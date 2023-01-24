“Send it in, Jerome!” Pitt, Oakland Zoo Set to Commemorate 35th Anniversary of Glass-Shattering Dunk

Read full article on original website
UNC basketball's RJ Davis injured in win at Syracuse
UNC junior guard RJ Davis left Tuesday's 72-68 win at Syracuse after he was injured on a driving elbow to the face by Orange freshman Judah Mintz late in the fourth quarter. Mintz was called for a Flagrant 1 foul on the play and was ejected from the game. "RJ's fine," UNC coach...
Syracuse vs. UNC basketball: Jim Boeheim dejected after Orange's late letdown in 72-68 loss to Tar Heels
Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim would like to have a few possessions back following Tuesday night's 72-68 loss to UNC, a matchup in which his team played well in spurts and had a lead late before succumbing to the Tar Heels inside the Carrier Dome. There were a couple offensive foul whistles that Boeheim challenged, and similar faulty execution down the stretch that has plagued Syracuse at times this season.
Instant Analysis: Pete Nance, RJ Davis Rescue UNC in Escape at Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Through the ups and the downs of building leads and then having them evaporate, North Carolina did just enough to overcome a challenging environment and make Tuesday night a success. The Tar Heels topped Syracuse 72-68 in ACC basketball at the lively JMA Wireless Dome, with forward Pete Nance and guard RJ Davis swooping in during the chaotic closing seconds to deliver this eventful victory, a late-game escape for UNC.
Hubert Davis Says RJ Davis Difference Maker vs. Syracuse
UNC head coach Hubert Davis discussed point guard RJ Davis sacrificing his body for the Heels Tuesday night.
Miller scores 21, No. 10 Maryland tops No. 13 Michigan 72-64
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 21 points, and No. 10 Maryland closed the first quarter with a 13-2 run and led the rest of the way in a 72-64 victory over No. 13 Michigan on Thursday night. Abby Meyers contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds for...
