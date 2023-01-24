Read full article on original website
The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Jan. 19 cleared a bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn (R-Monmouth) that would, if eventually signed into law, increase penalties for anyone who assaults youth sports officials, participants and players. In June, a 72-year-old umpire was attacked by a coach during a youth baseball game...
Bills seek to crack down on spending at Connecticut Port Authority
Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, and Rep. Christine Conley, D-Groton, are introducing two bills to curb spending at the Port Authority.
