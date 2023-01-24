Read full article on original website
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
roi-nj.com
DIGroup Architecture’s education studio reconfiguring early childhood learning centers in N.J.
DIGroup Architecture, which is involved with reconfiguring how early childhood learning is delivered and prioritized across the region, announced its latest early childhood educational center projects include ones in Newark, Paterson, Passaic and East Brunswick. “It became abundantly clear — even before the onset of the pandemic — that it...
roi-nj.com
Doctor, lawyer, energy exec named to Atlantic Health’s board of trustees
Morristown-based Atlantic Health recently added three members to its board of trustees. The integrated health system, which cares for a region of 6.2 million people in 12 counties across New Jersey and Pennsylvania, on Thursday announced it welcomed Jaynee LaVecchia, Dr. Mai Pham and Michael Ranger to its board. LaVecchia,...
roi-nj.com
Prudential’s Kuykendoll appointed to Integrity House board of trustees
The current chief financial officer for Prudential Group Insurance, Maurice Kuykendoll, on Wednesday was named as the newest member of Newark-based Integrity House‘s board of trustees. As one of the largest providers of substance use disorder treatment and mental health services licensed in the state of New Jersey, Integrity...
roi-nj.com
Alfred Sanzari Enterprises welcomes Regional Cancer Care Associates to Glenpointe
Regional Cancer Care Associates signed a lease for 5,499 square feet of headquarters and administrative office space at Glenpointe Centre West in Teaneck, according to a Wednesday announcement from Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. Sanzari was represented by Newmark’s Jeff Schotz, Peter Rossi, Dan Reider, Peter Kasparian and David Simson and Cresa’s...
roi-nj.com
North Hudson Community Action Corp. opens facility in Hudson Regional Hospital
In a unique partnership that aims to improve access to health care in underinsured and uninsured populations, Hudson Regional Hospital announced that it will house an outlet for the North Hudson Community Action Corp. in its hospital. The North Hudson Community Action Corp. is a federally qualified health center that...
roi-nj.com
+MEDRITE expands its presence in N.J. with new urgent care center in Fort Lee
Brooklyn-based +MEDRITE will be opening its doors to its newest location in Fort Lee on Monday. This will be +MEDRITE’s fifth location in the Garden State. +MEDRITE’s Fort Lee Urgent Care Center is located at 458 West St. and will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
roi-nj.com
Kearny Bank now offers payroll and HR services
Through an agreement with Newark-based Liberty Payroll and HR, Kearny Bank announced Wednesday that it is offering its business clients direct access to an expanded variety of essential services, with emphasis on comprehensive payroll and human resources solutions. To arrange for utilizing Liberty’s offerings, clients may either complete an online...
roi-nj.com
Newark awards 114 grants to artists and arts collectives
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka on Tuesday announced the recipients of the 2022 Creative Catalyst Fund awards. A total of 114 grants will be awarded to individual artists and artists’ collectives, with an average award of $3,200; and 34 grants will be awarded to small and midsized arts organizations with an average award of $10,100.
roi-nj.com
CBRE trades East Orange development site, Hue Soul, for $4.15M
CBRE on Wednesday said it helped trade Hue Soul, a development site fully approved for 113 market-rate residential units in East Orange, for $4.15 million. The CBRE team of Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel and Travis Langer represented the seller, Novus Landmark, while also procuring the undisclosed buyer. Located...
roi-nj.com
JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute is researching breakthrough stroke treatment
Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute is researching a breakthrough medical device that delivers electromagnetic therapy to the brain to accelerate healing after a stroke. JFK Johnson is one of 20 rehabilitation hospitals nationwide enrolling patients in the EMAGINE Stroke Recovery Trial, which aims to enhance recovery and reduce disability...
roi-nj.com
University Hospital earns redesignation as Baby-Friendly Hospital
As part of its continued commitment to the care of expectant mothers, postpartum parents, and their babies, Newark-based University Hospital recently announced that the hospital has been redesignated as a Baby-Friendly Hospital by Baby Friendly USA. UH was the first hospital in Essex County to receive this designation when it...
roi-nj.com
Gebroe-Hammer arranges $11.9M sale of 2 historic multifamily properties in East Orange
Gebroe-Hammer Associates on Thursday said Executive Managing Director and East Orange market specialist David Oropeza brokered the $11.9 million sale of 17 Summit Street Apartments and 60 North Arlington Avenue Apartments, two historic East Orange residential properties totaling a combined 94 units. In the transaction, Oropeza represented the seller, 17...
ucnj.org
Two Legends…One Unforgettable Night
“Langston & Beethoven: Black & Proud” is presented free to the public by the Union County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Rahway. In celebration of Black History Month, the Union County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Rahway invite residents to experience the words and music of two cultural legends whose art interweaves across centuries and continents, in a live performance of Langston & Beethoven: Black & Proud on Tuesday, January 31, at 7:00 p.m. at the Main Stage of the Union County Performing Arts Center, at 1601 Irving Street in Rahway.
roi-nj.com
Campi Dental celebrates 90 years of care, community and innovative dentistry
Campi Dental said that, during 2023, it is celebrating 90 years of its family-owned, fourth-generation dental practice in Wall Township, led by third-generation partners Drs. John G. Campi III and Joseph G. Campi. Since 1933, Campi Dental has provided state-of-the-art family and cosmetic dentistry, including oral surgery and orthodontics. Throughout...
roi-nj.com
O’Connell, metro market executive for Citizens Bank, details how bank is integrating itself into N.J. — and where she thinks economy is going
Rebecca O’Connell, the New York City metro market executive for Citizens Bank, can talk about how the acquisition of Investors Bank in 2022 helped give the bank a big footprint in New Jersey … can talk about how the acquisition of HSBC gave it 80 additional branches on the East Coast … can talk about how Citizens is a strong corporate sponsor at the Prudential Center, MetLife Stadium and, of course, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, giving it big-time branding power in all parts of the state.
roi-nj.com
Anywhere appoints former Fannie Mae chairman to its board of directors
Madison-based Anywhere Real Estate on Thursday said it appointed Egbert L.J. Perry to its board of directors. Perry is currently chairman and CEO of the Integral Group LLC, a real estate and community development and investment management firm. Perry previously served on the board of directors of Fannie Mae, including...
insidernj.com
Ciattarelli Moves and Grooves at Bucco Bash
MOUNT ARLINGTON – As he maneuvered around the crowded bar, Jack Ciattarelli could only observe:. “This is the best Republican party in the state.”. About 450 people jammed into Pub 199, a legendary outpost on Howard Boulevard in this small Morris County borough, likely would have concurred. The event...
Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ
Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
roi-nj.com
Kislak trades Jersey Shore mixed-use buildings for $3.6M
The Woodbridge-based Kislak Co. on Wednesday said it recently sold two mixed-use buildings in Monmouth County for $3.6 million. The transactions included the $2.2 million sale of 700 Main St. in Asbury Park, with four luxury residential units and 3,300 square feet of retail space, and the $1.4 million sale of 593 Broadway in Long Branch, a two-story building with five residential units and 4,000 square feet of retail.
roi-nj.com
Why Morristown-based Just Jersey feels unique items can be perfect corporate gifts and key part of attraction-and-retention efforts
There was the professional sports team that wanted to reinforce to the potential coach and general manager that the team was located in New Jersey — and that New Jersey has a style and personality all its own. There was the consulting group that wanted its hundreds of summer...
