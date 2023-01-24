Read full article on original website
DOE Secretary: South Dakota teachers leaving profession in 'exasperation'
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is experiencing a teacher shortage as some leave the profession, Department of Education Secretary Joe Graves told the Joint Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. "We've seen people who are just leaving the profession in exasperation over COVID and some of the other issues that are...
Bill to Change Political Nominations Pending in the SD Legislature
A bill that would change how political parties nominate some statewide candidates is making its way through the South Dakota legislature. District 18 Representative Julie Auch of Lesterville says it stems from last year’s republican convention…. Auch says there were challenges to incumbent office holders…. At the...
South Dakota Gov. Noem says state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion pills
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, along with the state’s attorney general, say the state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion-inducing pills. The Food and Drug Administration recently implemented a rule change that broadens access to the pills. The rule change’s impact has been blunted in states like South Dakota by laws that broadly limit abortion and the pills specifically.
Schoenbeck critical of negative storm-related comments aimed at Gov. Noem (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Earlier this month in the State of the Tribes Address to the South Dakota Legislature, Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Chairman Peter Lengkeek was critical of Governor Kristi Noem and her administration for what he says was a slow response to winter storms on the reservation that cost some people their lives.
Bipartisan bill would make state IDs free for low income South Dakotans
PIERRE – State identifications cards are needed to get a job, rent an apartment and vote in South Dakota. Even library cards are out of reach without an ID. The wallet-sized card, which resembles a driver’s license, costs $28 in South Dakota. Rep. Kadyn Wittman, D-Sioux Falls, wants to make state IDs free for low […] The post Bipartisan bill would make state IDs free for low income South Dakotans appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Kristi Noem under fire from state Freedom Caucus for allegedly overstepping South Dakota constitutional limits
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is getting heat from some state Freedom Caucus members who say her executive branch has “overstepped” its constitutional authority.
Update: Bill seeks to restrict use of SD National Guard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with comments from Rep. Aaron Aylward. A new bill introduced by Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward seeks to restrict the deployment of the South Dakota National Guard outside of the state. The bill leaves in place the current statute allowing...
SD Legislature might insert itself in election lawsuits
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New legislation filed Wednesday would require that the South Dakota Legislature’s Executive Board receive notice of any state or federal lawsuit regarding the constitutionality or validity of South Dakota’s election laws and then decide whether to become involved. The legislation also would let...
Governor Noem’s bill to repeal state sales tax on groceries passes in House Committee
The House Taxation committee favors and recommends sending a bill eliminating the state sales tax on most grocery items to the House Appropriations Committee this morning. House Bill 1075 passed on a 12 to 1 vote after about an hour and a half of testimony and debate. The measure was a significant plank in Gov. Kristi Noem’s 2022 reelection platform.
Back to school or off to jail: Legislators and law enforcement seek to improve South Dakota juvenile justice assessment system
One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
South Dakota bill would require reporting of student crimes
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Lawmakers agreed Tuesday to move forward with a proposal requiring law enforcement communicate with schools regarding student crimes. Advocates argued that the bill would enable schools to intervene proactively depending on the circumstance. But opponents expressed concern that the requirement adds an unnecessary burden to police. Critics on behalf of various law enforcement agencies said that communication already exists. They also worried that spreading sensitive information could damage the individuals involved and and add another layer to criminalization that at-risk youth face. They also worried that it burdens police.
South Dakota voters passed Medicaid expansion. They could be asked to add work requirements next.
South Dakota voters passed a Medicaid expansion measure in November, but now state lawmakers are proposing a ballot issue that would add work requirements to that expansion, CBS affiliate KELO reported Jan. 23. If lawmakers' proposed resolution passes, South Dakota voters would be asked in the 2024 election whether to...
Retired? South Dakota Is The State For You. Here’s Why
I've been a South Dakotan for just about 50 years now. And there's a lot of reasons I love this state. I've lived in a lot of different areas in the state, from the south central to the northeast. From 'out west river' to Sioux Falls. And the overriding reason I love the state is the people, no doubt about it. There's good folks everywhere I've been.
Governor Kristi Noem says her cell phone number has been hacked
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says that her personal cell phone number has been hacked. She blamed it on the release of her Social Security number amid hundreds of documents that the House Jan. 6 committee released last year. The Republican governor, who is weighing a 2024 White House bid, said in a statement Monday that her personal cell phone number had been linked to hoax calls. Noem’s office did not offer further evidence that the release of her personal information led to the hack.
SD House changes county zoning law for Noem
A change that the South Dakota Legislature wouldn't make three years ago to let county zoning boards have a lower threshold for approving conditional-use permits might become state law this year.
8 Most Horrifying Disasters That Happened In South Dakota
For those looking to live in peaceful surroundings where the weather is perfect all year round, good luck. At some point, you will witness harsh weather. Not every state has an imaginary wall around it to prevent natural disasters. In South Dakota where we see all four seasons in their...
“Somewhere in South Dakota” is the goal for fourth year medical student, Lane Blasius
A variety of things pushed Lane Blasius into the field of medicine. Blasius a fourth-year medical student from Wall, SD, is doing his second, four-week rotation at Philip Health Services in Philip. “I enjoyed learning about science and medicine,” said Blasius, “and I wanted a career where I could help people. I also wanted to find job satisfaction in a career that would allow me to live in my home state.”
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Proposes to Eliminate Grocery Store Taxes
Hundreds of thousands of Americans in South Dakota will benefit from the proposed bill if the state legislatures will pass House Bill 1075. The prices of basic commodities such as food continue to spike in the different states as an effect of the soaring inflation rate. This hardly hit American families who belong to the low-income class or only depend on financial assistance from the government.
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Four new deaths; Active cases up; Hospitalizations down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up four to 3,149. The new deaths are two women and two men in the following age ranges: 70-79 (1) and 80+ (3). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Davison, Minnehaha, Pennington (2) and Turner. One death was removed from the Brown County total.
Update on COVID-19 infections in South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The latest information from the South Dakota Department of Health showed over four hundred sixty new Covid-19 infections with almost sixty people in the hospital. Liz Healy, infection control specialist with Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, says they also continue to see cases. Healy says they see...
