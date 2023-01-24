ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

WNCT

Williamston to start construction at Moratoc Park

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the outdoor recreation lovers, Williamston is making it easier for you. Williamston is working on a $950,000 project that will connect the boat ramp at Moratoc Park to Skewarkee Trail and lead back into downtown. This project is a part of larger construction that the boardwalk has had over the […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

MATTERS OF RECORD - Jan. 8 – Jan. 20

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds from Jan. 8 – Jan. 20. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:. Carlos M. Suarez Jr. to Carlos M. Suarez, Jr. And Jacqueline M. Suarez Living Trust; Metes And Bounds; rev. $0. Atlantic...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Knights of Columbus to Host Upcoming Gigantic Yard Sale

The Knights of Columbus (K of C) will be holding their gigantic yard sale Feb. 2, 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the K of C hall located at 1125 Pine Tree Dr. in New Bern. The hall, storage building and tents will be stocked with bedding, furniture, tools, hardware, sporting goods, kitchen ware, books, toys, clothing, luggage, bikes, knick-knacks, glasses, shoes, electronics, bath and beauty items and holiday decorations.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

New Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors to meet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One county in the East is taking steps to get its community more involved with stopping crime. The new Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors will meet in New Bern on Thursday. Craven County hasn’t had a Crime Stoppers program in over five years, and...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 22, 23 & 24

Fred Homer Josey, 85, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line. Kite said the first call came...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Gas leak shuts down streets, closes school in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A natural gas leak in Jacksonville has shut down several street and has closed a nearby school. The leak near Chaney Ave and Warlick Street is currently under repair by Piedmont Natural Gas. Students at Infant of Prague Catholic School were evacuated from their building as...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue getting new place to train

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue will soon have a place to better train for emergencies. They currently train nearly three hours every day and do most of that training at the Chief Crawford Training Center in Kinston. “You have the tower that’s behind us and it has two burn […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Kinston intersection will be reconstructed for safety

A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. Kinston intersection will be reconstructed for safety. A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. Local nonprofit gives children with disabilities …. For some kids, they...
KINSTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Russell’s of Washington celebrates 40 stylish years

Russell’s of Washington has been a staple of sharp dressed men for 40 years. It’s where these men have gone (and continue to go) to purchase tailored suits, stylish everyday outfits and accessories. Russell Smith purchased the storefront on Main Street in 1983. Back then, popular men’s fashion...
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Onslow County accepting low-income assistance applications

JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WNCT) — Applications are now open for an energy assistance program for low-income individuals in Onslow County. The Onslow County Department of Social Services has opened the applications for this one-time annual payment. It is meant to help those with a lower income receive help on their light bill. “Everybody is struggling right […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
piratemedia1.com

Greenville ‘Bar 2022’ ordinance stirs change in Uptown

Following a bar ordinance passed by the Greenville, NC City Council on Jan. 12, restrictions on bars in the Uptown Greenville area will be lifted in an effort to encourage local entrepreneurship ventures. Brock Letchworth, City of Greenville public information officer, said the new ordinance, Bar 2022, is set to...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville builds new salt storage facility to stay prepared for winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Greenville has a brand new salt storage facility to help ensure there is plenty of road salt in the event of winter weather. Greenville Public Works Assistant Director, Kevin Heifferon says the city ran out of salt last January with multiple weekends of bad weather. Now, Heiffron says that shouldn’t be a problem.
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs

Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
GREENVILLE, NC
publicradioeast.org

‘Everything is different’: Ukrainian finds new home with Winterville family

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began almost a year ago, prompting millions of Ukrainians to seek safety across Europe and North America -- including Eastern North Carolina. Grant and Heather Jones of Winterville took in 29 year-old Mariia in November under Uniting for Ukraine’s sponsorship program. Right now, sponsorship is the only pathway for displaced Ukrainians seeking refuge in the U.S. Grant began looking for ways to help out Ukrainians soon after the war broke out.
WINTERVILLE, NC

