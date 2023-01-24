Read full article on original website
CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — Four types of plants and a bird species on the U.S. Navy-owned San Clemente Island off Southern California no longer require Endangered Species Act protection, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Tuesday. The fully recovered species include the San Clemente Island paintbrush, lotus, larkspur...
Transit ridership falters, posing a ‘fiscal cliff’ | Dan Walters
California utopians, including those holding public office, envision a state that by 2045 will have achieved zero net emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. The largest source of those emissions is transportation – the cars, trucks, buses, airplanes and railroad engines that carry Californians, the goods they need to live and the inputs and outputs of the state’s $3.4 trillion economy.
