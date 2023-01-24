Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Choctaw County Sheriff: Man surrenders after mother fatally shot
BOSWELL, Okla. (KTEN) — A suspect is in custody after a woman was shot and killed near Boswell. Choctaw Tribal Police said the incident happened at an address on Unger Road early Tuesday after midnight. The unnamed victim died at a hospital. The woman's son, identified by the Choctaw...
Man convicted in 2019 Hugo murder
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a Choctaw County jury recently found a suspect guilty of First Degree Murder in the 2019 death of a Hugo man.
easttexasradio.com
Sheriff Looking For Wagon
Titus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your assistance in a recent theft of a decorative ornamental wooden wagon in the 600-block of CR 3375 in the Argo Community. Someone took the wagon between Jan 19 and 20. It was made from reclaimed barn wood and didn’t roll or turn. The wagon is a little over four feet long, two feet wide, and heavy enough, so it would have taken two people to lift it. The Sheriff’s Office asks for any information to call (903) 572-6641 and ask to speak to an investigator or deputy.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County arrested Christopher Lee Skeen, Jr. of Tira, on multiple charges. He’s charged with Engaging in Organized Crime and several traffic-related offenses. His bond is $75,000. Deputies arrested Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs for possessing a firearm by a felon, two counts of gun theft, and driving...
easttexasradio.com
Fatal McCurtain County Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 64-year-old Millerton man died in a single-vehicle crash in McCurtain County. Investigators report that Charles Adkins ran off OK 98, hit two fences after overcorrecting, and ended up in a home. Troopers say McCurtain County Memorial Hospital pronounced him after he experienced a medical condition.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested 51-year-old Billy Bob Reynolds of Cookville on a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond is $20,000, and he’s in the Titus County Jail. No other information on the incident was available. Kaley Milton. Titus Deputies arrested 29-year-old Kaley Milton of Mt Pleasant...
ketr.org
Paris police place officer on leave pending review of video
The City of Paris has placed a police officer on administrative leave while the police department reviews a video of an encounter between the officer and a Lamar County resident. The incident occurred on Jan. 2. The officer’s name has not been released and the identity of the Lamar County resident has also not been released. The Paris News reports the resident’s son was paralyzed after being shot by police in 2021. Bodycam footage of the January 2023 conversation between the officer and the resident is being reviewed by Paris police. The Paris News reports the video ends with the officer saying “Tell your son we said ‘hi.’”
KXII.com
Man injured after striking tree in McCurtain County
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a Valliant man is in the hospital after he drove into a tree in McCurtain county. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:51 a.m. Sunday morning near Garvin. Troopers said a 2007 Chrysler was driving south on Barn Swallow Road but kept...
easttexasradio.com
Woman Seriously Injured In Hopkins County Crash
Hopkins County Deputies, firefighters, and EMS responded to a significant one-vehicle crash Saturday at CR1174 and FM 2297. Deputies reported that a woman had hit a tree and had severe injuries. They summoned a helicopter, but the weather prevented flight. They notified the Emergency Room for a Level 1 Trauma Activation. The DPS is investigating.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 25)
Storm Spotter Training Program Scheduled for Monday, Jan 30. The 2023 spring severe weather season is pretty close, and the National Weather Service (NWS)and local public safety officials want you to be ready. Therefore, the National Weather Service Office (NWS) out of Fort Worth will conduct a free severe weather training class for Lamar County on Monday, Jan 30, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Paris Police Department. Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the City of Paris partners with the National Weather Service for the program.
easttexasradio.com
Paris-Lamar County Health District COVID Update
The Paris-Lamar County Health District’s latest COVID report shows one fatality and 100 active cases of the virus. There were 19 positive PCR tests and 15 positive Antigen tests. Actual numbers may be higher because many people are self-testing and not reporting their results.
easttexasradio.com
Titus Hosts SKYWARN
Several area residents and the DeKalb Police Department were present Monday night at Mt Pleasant Civic Center to better understand thunderstorms and tornados. Senior Forecaster Chris Nuttall from the National Weather Service in Shreveport taught the class. The next SKYWARN school will be Monday, Jan 30, at Paris Police Department, presented by Fort Worth National Weather Service, which starts at 6:00 pm and lasts about two hours.
easttexasradio.com
City of Sulphur Springs Hosts Groundbreaking for Senior Citizen Center
The City of Sulphur Springs is excited to break ground on construction of the City’s Senior Citizen Center. The City will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, January 27, 2023, at. 2pm at the construction site located at 301 Oak Avenue, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. This much anticipated project...
Garden & Gun
Head On Over to “Reba’s Place”
Reba McEntire has a lot on her plate. In addition to film and TV projects, including Lifetime’s “The Hammer” and ABC’s “Big Sky,” she’s soon kicking off a spring tour that will culminate in her first-ever concert at Madison Square Garden, and she’s working on a lifestyle and entertaining book to be released this fall. In the midst of it all, she’ll be appearing this Thursday, January 26, at the grand opening of Reba’s Place, a restaurant and music venue in Atoka, Oklahoma, very near to where she grew up. Luckily, we got Reba to sit still just long enough to chat about that last venture.
easttexasradio.com
Three File For Paris City Council
Three candidates have filed for positions on the Paris City Council May 6 Municipal Election. Rudy Kessel filed for District 7, currently held by Mayor Paula Portugal; Rebecca Norment is challenging Linda Knox for District 5, and Mijir Pankaj is seeking re-election for District 4. The deadline to file is February 17. Early voting for the May 6 election begins on April 24.
easttexasradio.com
Local Bounti Has Groundbreaking In Mt Pleasant
Local Bounti had groundbreaking ceremonies in Mount Pleasant for a new agri-tech facility that will grow jobs across Titus County. In addition, local Bounti strives to deliver your neighborhood’s freshest, locally-grown produce. They sustainably grow fresh greens and herbs 365 days a year in their greenhouses. HAMILTON, Montana, January...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Is Getting Another Eiffel Tower
Councilman Clayton Pilgrim told the City Council Monday that there were plans for a replica of Paris’ Eiffel Tower with a red cowboy hat at Cox Field. In addition, private individuals would fund a mini Eiffel Tower at the airport terminal for around $14,000.
