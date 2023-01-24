Read full article on original website
Related
KNOX News Radio
Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN
One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Train in Rural Minnesota
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota’s Becker County are investigating a fatal encounter between a train and a pedestrian. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of a train-pedestrian collision shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. The preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was struck by an eastbound BNSF train.
Man, 34, killed in Becker County snowmobile crash
A Fargo man was killed in a snowmobile crash near Detroit Lakes at the weekend. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of the crash at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Erie Township, northeast of Detroit Lakes. The caller said snowmobile driver Scott Fossum, 34, of Fargo, North...
lakesarearadio.net
Fargo Man Dies In Snowmobile Accident North Of Detroit Lakes
Detroit Lakes, MN (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man dead after snowmobile crash
ERIE TOWNSHIP, M.N.(Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is dead following a snowmobile crash in Erie Township Sunday, authorities say. Becker County Deputies were called to the intersection of County Hwy 32 and South Cotton Lake Rd. They say the caller reported that 34-year-old Scott Darrel Fossum rolled his snowmobile into the ditch, and that he was not breathing or wearing a helmet.
voiceofalexandria.com
Three are injured in weekend crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County)--A crash in Otter Tail County has reportedly left three people injured. According to the Minnesota Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by William Baumgart, 34, of Perham, was traveling eastbound on 460th St near Gorman, while a Toyota Sequoia, driven by Karlee Nelson, 30, of Waubun, was traveling westbound on US 10 when they collided in the intersection. Baumgart and Nelson both reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Nelson’s vehicle was also injured. All were taken to the hospital.
lptv.org
Bemidji Area Schools Bus Involved in Rear-End Collision
A Bemidji Area Schools bus was involved in a rear-end collision earlier today. According to a press release from the Bemidji School District, at approximately 7:55 a.m. this morning, January 25, a bus was involved in a minor traffic accident while transporting students to school. District staff reported to the scene of the accident, where they learned a car struck the rear of the bus. This collision caused minor damage to the school bus.
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Mountain Wooly Mammoth Nearing Completion
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Mountain is getting a new addition to the fun around the kids’ playground area. The Minneapolis-based Leonic Collective in partnership with Project 412 is building a massive interactive wooly mammoth sculpture. The 8x20x12 foot mammoth’s “fur” will be made up of sticks...
valleynewslive.com
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
trfradio.com
Injuries Reported Following Two Vehicle Accident
Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Otter Tail County Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William Baumgart, (34) of Perham, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on 460th while Karlee Nelson, (30) of Waubun, was westbound on Highway 10. The vehicles collided at the intersection with Highway 10.
kvrr.com
Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
lptv.org
Concerned Citizens Protest Tree Removal on Lake Country Scenic Byway
The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s recently initiated Highway 34 resurfacing project has been the source of controversy among many citizens surrounding the Detroit Lakes area, as the project would see the removal of several trees surrounding the Lake Country Scenic Byway. As a way of protest, several community members and conservation groups gathered last night to voice their concerns.
valleynewslive.com
No ice palace for 2023 Polar Fest in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Plans for a popular winter attraction in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota have been frozen for 2023. Organizers say they will not be building an ice palace this year. “Our committee is all volunteer and after 5 years of fun, decided we need a little...
valleynewslive.com
Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in Becker Co.
BECKER COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian has died after being hit by a BNSF train. They say it happened near 230th Ave., between Audubon and Detroit Lakes. Officials say deputies and emergency personnel went to the scene after receiving a report of the incident around 1:36 this morning. The pedestrian was found dead at the scene.
kfgo.com
Cause of fire at Fargo apartment building ruled ‘unintentional’
FARGO (KFGO) – The cause of a September fire that heavily damaged an apartment building in south Fargo was smoking on a balcony. Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the investigation determined that the blaze at The West Wind Apartments on 42nd St. S was unintentional. Erickson says the fire originated on a 2nd-floor balcony. The official cause was improperly discarded smoking materials. The wind was a significant factor in the Sept. 25 fire, which spread quickly. The significance of the blaze prompted a third alarm, providing in-fill at stations left empty by the large response of on-duty fire crews. The West Fargo Fire Dept. also responded to the scene.
valleynewslive.com
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
kfgo.com
Medical episode causes crash in Fargo strip mall parking lot
FARGO (KFGO) – One person suffered minor injuries when their car crashed into a store in a south Fargo strip mall Sunday evening. According to Fargo Police, around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of 25th Street S. for a report of a car that made contact with a business storefront.
valleynewslive.com
Investigators seeking public information regarding recent drug overdoses
ST.PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Narcotics investigators in Minnesota are asking for the publics help after a recent surge in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass and Hubbard Counties. Authorities say they’ve responded to 35 overdoses, including nine fatal since December 1st. Multiple agencies within the Paul Bunyan Drug...
rjbroadcasting.com
Fertile Women Charged Following Stabbing in the City of Mahnomen
Mahnomen, MN — A Fertile, MN woman was arrested over the weekend following a stabbing in the City of Mahnomen. The incident occurred on Saturday, January 21st when White Earth Tribal Police were dispatched to 205 NE 4th Street in Mahnomen for a report of male being stabbed in the stomach. According to court documents, 39 year old Indosa Mari Montaya of Fertile, MN stabbed her boyfriend with folding pocket knife after she went through his phone and discovered a text from another female. She had left the scene shortly before law enforcement arrived and was later arrested.
Y-105FM
Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://y105fm.com
Comments / 0