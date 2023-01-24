ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Julius R.
2d ago

Wow! You’re really helping your case by admitting you were not only stealing but also intoxicated the entire duration of you being a Public Servant!

We the People
2d ago

Wow! This is someone that has learned absolutely nothing. He blames his service in the military and is a victim of everything bad that has happened. The reality is he’s a thief to those he represents.

Guest
2d ago

Well your took the $$$, you were intoxicated- the rest didn’t matter. How you got there or why you did! You took $ and kept taking it. And you did think it was a bribe? You are the most clueless or corrupt individual or both. Any any rate, you shouldn’t be alderman!

Missouri Independent

Missouri Republicans push for state to take over control of St. Louis police department

Kansas City is the only major city in the country where the city’s elected leaders don’t control the local police department — a state-appointed police board does. Up until 2013, St. Louis was in the same boat.  However, the city gained local control of its police department after a 2012 statewide referendum.  Now 10 years […] The post Missouri Republicans push for state to take over control of St. Louis police department appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri woman sentenced to 3-years in prison for aiding reality show star’s murder plot

U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Tuesday sentenced a woman who aided a reality show star’s plot to murder his nephew to three years in prison. Terica Taneisha Ellis helped James Timothy Norman, who appeared on the reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” locate his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr., who also appeared on the show. Norman then passed his nephew’s location to another man, who fatally shot Montgomery, 21, at 3964 Natural Bridge Avenue in St. Louis on March 14, 2016.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Police: Same suspects responsible for south St. Louis crime spree

St. Louis police have convened a small task force in response to a three-day crime spree across south city that left one woman dead and another injured. Police: Same suspects responsible for south St. Louis …. St. Louis police have convened a small task force in response to a three-day...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

St. Louis Man Gets 235-Month Sentence for Involvement in Drug Ring

EAST ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man was sentenced to 235 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons after admitting to his involvement in a methamphetamine operation in southern Illinois. Terrence Thompson, 35, pled guilty to one count of Attempt and Conspiracy and one count of Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments. Following his prison sentence, Thompson will have five years of supervised release. He was fined $750 and $200 in special assessments. In addition, the federal indictment lists seven other defendants for their alleged involvement.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

St. Louis man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for money laundering

A St. Louis man was sentenced to 19 years and seven months in prison after admitting to his involvement in a methamphetamine operation in southern Illinois. Terrence Thompson, 35, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments. According to court records, Thompson conspired with the co-defendants to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in the Southern District of Illinois. Law enforcement conducted a search warrant on Thompson’s residence and recovered more than 10 kilograms of methamphetamine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

East St. Louis police chief among city leaders fired. ‘It was political,’ he says

Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Belleville News-Democrat. Two days after being appointed East St. Louis’ interim city manager, Calvin Riley began firing key city employees, including high-ranking police department and code enforcement officials. Among them was Police Chief Kendall Perry. Perry said he learned of...
FOX2now.com

Vehicle wanted in St. Louis carjacking crashes in Downtown West

A driver of a vehicle wanted in a St. Louis carjacking case crashed Wednesday afternoon in the Downtown West area. Vehicle wanted in St. Louis carjacking crashes in …. A driver of a vehicle wanted in a St. Louis carjacking case crashed Wednesday afternoon in the Downtown West area. Jail...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man sentenced for shooting girlfriend in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend in 2020. Kristopher Burns-Jackson pleaded guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He shot his girlfriend Monay Phillips on Nov. 10, 2020 during an argument in a car in the 3100 block of Arsenal in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Breakdown in procedures allowed gun-wielding juveniles to go free

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A breakdown in procedures allowed juveniles involved in a gunfight Saturday to go home without being detained, the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court said. Three juveniles, including one allegedly armed with a fully automatic handgun, were released to their parents after running from St. Louis Police following the gunfight near the City Foundry. 22nd Judicial Court Spokesperson Joel Currier said in a statement that the court later determined the St. Louis City Family Court’s intake staff and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department did not follow the outlined procedures for juveniles involved in a crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases

Republican legislators have made it clear that challenging the authority of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor Kimberly Gardner — a progressive Black Democrat — is a top priority this year.  And they’ll be searching for a way to make that challenge constitutional.  On the first day of the legislative session, Republican state leaders said Missouri could […] The post Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
