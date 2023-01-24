H-E-B is a staple of daily life in South Texas. Even as the company pushes north, there are still some towns in the San Antonio area wondering when their town will get a store of their own. For Cibolo, the wait is over. After a year of construction, H-E-B's first Cibolo store will open on Wednesday, January 25 at 6 a.m. with almost everything an H-E-B lover could want. But before the official opening, Cibolo held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, January 24, giving MySA a sneak peek at the new store. Cibolo Mayor Mark Allen spoke at the ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday morning. He's been on the city council since 2018 and he talked about one of the biggest concerns he's heard since he took office. "When is H-E-B coming to Cibolo? Well, today we have the answer to that question," Allen said. "We know that H-E-B has owned this beautiful piece of property [that] is strategically located here at FM 1103 and Main Street in Cibolo for many years. We've anxiously awaited the construction and eventual opening of this beautiful new H-E-B. We couldn't be more pleased that H-E-B has chosen its new home right here in Cibolo."

CIBOLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO