Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Teenager arrested for pointing a gun at group near Lampson Stadium
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male for aiming a dangerous weapon after witnesses reported he had pointed a handgun toward a group of teenagers near Lampson Stadium. KPD reports it was first called to the weapons complaint at 12:30 p.m. at Kennewick High School, which caused a brief lockdown.
Richland shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded. Police searching for suspect
At least two others were shot, according to initial reports.
Prosser Police Warn NOT to Approach Suspect Wanted in Shooting
Prosser Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting. Police are searching for Emmanuel Munoz. The suspect has a warrant for his arrest in connection to the shooting on January 18th which left another man injured. Munoz was last seen driving a 2017 blue Subaru WRX...
yaktrinews.com
16-year-old arrested on gun charge that sent Kennewick High School into lockdown
KENNEWICK, Wash. - A Kennewick teen has been arrested after he allegedly displayed a gun towards another group of young people Thursday. Officers with the Kennewick Police Department were called to Kennewick High School after it was reported a 16-year-old teen pointed a handgun at a group of teens who were walking on the sidewalk near Lampson Stadium.
KEPR
Deputies arrest man suspected of shooting a man in Umatilla County
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another man. On Jan. 24 just before 6:30 p.m., UCSO detectives arrested 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendleton. Laib is suspected of several felony charges including Assault in the First Degree, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Unlawful use of a Weapon, and misdemeanor charges of Menacing and Reckless Endangering.
Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect. The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated. The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:. "..felony charges of Assault...
Seen This Truck? Let Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Know
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is looking for this work truck. The truck was reported stolen early Thursday morning. The FCSO says this work truck was stolen "from a local business" around 5 AM. They did not give the location where it was taken from. After enlarging the image and...
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $3 million for roadway murder suspect who allegedly shot at witnesses near Waterville
WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ reports that bail for Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee has been set at $3 million. Dalton faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Dalton is accused of killing 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick while the...
KEPR
Kennewick Police asking for help from public in identifying felony theft suspect
Kennewick Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of felony theft at an area Target store. On Friday, Kennewick Officers were dispatched to Target for a theft in progress. After investigation it was revealed the theft was felony level or theft with a value of over $750.
ifiberone.com
Tuesday fire near Othello ruled arson; suspect arrested
OTHELLO — A 35-year-old man is in jail in connection to a Tuesday arson fire that destroyed a home near Othello. Adams County Fire District 5, deputies and the fire marshal’s office responded about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to a reported structure fire in the 600 block of South Danielle Road. Emergency personnel arrived to find a single-wide trailer fully-engulfed in flames, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
KEPR
Two-vehicle crash kills one person in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on State Route 24 in Benton County. On Jan. 26, just after 3:30 a.m., Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Route 24 near milepost 42, about 20 miles west of West Richland.
Chronicle
Man Accused of 'Executing' Eastern Washington Woman on Snowy Rural Road
A Kennewick woman didn't tell her family members about any plans to leave the area on Saturday. But later that day, Alyssa A. Longwell would be beaten and forced out of her Kia Soul onto the snowy pavement of a two-lane road, nearly 130 miles from home. Investigators say the...
FOX 11 and 41
KPD makes felony arrest on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and assault
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on 519 N. Kent Place in Kennewick and arrested a suspect on suspicion of multiple felonies early on the morning of January 23. According to Kennewick Police a female victim in the...
Kennewick Police Investigating Car Engulfed in Flames
Kennewick Police responded to a vehicle fire Sunday morning, January 22nd, in the area of W Kennewick Ave and N Dayton St. KPD arrived at the scene just before 7am, finding the vehicle engulfed in flames. Kennewick Police are now investigating this fire as an arson. If you have any information that help, you are asked to call the non-emergency number 509-628-0333. The case number you are asked to reference is KPD 22-095828.
WA officials say Fred Meyer shooter is now mentally competent. His lawyers disagree
He’s been taking court-ordered schizophrenia medication for months.
Yakima Authorities Say Victim Dies From Crash Not Gunshot
Authorities now say a man involved in a head on crash near Toppenish Saturday did not die from a gunshot wound before the crash. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says the man wasn't shot but rather died of blunt-force trauma to his head in the crash Saturday morning on State Route 22.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man arrested in fatal shooting
WENATCHEE – Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed Alyssa Longwell, 37, of Kennewick on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee. Eyewitnesses saw Longwell fall out of a car. When the car stopped, the driver then...
nbcrightnow.com
Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two car crash early on the morning of January 26 about 20 miles west of West Richland. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 43 just east of the Vernita Bridge.
Video released of flaming car in downtown Kennewick. It was arson
The owner had parked the car near his home.
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
Comments / 0