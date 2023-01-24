ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

KNOX News Radio

Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN

One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kfgo.com

Fargo man dies in snowmobile crash near Detroit Lakes

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Mountain Wooly Mammoth Nearing Completion

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Mountain is getting a new addition to the fun around the kids’ playground area. The Minneapolis-based Leonic Collective in partnership with Project 412 is building a massive interactive wooly mammoth sculpture. The 8x20x12 foot mammoth’s “fur” will be made up of sticks...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
94.3 Jack FM

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Jan 23, 2023,

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on Lake of the Woods as well as coyote hunters and bobcat trappers around Roseau County. Enforcement action taken on anglers using too many lines. CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent time during the week attending snowmobile training, checking area anglers, and following up...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

No ice palace for 2023 Polar Fest in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Plans for a popular winter attraction in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota have been frozen for 2023. Organizers say they will not be building an ice palace this year. “Our committee is all volunteer and after 5 years of fun, decided we need a little...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Area Schools Bus Involved in Rear-End Collision

A Bemidji Area Schools bus was involved in a rear-end collision earlier today. According to a press release from the Bemidji School District, at approximately 7:55 a.m. this morning, January 25, a bus was involved in a minor traffic accident while transporting students to school. District staff reported to the scene of the accident, where they learned a car struck the rear of the bus. This collision caused minor damage to the school bus.
BEMIDJI, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation

BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
trfradio.com

Injuries Reported Following Two Vehicle Accident

Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Otter Tail County Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William Baumgart, (34) of Perham, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on 460th while Karlee Nelson, (30) of Waubun, was westbound on Highway 10. The vehicles collided at the intersection with Highway 10.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Pedestrian Dead After Being Struck By Train In Becker County

BECKER COUNTY, MN (KDLM) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by a BNSF train early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and emergency personnel went sent to the crossing at 230th Avenue between Audubon and Detroit Lakes at 1:36 am on Sunday after receiving a report of the incident. The pedestrian was found dead at the scene.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Car slams into storefront at South Fargo strip mall

(Fargo, ND) -- Injuries are expected to be minor following a crash that involved a car slamming into a storefront in a South Fargo strip mall Sunday evening. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that the crash happened around 6 p.m. at the Hallmark inside the strip mall located near the intersection of 25th street south and 32nd avenue south.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Investigators seeking public information regarding recent drug overdoses

ST.PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Narcotics investigators in Minnesota are asking for the publics help after a recent surge in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass and Hubbard Counties. Authorities say they’ve responded to 35 overdoses, including nine fatal since December 1st. Multiple agencies within the Paul Bunyan Drug...
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Fertile Women Charged Following Stabbing in the City of Mahnomen

Mahnomen, MN — A Fertile, MN woman was arrested over the weekend following a stabbing in the City of Mahnomen. The incident occurred on Saturday, January 21st when White Earth Tribal Police were dispatched to 205 NE 4th Street in Mahnomen for a report of male being stabbed in the stomach. According to court documents, 39 year old Indosa Mari Montaya of Fertile, MN stabbed her boyfriend with folding pocket knife after she went through his phone and discovered a text from another female. She had left the scene shortly before law enforcement arrived and was later arrested.
FERTILE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new bar is coming soon to North Moorhead. It’s going to be called The Classic Touch Lounge and plans to offer ladies night, karaoke, reggae nights, music by local DJ’s, and more. The Moorhead City Council approved a new liquor license...
MOORHEAD, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Becker County Sheriff Investigating Missing City of Audubon Funds

AUDUBON, MN (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alleged missing funds from the City of Audubon. Audubon clerk-treasurer Shallene Stephenson reported that the city was allegedly missing $7,235 in funds. According to the report filed on January 10th, Stephenson believes that the previous clerk wrote a check to herself.
AUDUBON, MN
Faribault, MN
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

