It’s Junior Art Show time again! Peachtree City Library is sending out a call to all Junior Artists ages 1-13 to participate in our 3rd Annual Junior Art Show. This year’s theme is “Be Kind.” The artwork can be a drawing, sketch, coloring, or painting. Participants must print out our template or pick up one at the Circulation Desk at the Peachtree City Library to be entered into the show. The artwork will be featured on the Storytime Window in the Children’s Department throughout March 2023. Every artist will receive a treat just for participating. We will accept paper submissions at the Circulation Desk or by email to Cherese Cadet at ccadet@peachtree-city.org through Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO