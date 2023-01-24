Read full article on original website
Is your water fit to drink in Louisiana? New report card grades cities, systems
As the focus on America's deteriorating drinking water infrastructure sharpens with crises like the recent long-term outage in Jackson, Miss., Louisiana residents now have access to an online report card showing whether their water is fit to drink. Republican state Sen. Fred Mills of New Iberia passed a law last...
Louisiana early childhood center scores show some growth in 2022 and more work to do
Louisiana’s childcare centers generally saw their overall scores increase during the 2021-2022 school year, new data from the Louisiana Department of Education shows, though fewer schools were rated as excellent or proficient than in the previous year. The average overall rating for the state’s early childhood education networks increased...
High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern
NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School is awarded for surmounting pandemic obstacles
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Here's what it featured:. The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School in Baton Rouge will be recognized next week by the State Department of Education for its progress and development despite extraordinary obstacles. During the ongoing pandemic, the school managed to go from an F to a C rating in just a few years.
Most Louisianans covered under state prescription plan not affected by changes
(The Center Square) — Less than 3% of folks with prescription coverage through the state health insurance plan will be forced to find new pharmacies after 72 independent pharmacies opted out of a new pharmacy benefit manager network. The finding comes from a Louisiana Legislative Auditor report issued last week aimed at gauging the impact of a new pharmacy benefit manager contract that took effect on Jan. 1. The new contract with CVS Caremark resulted in some independent pharmacies opting out of the network because...
Big Medical Change for Thousands of Louisiana Residents
Big changes for medical insurance for hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is being bought by Elevance Health Inc. BCBSLA has more than 1.9 million members in Louisiana and it will now join Elevance Health’s affiliated Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of brands.
Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson, an IRS registered tax preparer in Plaquemine, is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax […]
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Louisiana
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
New Baton Rouge school board renews 5 charter schools, overruling superintendent on 2
After lengthy debate Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board agreed to renew five charter schools in Baton Rouge, in two cases overriding the recommendations to close the schools. The charters for all five schools were set to expire at the end of this school year. Now, they will...
Beverage Manufacturer to Build $160 Million Facility in Louisiana
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling announced plans to...
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
Louisiana Dread- The History of Cut Off
My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
Louisiana nonprofits encouraged to apply for funds through Cleco’s corporate giving program
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Cleco Power has a long history of charitable giving and is committed to helping Louisiana communities grow and thrive. Organizations across Cleco Power’s 24-parish service territory are encouraged to apply for funding through the company’s online giving portal and register their cause for employee giving and volunteering consideration.
State office dismissals for 13 parishes today ahead of storm
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said the state offices in 13 Southwest Louisiana parishes will close at 11 a.m. today in expectation of high winds and severe weather. The parishes closing early are Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and...
Most University of Louisiana System universities saw tuition revenue fall in 2022
As the state’s largest higher education system has faced falling enrollment, the majority of the University of Louisiana System’s universities have seen tuition revenue fall over the last two years, audits show. The system reported that its total revenue fell by $134 million from the 2021 fiscal year...
New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests
Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
Department of Corrections incarcerated people beyond release dates: Justice reports
The Justice Department announced Jan. 25 that it has concluded there is reasonable cause to believe that the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections routinely confines people in its custody past the dates when they are legally entitled to be released from custody, in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment.
More than 18,000 people without power as storms, possible tornado hits Louisiana
Strong winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms led to minor power outages and damage to the Baton Rouge metro area Tuesday night as a tornado watch that went into effect earlier in the day was dropped around 9 p.m. On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service in New Orleans placed at...
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
