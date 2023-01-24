ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic Hub

Monmouth County News Briefs, Jan. 25

The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Jan. 19 cleared a bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn (R-Monmouth) that would, if eventually signed into law, increase penalties for anyone who assaults youth sports officials, participants and players. In June, a 72-year-old umpire was attacked by a coach during a youth baseball game...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy