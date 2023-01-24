Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
5 Former Police Officers Charged With 2nd Degree Murder Of Tyre NicholsDaily DigestMemphis, TN
After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Justin J. Pearson to take State Rep. seat vacated by Barbara Cooper’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Environmental and social justice activist Justin J. Pearson will soon add one more title to his name - State Representative. Pearson won the Democratic nomination for the District 86 seat on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. That seat was left vacated when former State Representative Barbara Cooper...
How do you get updates from the City of Memphis? Take this survey to let leaders know
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is asking residents to take part in a survey on how it should share news and updates with the public. The City Communications Division said the survey will help it better identify the preferred communication channels and interests of folks in Memphis.
Shelby County Clerk’s Office closed departments at Downtown location for two weeks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk’s Office is, once again, closed departments at one of its offices for two weeks, according to Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The closure only impacts the Downtown Memphis office, Halbert said. The MVR and Title departments of that office will be...
Downtown county clerk’s office closing vehicle, title departments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in downtown Memphis and need to go to the county clerk’s office to register a vehicle, you will be out of luck for the next two weeks. The Shelby County Clerk’s Office said its downtown location will close the motor vehicle and title departments for the week of Jan. […]
BOC Calls Special Called Meeting For Tonight
On the agenda for the special called meeting by the Board of Commissioners (BOC) this evening includes a discussion for a Shelby County Sheriff substation or command center located in Lakeland. Over 10 years ago the option to have a substation off Highway 64 was presented to the city but leadership at that time decided against it. One of the reasons given at the time for turning down the SCSO substation was the sound of sirens leaving the station.
Gov. Lee Calls Out “Toxic Incivility” In Second Inaugural Speech
At just 28 years old, Pearson becomes one of the youngest state lawmakers promising a fresh approach.
Justin J. Pearson becomes one of the youngest lawmakers in TN
At just 28 years old, Pearson becomes one of the youngest state lawmakers promising a fresh approach.
US Attorney to provide statement about Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kevin G. Ritz, United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, is set to speak on the Tyre Nichols investigation Wednesday morning. Ritz will deliver his statement at the US Attorney’s Office in Memphis at 9:30. ► Continuing coverage of the Tyre Nichols case You can watch the statement live in […]
Motor Vehicle Registrations and title requests to cease for two weeks at Downtown location of Shelby County Clerk's Office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 150 Washington Avenue — that's the address of the Shelby County Clerk's Office location that will be ceasing Motor Vehicle Registration (MVR) and title requests for two weeks. Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert released a statement citing a "significant increase in new vehicle purchases and...
Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy at Tyre Nichols’ funeral in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Tyre Nichols’ funeral on Feb. 1 in Memphis. The funeral will take place 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis. Pastor Jason Lawrence Turner, secretary-treasurer for the Board of The National Action...
Poll of the Day: Body Cam Footage
After many questions about body cam footage related to the officer-involved death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, the Shelby County District Attorney says the release will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage. The decision has left some concerned about the integrity of the video that will be made public. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
How you can get free help with your 2023 taxes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tax season is here, and there are several ways to get taxes filed. Folks can go do them online, have a taxpayer do them, or enroll in a program like the one the Memphis Public Libraries is hosting. “Don’t cheat yourself and don’t beat yourself. Come...
District Attorney to hold 2 p.m. press conference with update on Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to provide an update on the Tyre Nichols investigation. Mulroy will be joined by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other members of the DA’s office. Tyre Nichols, 29, died on...
President Biden calls for peaceful protest on Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — President Joe Biden shared his remarks Thursday on the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis Police officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop. The President is calling for peaceful protest on Tyre's death, joining his family in doing so. You can read...
Funeral services set for Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Funeral services have been announced for beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion. Dr. Champion will lie in repose Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mt. Olive Cathedral C.M.E. at 538 Martin Luther King Blvd. The Homegoing celebration is set for Monday, Jan. 30, at Mt. Olive Cathedral at noon.
FOX13 Investigates: Shelby Co. law enforcement not using key tool in solving interstate shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate shootings are one of Memphis’ ugliest and most visible crime problems, and FOX13 Investigates has been digging into the issue for more than a year. However, a key tool that works in other cities is not being used here. Sharon Ward hopes and prays...
MLGW launches job portal
Memphis Light, Gas and Water launched an updated job portal this week. MLGW Careers is easier to navigate with a new, clean look. Visit mlgw.com and click on “MLGW Job Opportunities” to search and apply for careers with the largest three-service public power utility in the country. MLGW...
Social media posts worrying Memphians of robbers posing as MLGW electricians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Social media posts are circulating online of MLGW customers saying they witnessed people pose as electricians and employees of water companies then robbing them. Some of the posts even go as far as saying they’ve witnessed people being robbed at gunpoint. Gale Jones Carson, MLGW’s...
'What Would You Say' to Dave Matthews Band at Snowden Grove in May?
MEMPHIS, Tenn — ‘What Would You Say’ to Dave Matthews Band at Snowden Grove in Southaven? The popular band will ‘Crush’ the stage in north Mississippi May 24, 2023. The Greater Memphis area concert comes just days after the release of their 10th studio album Walk Around the Moon, set for May 19.
Rally set as pursuit continues for ‘Justice for Tyre Nichols’
A rally for justice in the death of Tyre D. Nichols is set for Monday after his family meets with city officials and views video footage of his death. National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Nichols’ family in wrongful death litigation, will be at the gathering at Mt. Olive Cathedral CME Church, 538 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. It is scheduled for 1 p.m.
