Read full article on original website
Related
washingtonstatenews.net
Prosser Police Warn NOT to Approach Suspect Wanted in Shooting
Prosser Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting. Police are searching for Emmanuel Munoz. The suspect has a warrant for his arrest in connection to the shooting on January 18th which left another man injured. Munoz was last seen driving a 2017 blue Subaru WRX...
washingtonstatenews.net
Benton County Creates 2 Positions to Help Overhaul Old KGH
Since acquiring the old Trios Hospital Auburn facility in downtown Kennewick, Benton County has seen the demands for repairs greatly increase. The building is going to be the future home of the Behavioral Health Treatment and Recovery Center. Commissioners vote to create two full-time maintenance-repair jobs. At their weekly meeting...
Comments / 0