ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 11 and 41

Teenager arrested for pointing a gun at group near Lampson Stadium

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male for aiming a dangerous weapon after witnesses reported he had pointed a handgun toward a group of teenagers near Lampson Stadium. KPD reports it was first called to the weapons complaint at 12:30 p.m. at Kennewick High School, which caused a brief lockdown.
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

16-year-old arrested on gun charge that sent Kennewick High School into lockdown

KENNEWICK, Wash. - A Kennewick teen has been arrested after he allegedly displayed a gun towards another group of young people Thursday. Officers with the Kennewick Police Department were called to Kennewick High School after it was reported a 16-year-old teen pointed a handgun at a group of teens who were walking on the sidewalk near Lampson Stadium.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Deputies arrest man suspected of shooting a man in Umatilla County

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another man. On Jan. 24 just before 6:30 p.m., UCSO detectives arrested 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendleton. Laib is suspected of several felony charges including Assault in the First Degree, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Unlawful use of a Weapon, and misdemeanor charges of Menacing and Reckless Endangering.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
97 Rock

Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect. The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated. The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:. "..felony charges of Assault...
PENDLETON, OR
KEPR

Kennewick Police asking for help from public in identifying felony theft suspect

Kennewick Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of felony theft at an area Target store. On Friday, Kennewick Officers were dispatched to Target for a theft in progress. After investigation it was revealed the theft was felony level or theft with a value of over $750.
ifiberone.com

Tuesday fire near Othello ruled arson; suspect arrested

OTHELLO — A 35-year-old man is in jail in connection to a Tuesday arson fire that destroyed a home near Othello. Adams County Fire District 5, deputies and the fire marshal’s office responded about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to a reported structure fire in the 600 block of South Danielle Road. Emergency personnel arrived to find a single-wide trailer fully-engulfed in flames, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
OTHELLO, WA
KEPR

Two-vehicle crash kills one person in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on State Route 24 in Benton County. On Jan. 26, just after 3:30 a.m., Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Route 24 near milepost 42, about 20 miles west of West Richland.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Kennewick Police Investigating Car Engulfed in Flames

Kennewick Police responded to a vehicle fire Sunday morning, January 22nd, in the area of W Kennewick Ave and N Dayton St. KPD arrived at the scene just before 7am, finding the vehicle engulfed in flames. Kennewick Police are now investigating this fire as an arson. If you have any information that help, you are asked to call the non-emergency number 509-628-0333. The case number you are asked to reference is KPD 22-095828.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man arrested in fatal shooting

WENATCHEE – Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed Alyssa Longwell, 37, of Kennewick on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee. Eyewitnesses saw Longwell fall out of a car. When the car stopped, the driver then...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two car crash early on the morning of January 26 about 20 miles west of West Richland. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 43 just east of the Vernita Bridge.
WEST RICHLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy