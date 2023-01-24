ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: The Luis Arraez trade, Jazz Chisholm Jr. in center field and Marlins defense

By Jordan McPherson
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Another week, another Miami Marlins move.

January has indeed been busy for general manager Kim Ng and Co.

The latest acquisition: Infielder Luis Arraez, who Miami got from the Minnesota Twins in a trade on Friday in exchange for right-handed pitcher Pablo Lopez and two prospects (most notable among them infielder Jose Salas). This comes after Miami already signed both Jean Segura and Johnny Cueto in addition to trading Miguel Rojas to the Los Angeles Dodgers for infielder prospect Jacob Amaya.

On the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Miami Herald Marlins beat writer Jordan McPherson and deputy sports editor Andre Fernandez assess the trade. This includes its impact on the Marlins’ offense and how it will have Miami experimenting on defense with Jazz Chisholm Jr. moving to center field so Arraez can play second base.

