week looks dry, but more rain is back for the weekend and into next week.
KXII.com
Texas man arrested for returning stolen items, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Bogata man was arrested for theft after he stole items from the shelf of a store and returned them to the store, as if he had purchased them. According to a press release, 42-year-old Shane Cooper was arrested on Tuesday night in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. for theft.
KSLA
Sevier County Medical Center now open for business
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - After unveiling the emergency room sign, Sevier County Medical Center is now officially open!. When the former DeQueen Hospital closed its doors, Sevier County residents voted in 2019 to build a medical facility. Nearly four years later, the area now has a facility with 15 patient beds and 10 emergency room beds.
easttexasradio.com
Paris-Lamar County Health District COVID Update
The Paris-Lamar County Health District’s latest COVID report shows one fatality and 100 active cases of the virus. There were 19 positive PCR tests and 15 positive Antigen tests. Actual numbers may be higher because many people are self-testing and not reporting their results.
easttexasradio.com
Local Bounti Has Groundbreaking In Mt Pleasant
Local Bounti had groundbreaking ceremonies in Mount Pleasant for a new agri-tech facility that will grow jobs across Titus County. In addition, local Bounti strives to deliver your neighborhood’s freshest, locally-grown produce. They sustainably grow fresh greens and herbs 365 days a year in their greenhouses. HAMILTON, Montana, January...
Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana
Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Is Getting Another Eiffel Tower
Councilman Clayton Pilgrim told the City Council Monday that there were plans for a replica of Paris’ Eiffel Tower with a red cowboy hat at Cox Field. In addition, private individuals would fund a mini Eiffel Tower at the airport terminal for around $14,000.
easttexasradio.com
MPISD – News
The Mount Pleasant High School UIL Academic team continued its season on Friday and Saturday, January 20-21, at the annual Winter Tiger Invitational held on the Mount Pleasant High School campus. Overall, Mount Pleasant High School took second place as a team out of eleven schools at the meet. In addition, four, including Current Events, Mathematics, Social Studies, and Calculator Applications, took 1st place team honors in their respective events.
