Urgent warning over Walmart self-checkout scam that is hard to spot and could cost you hundreds
A NEW self-checkout scam at Walmart is costing customers hundreds of dollars - and this one is hard to spot. Always make sure to check your receipt before leaving a store as you might end up with mysterious charges that will make your wallet hurt. An anonymous customer was shopping...
Home Depot soon changing how it pays hourly employees
Home improvement retailer Home Depot is making a nationwide change to how it pays hourly employees next week. The move was first reported by Business Insider.
Customer records McDonald's automated drive-thru being managed without employees: 'This is a step into future'
The fast food industry is expanding to smaller cities and towns but is facing a shortage of staff, according to Partech. The turnover rate in fast food restaurants was almost 150 percent in 2022, which is why managers are in dire need of employees, or machines.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Announces Another 62 Closures
Bed, Bath & Beyond Announces Another 62 Closures
People are making an estimated $25 per hour nationally driving for DoorDash
DoorDash is a popular food delivery service that allows people to make money by delivering food to customers. The process is simple: DoorDash partners with local restaurants and allows individuals to sign up to be a "Dasher," someone who delivers the food. According to DoorDash, drivers nationally earn $25 per hours including 100% of tips. Many people have turned this into a full-time job.
Home Depot will scrap controversial 'timesheet rounding' and pay hourly workers to the nearest minute
Workers have alleged that Home Depot's "timesheet rounding" practice shortchanges them on pay. The policy has led some employees to sue the retailer.
'These Fees Are Getting Out of Hand': Diner Claims She Was Charged 5% Fee At Restaurant to Support Employee Health Care
One diner in Southern California was surprised to see a charge on her bill this month that she hadn't seen before — a 5% "employee health fee."
A Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Location is Closing
A Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Location is Closing
Photo byRaysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0.
Bed Bath & Beyond Faces Uncertain Future: Retail Chain Considering Permanent Closure of All Stores
Bed Bath & Beyond Faces Uncertain Future: Retail Chain Considering Permanent Closure of All Stores
The Fresno Bee
$700,000 Fresno pothole blitz coming soon to a street near you, city promises
The money Fresno has for immediate street repairs is a drop in the bucket compared with what’s needed long-term, officials say.
Lawmaker Slams Walmart for ‘Passing the Work to Consumers’ After She Files New Bill To Limit Self-Service Checkouts
Self-service checkouts have failed for many consumers with 67% have had one fail when using it. The number of self-serve checkout lanes in supermarkets and other stores is growing. It seems everyone is doing it, with more and more stores installing self-checkout lanes.
Town where child cancer rose blasts deal over polluted site
TOMS RIVER, N.J. — (AP) — In hindsight, it's clear that something was very wrong in this suburban town at the Jersey Shore, where many people worked at or lived near a chemical company that was flushing toxic waste into waterways and burying it in the ground. Men...
TODAY.com
Restaurant customer says she was charged 5% ‘employee health’ fee, causing outcry
A woman’s viral video about a surprise fee on her restaurant bill has ignited a debate on social media about whether or not customers should bear the financial burden of the staff's health care. On Jan. 10, TikTok user @ashnichole_xo, also known as Ashley Nichole, shared a story about...
