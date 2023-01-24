PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Lawmakers agreed Tuesday to move forward with a proposal requiring law enforcement communicate with schools regarding student crimes. Advocates argued that the bill would enable schools to intervene proactively depending on the circumstance. But opponents expressed concern that the requirement adds an unnecessary burden to police. Critics on behalf of various law enforcement agencies said that communication already exists. They also worried that spreading sensitive information could damage the individuals involved and and add another layer to criminalization that at-risk youth face. They also worried that it burdens police.

