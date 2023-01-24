ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers County, AL

WAFB

I-TEAM: Judge ‘abused’ power by granting convicted killer’s bond request, higher court decides

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A district judge in Baton Rouge is ordered to reconsider after awarding bond to a convicted killer challenging her life sentence. A panel of judges sitting on a higher court decided the district judge, Raymond Bigelow, made a mistake and abused his power when he granted Meshell Hale’s request for a second bond in the amount of $300,000.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Cullman Tribune

Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado public education system in a ‘state of crisis’ according to state teachers union

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new report from the statewide teachers union says Colorado’s public education system is in a "state of crisis." According to the Colorado Education Association’s (CEA) 2023 Colorado State of Education Report, the state’s public education system is currently operating at a decade-long deficit of more than $10 billion.  The The post Colorado public education system in a ‘state of crisis’ according to state teachers union appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

State Sen. Price fined on large animals running at large charge

State Sen. Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were called for a hearing at the Opelika Municipal Court on Wednesday regarding the warrants filed against them by their neighbor David Morris. Morris stated that the Prices’ cows were found repeatedly on his property over the...
OPELIKA, AL

