Ames, IA

FOX 21 Online

Former Bulldog OC Noah Pauley Joins Iowa State Coaching Staff

AMES, Iowa.- A former UMD offensive coordinator continues to climb the coaching ranks. Duluth native Noah Pauley is joining the Iowa State coaching staff after spending the last four seasons at North Dakota State. Like with the Bison, Pauley will be coaching the wide receivers for the Cyclones. The former...
DULUTH, MN
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Omaha Biliew announced as McDonald’s All-American

Iowa State five-star commit Omaha Biliew has been announced as a McDonald’s All-American and will play in this year’s All-American game. The prospect is a staple of Iowa State’s 2023 recruiting class, which ranks as the No. 7 class in the nation, set to join the Cyclones for the 2023-24 season.
AMES, IA
kwayradio.com

Another Big Win for Cyclones

Tuesday night in men’s basketball 12th ranked Iowa State beat 5th ranked Kansas State. It was the Cyclones 3rd win over a top-10 team this season.
AMES, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

IT’S MILLER TIME: Centennial two-way standout accepts PWO offer from ISU

When Ankeny Centennial football standout Easton Miller received an invitation to join the Iowa State program, he started to ignore the other schools that were recruiting him. “When this popped up, I focused in on this rather than other schools,” Miller said. On Tuesday, Miller verbally committed to the...
ANKENY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Krispy Kreme opening third metro location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are looking for a sweet treat, here's some exciting news for doughnut lovers in West Des Moines. Krispy Kreme will open its third metro location at Jordan Creek Town Center next week. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen on Jan. 31 at 7:30...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Grimes, Iowa Planning 700 Acre Expansion

(Grimes, IA) -- The Grimes City Council has approved the annexation of 706 acres on the city's western and northwestern edge, along NW and SW County Line Road. Grimes Development Services Director Alex Phaltzgraff says it's an area the city has putting in infrastructure projects, preparing for future development. He says pending final approval, it's likely some building could start later this year. He says the land will be used for commercial, housing, and/or parks. New water mains are to be installed this year and next year.
GRIMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message

(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Update: Two Students Dead After Shooting In Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Two students are dead after a shooting at a non-profit mentorship program in Iowa. Police made that confirmation. It happened near downtown Des Moines where a teacher was also injured at the Starts Right Here Mentorship program. Police say “multiple suspects” were detained during a traffic stop about 20 minutes after the shooting.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Financial boycott bill introduced into legislature

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill introduced in the legislature says the state would no longer do business with companies that financially boycott specific industries: gun shops, fossil fuels, agriculture, and timber. Financial institutions often implement an environmental, social, and governance investment model to screen companies before investing, also...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Des Moines student arrested with a gun on campus

DES MOINES, Iowa — A student at East High School was arrested Tuesday morning after the school district said they were found with a gun. It happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. and the school was placed on a brief internal lockdown during the incident. Phil Roeder with the Des Moines Public School District provided WHO 13 with a letter sent to parents about the incident.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls man sentenced for ‘check-kiting scheme’ that caused nearly $250,000 in losses to a trucking company

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old man from Cedar Falls was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan Otto Dewall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain cooperative, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike, Iowa. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain cooperative and trucking company.
CEDAR FALLS, IA

