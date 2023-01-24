ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nick Davis

People are making an estimated $25 per hour nationally driving for DoorDash

DoorDash is a popular food delivery service that allows people to make money by delivering food to customers. The process is simple: DoorDash partners with local restaurants and allows individuals to sign up to be a "Dasher," someone who delivers the food. According to DoorDash, drivers nationally earn $25 per hours including 100% of tips. Many people have turned this into a full-time job.

