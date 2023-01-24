Read full article on original website
Pedestrian hit, seriously injured in Secaucus; driver detained nearby
The victim was hit on New County Road at Riverside Station Boulevard just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
hudsontv.com
Hit-and-Run Crash in Secaucus Leaves Jersey City Woman in Critical Condition
A hit-and-run crash in Secaucus on Thursday morning has left a 49-year-old Jersey City woman in critical condition. The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Secaucus Police Department are currently investigating the incident, which occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m. in the area of Paul Amico Way and County Road. The striking vehicle did not remain at the scene, but the vehicle believed to have been involved in the collision has since been recovered.
Police: Elizabeth officer struck by stolen car
An Elizabeth police officer was struck by a car while trying to stop suspects in a stolen vehicle, authorities say.
Brothers arrested trying to break into Jersey City pharmacy; thieves pocket $22K in 2 other burglaries
Two brothers from Essex County men were charged early Wednesday morning after Jersey City police say they broke into a Kennedy Boulevard building and attempted to burglarize the pharmacy next door. Asaph Francois, 29, and Melec Francois, 36, both of Orange, were arrested after trying to flee from the area...
Shoplifters struck cop with car in Target parking lot before fleeing, cops say
A duo of shoplifters attempting to evade police at a Target store Wednesday night assaulted one officer and struck another with their vehicle before fleeing the scene, police said. Officers responded to a shoplifting incident at 6:30 p.m. at the store on Springfield Avenue in Union, Police Director Christopher Donnelly...
Elmwood Park 7-Eleven Robbed At Gunpoint, Employees Call 911 From Locked Bathroom
A gunman robbed $650 in cash from a 7-Eleven in Elmwood Park as two employees locked themselves in the bathroom and called police, authorities said. Responding officers got them and several patrons to safety after getting the call from the Broadway (Route 4) convenience store around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.
DWI Bergen Driver Charged In 5-Vehicle Crash That Flipped Dump Truck In Secaucus: Police
A 26-year-old man from Bergen County has been charged with assault by auto in connection with a five-vehicle crash that flipped a dump truck in Hudson County leaving two people injured, authorities said.On Nov. 11, 2022, Secaucus police responded to Route 3 East on a report of an overturned du…
UPDATE: Shots Fired, Two Seized In SWAT-Assisted Drug Probe In Kearny, Lyndhurst
Narcotics detectives arrested two men, one of whom surrendered without incident in Lyndhurst and the other who was seized by a Hudson County SWAT team after shots were fired in Kearny. Boosted by heavily-armed tactical squads, detectives from the Bergen and Hudson county prosecutor's offices simultaneously hit both locations early...
Florham Park Police Release Information on Recent Arrests
FLORHAM PARK, NJ - The Florham Park Police have announced recent arrests that include two DWI repeat offenders and counterfeit money. Listed below is their news release on the above mentioned arrests: During the winter months when it can be very cold at night, it is more common for our Officers to patrol and check on possible disabled vehicles on Route 24. Early this morning, on 1/25/23 at approximately 1:15 a.m., Officers Nick Grande and Mike Zvolensky were doing just that when they observed a vehicle parked on the shoulder at an unusual angle. They stopped to check on the welfare of...
Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – An autistic man was beaten and robbed by multiple suspects on Saturday in Newark. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is now requesting the public’s help with identifying the suspects after his office released photos from a nearby video surveillance camera. The attack occurred at around 4:35 pm in the 30 block of Pierce Street. The autistic man saw the four suspects breaking into a vehicle and began to choke and assault the disabled man. Police said the suspects then pushed him to ground and removed his gym bag and JBL speaker before fleeing the scene. The post Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Father of 2 killed in 2-vehicle crash on Routes 1 & 9
A 36-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash along Routes 1 & 9 in Rahway on Saturday night, authorities said. Steven N. De Oliveira, a father of twin 1-year-old boys, was outside his truck repairing a flat tire, according to a report by RLS media.
Bloomfield Police Department Police Blotter Week 3: January 16, 2023-January 22, 2023
Theft: 01/16/2023-The Shop Rite Loss Prevention manager responded to Bloomfield Police Headquarters to report two shoplifting incidents from 1409 Broad Street (Shop Rite). The first incident occurred on 01/08/2023 when two males entered the store and filled a cart with merchandise. After the cart was loaded, they proceeded to self-checkout and failed to scan numerous items. The suspects fled in a silver van. The second incident occurred on 01/16/2023 when two females entered the store, filled their cart with merchandise and attempted to leave the store without paying. The Loss Prevention manager was able to retrieve the stolen merchandise, which was valued...
CAUGHT: 28-year-old man arrested for stealing from cars while owners were in New City church
The suspect, who police recognized from prior incidents, was seen trying to open people's cars right in front of the officers.
Suspect arrested in slaying of woman who was tied up, burned alive in NYC: cops
Police arrested a suspect this week in the murder of a woman found burned to death inside a Brooklyn apartment more than two months ago. Lashawn Duffie, 28, was charged with murder and kidnapping Tuesday in connection to the heinous Nov. 11 slaying of 40-year-old Sugerys Ramirez — with whom he was in an unspecified domestic relationship, authorities said. Ramirez was discovered unconscious inside a second-floor apartment in a building on Van Siclen Avenue near Fulton Street in Cypress Hills following an early-morning blaze, cops said. Duffie is accused of tying her up and setting her on fire, burning her alive, authorities said. She was pronounced dead by EMS workers. A death certificate for Ramirez, released by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, revealed that she died of “homicidal violence, including thermal injuries,” police said Wednesday. Police have described her as a squatter. Another person suffered minor injuries in the blaze but refused medical attention, the FDNY said. A dozen units, with 60 fire and EMS personnel, had responded to the inferno. Duffie’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.
Man shot multiple times in Linden
LINDEN, NJ – Police in Linden are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. At around 3:35 pm, officers arrived at the 900 block of Seymour Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon their arrival, police located a 36-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, and he was taken to Newark University Hospital by EMS for treatment. “This incident is actively under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau and the Linden Police Juvenile Aid Bureau,” police said tonight. Police did not release any information regarding possible suspects. No arrests The post Man shot multiple times in Linden appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Man in custody after killing wife in Jersey City apartment
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office says 39-year-old Lucas Cooper shot and killed his wife just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Jury convicts burglar for raping elderly NJ woman in her home
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A Bronx man faces up to 20 years in prison for slipping into an older woman's home and then sexually assaulting her. After three weeks at trial, Richard Darby, 37, was found guilty of several charges on Friday for the July 2020 attack. A jury...
Arrest Made in Tuesday Shooting Death of Jersey City Woman
JERSEY CITY, NJ - A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of Temara King, 35, early Tuesday. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Lucas Cooper has been charged with Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The announcement of the arrest reported that members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the third floor of 340 Bergen Avenue at approximately 7:09 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, responding officers located King with apparent gunshot wound(s). She was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 8:06 a.m. Cooper reportedly fled to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where he was later arrested and is currently being detained.
Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested In Phillipsburg
A 57-year-old man from Warren County was arrested in connection with an armed robbery, authorities said. On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Phillipsburg police were dispatched to 421 South Main St. for a report of an armed robbery. Authorities did not name the victim of the robbery. During...
Drunk Driver Was Going 127 MPH Before Seaford Crash That Killed Half-Brother, DA Says
A 23-year-old drunk driver was going more than twice the speed limit moments before a deadly crash on a busy Long Island roadway that killed his half-brother, prosecutors allege. Joshua Pena, of Valley Stream, was formally arraigned on manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter charges in the death of 23-year-old Xavier Pena...
