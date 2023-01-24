Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
AB council authorizes town manager to proceed with boardwalk redevelopment property purchase
ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach councilmen Monday night authorized Town Manager David Walker to execute all necessary documents for the purchase of two narrow strips of property at 119 Atlantic Blvd. and 121 Atlantic Blvd. for the combined price of $500,000, plus any associated fees for the title policy.
WITN
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is closing down five regional clinics that serve rural health here in Eastern Carolina. The hospital system said it ended the 2022 fiscal year losing $46 million and must make these adjustments and other cost-saving measures. They will close the ECU Health Women’s Care...
Williamston to start construction at Moratoc Park
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the outdoor recreation lovers, Williamston is making it easier for you. Williamston is working on a $950,000 project that will connect the boat ramp at Moratoc Park to Skewarkee Trail and lead back into downtown. This project is a part of larger construction that the boardwalk has had over the […]
carolinacoastonline.com
MATTERS OF RECORD - Jan. 8 – Jan. 20
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds from Jan. 8 – Jan. 20. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:. Carlos M. Suarez Jr. to Carlos M. Suarez, Jr. And Jacqueline M. Suarez Living Trust; Metes And Bounds; rev. $0. Atlantic...
newbernnow.com
Knights of Columbus to Host Upcoming Gigantic Yard Sale
The Knights of Columbus (K of C) will be holding their gigantic yard sale Feb. 2, 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the K of C hall located at 1125 Pine Tree Dr. in New Bern. The hall, storage building and tents will be stocked with bedding, furniture, tools, hardware, sporting goods, kitchen ware, books, toys, clothing, luggage, bikes, knick-knacks, glasses, shoes, electronics, bath and beauty items and holiday decorations.
WITN
New Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors to meet
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One county in the East is taking steps to get its community more involved with stopping crime. The new Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors will meet in New Bern on Thursday. Craven County hasn’t had a Crime Stoppers program in over five years, and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 22, 23 & 24
Fred Homer Josey, 85, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
WITN
Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line. Kite said the first call came...
WITN
Gas leak shuts down streets, closes school in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A natural gas leak in Jacksonville has shut down several street and has closed a nearby school. The leak near Chaney Ave and Warlick Street is currently under repair by Piedmont Natural Gas. Students at Infant of Prague Catholic School were evacuated from their building as...
Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue getting new place to train
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue will soon have a place to better train for emergencies. They currently train nearly three hours every day and do most of that training at the Chief Crawford Training Center in Kinston. “You have the tower that’s behind us and it has two burn […]
WNCT
Kinston intersection will be reconstructed for safety
A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. Kinston intersection will be reconstructed for safety. A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. Local nonprofit gives children with disabilities …. For some kids, they...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Russell’s of Washington celebrates 40 stylish years
Russell’s of Washington has been a staple of sharp dressed men for 40 years. It’s where these men have gone (and continue to go) to purchase tailored suits, stylish everyday outfits and accessories. Russell Smith purchased the storefront on Main Street in 1983. Back then, popular men’s fashion...
Onslow County accepting low-income assistance applications
JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WNCT) — Applications are now open for an energy assistance program for low-income individuals in Onslow County. The Onslow County Department of Social Services has opened the applications for this one-time annual payment. It is meant to help those with a lower income receive help on their light bill. “Everybody is struggling right […]
Morehead City Dollar General closed for repairs after vehicle crashes into it
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A business in Morehead City will be closed for a couple of weeks after a vehicle crashed into it Monday. Dollar General, located at 3017 Bridges St., was damaged when police said the driver of a vehicle slammed into the building. It created a large hole in the building and […]
piratemedia1.com
Greenville ‘Bar 2022’ ordinance stirs change in Uptown
Following a bar ordinance passed by the Greenville, NC City Council on Jan. 12, restrictions on bars in the Uptown Greenville area will be lifted in an effort to encourage local entrepreneurship ventures. Brock Letchworth, City of Greenville public information officer, said the new ordinance, Bar 2022, is set to...
WITN
Greenville builds new salt storage facility to stay prepared for winter weather
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Greenville has a brand new salt storage facility to help ensure there is plenty of road salt in the event of winter weather. Greenville Public Works Assistant Director, Kevin Heifferon says the city ran out of salt last January with multiple weekends of bad weather. Now, Heiffron says that shouldn’t be a problem.
carolinajournal.com
Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs
Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
wcti12.com
Two arrested on fraud charges after not delivering goods paid for by customers
GREENE COUNTY — Two people were arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses. Richard Moore, 52, and Kimberly Matthews, 45, both of Kinston were taken into custody. An investigation in Greene County showed the two ran ads on social...
carolinacoastonline.com
Atlantic Beach likely to name new town manager during special council meeting
ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Council will hold a special meeting Monday, Jan. 30 in the town hall and will likely name a successor to Town Manager David Walker who is retiring after 15 years in the job. Mayor Trace Cooper announced the special meeting during his monthly...
publicradioeast.org
‘Everything is different’: Ukrainian finds new home with Winterville family
The Russian invasion of Ukraine began almost a year ago, prompting millions of Ukrainians to seek safety across Europe and North America -- including Eastern North Carolina. Grant and Heather Jones of Winterville took in 29 year-old Mariia in November under Uniting for Ukraine’s sponsorship program. Right now, sponsorship is the only pathway for displaced Ukrainians seeking refuge in the U.S. Grant began looking for ways to help out Ukrainians soon after the war broke out.
Comments / 1