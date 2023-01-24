ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberville Parish, LA

Louisiana Illuminator

High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern

NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
wwno.org

The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School is awarded for surmounting pandemic obstacles

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Here's what it featured:. The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School in Baton Rouge will be recognized next week by the State Department of Education for its progress and development despite extraordinary obstacles. During the ongoing pandemic, the school managed to go from an F to a C rating in just a few years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Center Square

Most Louisianans covered under state prescription plan not affected by changes

(The Center Square) — Less than 3% of folks with prescription coverage through the state health insurance plan will be forced to find new pharmacies after 72 independent pharmacies opted out of a new pharmacy benefit manager network. The finding comes from a Louisiana Legislative Auditor report issued last week aimed at gauging the impact of a new pharmacy benefit manager contract that took effect on Jan. 1. The new contract with CVS Caremark resulted in some independent pharmacies opting out of the network because...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Big Medical Change for Thousands of Louisiana Residents

Big changes for medical insurance for hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is being bought by Elevance Health Inc. BCBSLA has more than 1.9 million members in Louisiana and it will now join Elevance Health’s affiliated Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of brands.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson, an IRS registered tax preparer in Plaquemine, is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax […]
PLAQUEMINE, LA
theadvocate.com

At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Louisiana Dread- The History of Cut Off

My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
GRAND ISLE, LA
cenlanow.com

Louisiana nonprofits encouraged to apply for funds through Cleco’s corporate giving program

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Cleco Power has a long history of charitable giving and is committed to helping Louisiana communities grow and thrive. Organizations across Cleco Power’s 24-parish service territory are encouraged to apply for funding through the company’s online giving portal and register their cause for employee giving and volunteering consideration.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

State office dismissals for 13 parishes today ahead of storm

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said the state offices in 13 Southwest Louisiana parishes will close at 11 a.m. today in expectation of high winds and severe weather. The parishes closing early are Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and...
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests

Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
LOUISIANA STATE

