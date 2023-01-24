Read full article on original website
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A district judge in Baton Rouge is ordered to reconsider after awarding bond to a convicted killer challenging her life sentence. A panel of judges sitting on a higher court decided the district judge, Raymond Bigelow, made a mistake and abused his power when he granted Meshell Hale’s request for a second bond in the amount of $300,000.
