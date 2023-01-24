ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

lakelandcurrents.com

BOC Calls Special Called Meeting For Tonight

On the agenda for the special called meeting by the Board of Commissioners (BOC) this evening includes a discussion for a Shelby County Sheriff substation or command center located in Lakeland. Over 10 years ago the option to have a substation off Highway 64 was presented to the city but leadership at that time decided against it. One of the reasons given at the time for turning down the SCSO substation was the sound of sirens leaving the station.
LAKELAND, TN
Memphis Flyer

Gov. Lee Calls Out “Toxic Incivility” In Second Inaugural Speech

Gov. Bill Lee takes the oath of office for his second term from Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court Roger Page.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

US Attorney to provide statement about Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kevin G. Ritz, United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, is set to speak on the Tyre Nichols investigation Wednesday morning. Ritz will deliver his statement at the US Attorney’s Office in Memphis at 9:30. ► Continuing coverage of the Tyre Nichols case You can watch the statement live in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Poll of the Day: Body Cam Footage

After many questions about body cam footage related to the officer-involved death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, the Shelby County District Attorney says the release will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage. The decision has left some concerned about the integrity of the video that will be made public. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

How you can get free help with your 2023 taxes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tax season is here, and there are several ways to get taxes filed. Folks can go do them online, have a taxpayer do them, or enroll in a program like the one the Memphis Public Libraries is hosting. “Don’t cheat yourself and don’t beat yourself. Come...
MEMPHIS, TN
mlgw.com

MLGW launches job portal

Memphis Light, Gas and Water launched an updated job portal this week. MLGW Careers is easier to navigate with a new, clean look. Visit mlgw.com and click on “MLGW Job Opportunities” to search and apply for careers with the largest three-service public power utility in the country. MLGW...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Rally set as pursuit continues for ‘Justice for Tyre Nichols’

A rally for justice in the death of Tyre D. Nichols is set for Monday after his family meets with city officials and views video footage of his death. National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Nichols’ family in wrongful death litigation, will be at the gathering at Mt. Olive Cathedral CME Church, 538 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. It is scheduled for 1 p.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

