Rebecca O’Connell, the New York City metro market executive for Citizens Bank, can talk about how the acquisition of Investors Bank in 2022 helped give the bank a big footprint in New Jersey … can talk about how the acquisition of HSBC gave it 80 additional branches on the East Coast … can talk about how Citizens is a strong corporate sponsor at the Prudential Center, MetLife Stadium and, of course, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, giving it big-time branding power in all parts of the state.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO