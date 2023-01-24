Read full article on original website
The Citizen Online
February Library Events – Peachtree City Library
It’s Junior Art Show time again! Peachtree City Library is sending out a call to all Junior Artists ages 1-13 to participate in our 3rd Annual Junior Art Show. This year’s theme is “Be Kind.” The artwork can be a drawing, sketch, coloring, or painting. Participants must print out our template or pick up one at the Circulation Desk at the Peachtree City Library to be entered into the show. The artwork will be featured on the Storytime Window in the Children’s Department throughout March 2023. Every artist will receive a treat just for participating. We will accept paper submissions at the Circulation Desk or by email to Cherese Cadet at ccadet@peachtree-city.org through Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
The Citizen Online
South Metro Rose Society annual Community Rose Pruning Clinic
The South Metro Rose Society, a local affiliate of the American Rose Society, will be holding its annual Community Rose Pruning Clinic on February 11th at 10:30 a.m. The rain date is February 12th at 1:00 p.m. This event will be held at the rose garden of Master Rosarian, Cindy Dale, at 306 Wintney Way, Peachtree City. All local rose growers are invited to attend at no charge. They will gain valuable hands-on experience in rose pruning as well as answers to any rose growing questions from society members. Participants are asked to bring sturdy garden gloves and pruners if possible. Please call 770-631-3885 for more information.
The Citizen Online
Author John Cribb to Visit Peachtree City Library
Peachtree City Library will welcome bestselling author John Cribb on Thursday, February 2, at 1 p.m., in the Floy Farr Room to discuss his latest work of historical fiction, The Rail Splitter. The event is free and open to the public. The Rail Splitter tells the story of Abraham Lincoln’s...
Here’s what Woodstock’s mayor had to say about Little River Park and the City Center project
WOODSTOCK — Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell delivered his 2023 State of the City Address on Friday morning at the Woodstock Arts City Center Theater. The event was hosted by IN WDSTK. Over 170 IN WDSTK members and guests were in attendance for the annual breakfast and networking event. In...
The Citizen Online
Free Speech — Have Your Say — Jan. 25
OPINIONS — Below is a sampling of contributed comments by our readers to stories that appeared in The Citizen. Note that ALL are opinions from our readers, which represent only their opinions, and not necessarily the opinion of The Citizen. From My.02 — Features of today’s government schools that...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Second metro Atlanta Whataburger grand opening expected to impact traffic
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Whataburger is opening its newest Georgia location Thursday in the Woodstock area. The restaurant located at 9766 GA-92 will open at 11 a.m. with drive-thru service only, but the company said it plans to roll out dining room access, online and app ordering, and curbside and delivery in the coming weeks.
Atlanta chefs and restaurants named 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation has announced its list of the 2023 semifinalists for best restaurant and chef, including quite a few familiar names from metro Atlanta. Finalists will be announced on March 29 and winners during the annual award ceremony on June 5 in Chicago. Best Chef – Southeast Outstanding Bakery Outstanding Hospitality Outstanding Wine Program Outstanding […] The post Atlanta chefs and restaurants named 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantafi.com
The Original Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening In Metro Atlanta This Week
The Original Hot Chicken, launched by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, is gearing up to bring Nashville-style hot chicken to metro Atlanta’s northwest suburbs. The area already has some of the best hot chicken in the Southeast, so this should be interesting. The grand opening of The Original Hot Chicken restaurant...
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
This Burger Joint In Georgia Is Hidden Inside A Gas Station & Locals Swear By It
McDonald's may be a popular, trusted spot to satisfy your burger cravings, but there are so many insanely delicious eateries in Atlanta that can't be missed. One popular spot, NFA Burger, which stands for "not fooling around," is located in Dunwoody, GA, and it isn't exactly your conventional burger joint, but this one it’s hidden inside a Chevron gas station.
Cobb announces 2023 high school graduate dates
The ceremonies will take place May 22-27.
Make it a Double: Second Whataburger Atlanta-Area Restaurant Opens Jan. 26
Woodstock outpost joins recently-debuted Kennesaw location; plans call for nine more locations in 2023.
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-Visit
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City Mayor’s State of the City Address, January 19, 2023
Peachtree City Mayor Kim Learnard delivered her annual State of the City address at the Jan. 19, 2023, City Council meeting. Following is her address in its entirety:. 2022 was certainly a unique and exciting year for Peachtree City. Together City Council worked to revitalize our city communication system. We successfully negotiated the Local Option Sales Tax agreement with our Countywide partners, unanimously passed a strong budget, and we remain vigilant on our goals related to traffic, recreation, redevelopment, and public safety. We have attracted new talent to our city government, and we continue to work to maintain Peachtree City’s unique and quality lifestyle.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia House Representative for District 75 Resigns, Special Election to Fill Vacancy in March
Notice is hereby given that a Special Election shall be held on March 21, 2023, in Clayton County for Georgia House District 75 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Representative Mike Glanton. A run-off, if needed, shall be held on April 18, 2023. Qualifying for the special election shall be held at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office at 2 MLK Jr. Drive, Suite 802, Floyd West Tower, Atlanta, Georgia 30334.
The Citizen Online
Heroic Rising Starr student saves a life
The quick-thinking of Maiya George saved her mother’s life, and the Rising Starr Middle 7th grader is being lauded for her actions. When Maya’s mother was choking, she performed the Heimlich Maneuver, which she learned in Meehan Murphy’s Family and Consumer Science class. The Peachtree City Fire-Rescue...
Meet the Clayton County Police officer chosen to compete on NBC's 'American Ninja Warrior'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Police officer has been selected to battle it out on NBC's hit TV show "American Ninja Warrior." Lt. Brentnol Baker took his excitement to Instagram to make the announcement about his upcoming reality show appearance. "I’m officially an American Ninja Warrior! God...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta
Herzer is a smart girl that would be great for an active friend. She loves spending time outdoors and playing.
Celebrating 75: A look back at ‘Snowmageddon’ and the changes it brought
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is taking a look at the biggest events in Georgia history as WSB-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary. One of the biggest stories to impact Georgians in recent years was Snowmageddon, which happened nearly nine years ago this month. The snowstorm and its aftermath...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan leader improving after fall
Civil rights leader Clarence (C-Bo) Boahannon is recovering in Grady Hospital from a brain bleed after falling last week. C-Bo is currently recovering in a regular room after being in the ICU. Sister Kimberly Bohannon says that he is talking and alert. However, his brain has some swelling. “We thank...
